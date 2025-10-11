Dragon Ball Daima Ruined a Crucial Fight in Super & It’s Often Overlooked

As Akira Toriyama’s final project, Dragon Ball Daima received countless praises from fans who enjoyed a brand-new adventure. The 20-episode anime series was released last year to commemorate Dragon Ball’s 40th anniversary, set a few months after the Buu Saga. The story, written by Toriyama, serves as a sequel to DBZ, where Gomah, the new king of the Demon Realm, is horrified after witnessing the powers of Goku and the rest of the Z Warriors. Fearing that they would invade the Demon Realm, Gomah and his advisor, Degesu, traveled all the way to Earth and used the Dragon Balls to turn the potential threats into children. With the Dragon Balls gone and Dende being kidnapped, Goku and the others have no choice but to use the Demon Realm’s Dragon Balls.

Unfortunately, getting their hands on them is almost impossible because of the Tamagami guarding them. The series seriously nerfed Goku and the others, but they all managed to push through, even in a disadvantageous situation. While Vegeta used his Super Saiyan 3 form for the first time, Goku again got one step ahead of him by unlocking his Super Saiyan 4 abilities. Toriyama finally made this iconic form canon after the Toei original series, Dragon Ball GT. However, while the SSJ4 transformation was next to perfect, it completely changed the meaning of one crucial fight from Dragon Ball Super.

Goku and Beerus’ First Clash in Dragon Ball Super Doesn’t Make Sense Anymore

The deities in Universe 7 were horrified after learning that Beerus, the God of Destruction, had awoken from his slumber. Beerus’ strength is second to none, and the fact that he was looking for a Super Saiyan God terrified them since the God could destroy the planet with the flick of his finger. While Beerus was searching for a Super Saiyan God due to a prophetic dream, he learned about Goku and tracked the Saiyan to King Kai’s planet. After knowing how powerful Beerus was, Goku couldn’t hide his excitement and challenged Beerus to a duel while ignoring King Kai’s warning.

Beerus was curious to test Goku’s strength, but was completely disappointed after seeing his first two Super Saiyan transformations. However, his Super Saiyan 3 form was significantly more powerful, even though it wasn’t the thing Beerus was looking for. While the first clash between Goku and Beerus wasn’t an all-out battle, the sheer intensity and suspense were enough to tell us what was coming.

Goku stated that SSJ3 was the last stage of his transformation, even though, according to the timeline, DBS takes place after Daima. Of course, when DBS was released, Akira Toriyama didn’t have plans for creating Daima and making SSJ4 canon. However, during the final fight in Daima, Goku had already mastered SSJ4, so his first clash with Beerus several years ago doesn’t make sense anymore. Daima and Super ended up being connected in unexpected ways, and the jumbled-up timeline failed to mention this crucial moment from Super.

