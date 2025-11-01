10 Demon Slayer Spin-Offs We Need to See

WARNING! This article contains spoilers about the Demon Slayer manga and the Infinity Castle film.

The world of Demon Slayer is rich with history, captivating characters, and endless potential beyond the main storyline of Tanjiro Kamado’s quest for vengeance and a cure for his human-turned-demon sister. While the primary series gives a conclusive conclusion to the battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, it also leaves countless threads dangling—stories hinted at or only briefly explored that would expand the lore and make excellent standalone stories. The interconnected lives of the Hashira, the complex history of the Demon Slayer Corps, and the personal journeys of those left behind after the final conflict are just some examples of the potential beyond the manga’s ending. Diving into these untold tales could give new layers of appreciation for the beloved series and its ensemble cast, allowing fans to revisit their favorite characters and explore the moments that shaped the fate of the demon slayers.

From heartwarming romances to brutal, untold histories, there are endless ways to expand the dark, gorgeous, and emotional universe of Demon Slayer.

10) Life After the Final Battle

Ufotable

A direct continuation focusing on the main cast after the climactic battle, resulting in Muzan’s defeat, would be a fascinating slice-of-life story, filled with both relief and lingering trauma. It could explore how characters like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke truly settle into a peaceful existence, adjusting to a calm they have not experienced in years and finding new purposes. Seeing them navigate an ordinary, demon-free world would be a story about personal growth, grief, and endurance.

This spinoff could also focus heavily on Nezuko’s adjustment to becoming human again. Her years as a demon and subsequent return to human set up a unique psychological landscape to explore. The dynamics of the main group finding normalcy, perhaps dealing with lingering injuries or the emotional weight of their losses, would make for a satisfying and quiet epilogue.

9) The Relationship Between Tanjiro and Kanao

The subtle, yet deeply felt, bond between Tanjiro and Kanao Tsuyuri deserves dedicated time. Their relationship blossomed from a tentative connection rooted in trauma to a powerful, unspoken emotional support. A dedicated series could beautifully chronicle the quiet moments of their courtship and the shared understanding that binds them.

Exploring Kanao’s journey toward opening her heart and making her own choices, influenced significantly by Tanjiro’s pure spirit, would be incredibly heartwarming. It could showcase their post-battle life together, focusing on their growth as individuals who choose love and companionship after enduring so much pain and loss as children.

8) The First Generation of Demon Slayers

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

This historical deep dive could transport viewers back to the terrifying era when Muzan first appeared and the Demon Slayer Corps was formed. Centering on Yoriichi Tsugikuni’s unmatched power and life as a Demon Slayer could reveal exactly how he originated Sun Breathing and his battle with early demons. It would be a brutal and somber tale of pure power meeting ultimate evil.

It would also detail how Sun Breathing fractured into the diverse forms later used by Hashira, as Yoriichi’s original form was too demanding for others to master. Showcasing the other early slayers adapting and creating the Flame, Water, Wind, Mist, Stone styles, and more would be a study in human ingenuity and perseverance in the face of certain death.

7) Shinjuro Rengoku’s Tenure as Flame Hashira

The story of Kyojuro’s father, Shinjuro, as an impressive Hashira before the tragic death of his wife and spiral into depression and alcoholism, is a story ripe with potential for heavy action and emotional depth. Witnessing Shinjuro in his prime and the respect he commanded would add much-needed context to the Rengoku family’s legacy. It could portray the burden of protecting an honored family lineage while carrying the weight of being a top-tier slayer.

This spin-off could also delve into his relationships with his fellow Hashira of that era and follow Shinjuro on his missions—one of which resulted in the rescue of future Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro. This mission alone, told from Shinjuro’s point of view, would make an excellent standalone tale while also showing if Kyojuro and Obanai had any sort of relationship before they became Hashira.

6) Tengen Uzui’s Shinobi Past

Tengen’s brief descriptions of his childhood and grueling shinobi training offer just a taste of a truly unique and dark backstory. A dedicated story could finally reveal the brutal reality of his upbringing, his relationship with his siblings (all of whom were killed, except Tengen and one brother), and the harsh ethical choices he was forced to make by his father.

Delving into the origins of his “flashy” philosophy and his subsequent defection from the shinobi lifestyle, guided by his powerful morals and his beloved and loyal wives, would be deeply moving. This story could be a gritty, fast-paced action drama contrasting the darkness of the shadows with Tengen’s eventual transition to a more vibrant life that prioritizes love over war.

5) Kyojuro Rengoku: Pre-Mugen Train Missions

Kyojuro Rengoku’s infectious optimism and unwavering sense of duty made his character an instant fan favorite despite his short screen time—a testament to the phenomenal writing. A series focusing on his missions before the Mugen Train arc would give fans much-needed development for the Flame Hashira, exploring his skill and heroic spirit in various battles.

Crucially, a story following Rengoku’s Hashira days could highlight his warm and supportive relationships with his fellow Hashira, especially his dynamics with Tengen, Mitsuri, and Muichiro. Seeing him mentor Mitsuri and bond with the others would underscore why his loss was so deeply felt by the entire Corps, solidifying his role as the beloved “big brother” figure and the key to unlocking Tanjiro’s potential.

4) Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro‘s Romance

The unique bond between the Love and Serpent Hashira is one of the most emotional arcs in the series. Their tragically short romance, built on shared purpose and a deep, mutual understanding of one another’s insecurities, deserves a full, unedited spotlight that goes beyond their end in the final battle.

This spin-off could explore their earlier missions together and the subtle ways their feelings developed. It would allow for a deeper exploration of Obanai’s traumatic past and Mitsuri’s acceptance of him, highlighting the quiet support and longing that defined their powerful, destined connection.

3) Kagaya Ubuyashiki‘s Backstory

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the kind and deeply loved leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, holds the key to the organization’s survival. His backstory, addressing the cursed lineage of his family in greater detail and the responsibility he inherited at a young age, is essential to understanding the very foundations of the Corps.

A series dedicated to his life would truly dig deep into Kagaya’s strength of spirit and his parental and devoted relationship with the Hashira. It would explore how he maintained hope and unity among a group of fiercely independent warriors while constantly grappling with his own impending death and the crushing weight of his duty.

2) Yushiro’s Immortal Life

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Yushiro, the last known demon after Muzan’s defeat, gifted with immortality by Tamayo, is a heart-wrenching opportunity for a long-form, melancholic story of continuing after losing the one person he lived for. Seeing him exist in a world where his Tamayo is gone, carrying on her legacy of medical research while keeping her memory alive, would be a beautiful tragedy.

His story could span decades, showing his perspective as the world rapidly changes while he remains a constant, sorrowful observer. It would focus on his solitary life, perhaps helping the descendants of the slayers, ensuring Tamayo’s knowledge is preserved, and occasionally interacting with the few remaining friends from the Corps and Ubuyashiki’s descendants.

1) Kanae Kocho and Shinobu Kocho

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The sisterly bond between the former Flower Hashira, Kanae, and her younger sister, Shinobu, is the emotional core of the Kocho family’s story. A spin-off could beautifully detail their happier early years, their shared decision to join the Corps, and their contrasting but equally driven paths to becoming Hashira.

The story would ultimately have to culminate in Kanae’s tragic confrontation with Upper Rank Two, Doma, showing not only Kanae’s final battle in detail we never are privvy to, but also the immediate, searing aftermath for Shinobu. This exploration would give deeper context for Shinobu’s cold, unwavering rage and her desperate commitment to a brutal, all-consuming quest for vengeance.

