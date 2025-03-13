Dragon Ball Reveals Akira Toriyama’s Changes to Super Saiyan 4 Goku

Dragon Ball Daima had shocked fans when the final episodes revealed a brand new version of Super Saiyan 4, and it turns out that original creator Akira Toriyama wanted to be sure this new version would be definitive to the anime. Dragon Ball Daima kicked off a new adventure in the official Dragon Ball timeline as Goku and the Supreme Kai headed out on a trip into the Demon Realm. This anime featured a new story from Akira Toriyama himself, and added some major changes to the canon with each new reveal about the Demon Relam itself. But those weren’t the only notable changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with many of the other smaller reveals about the Demon Realm and its ties to the multiverse we would see later in Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Daima had added a significant retcon that Goku also was secretly training to achieve the Super Saiyan 4 form and even revealed a new version of it in the final battle against Gomah. But as explained by Dragon Ball Daima animator Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru in a recent interview with DBTimes, it turns out that Akira Toriyama himself also designed this new version of Super Saiyan 4 but changed it for the new anime.

Toei Animation

Dragon Ball’s Akira Toriyama Designed New SSJ4 Goku

When asked about whether or not he was behind the new Super Saiyan 4 Goku design (as spotted by @Venixys on X), Nakatsuru explained that it was actually Toriyama himself behind it. Settling that debate among fans once and for all with, “No, this time…in Daima...it was Toriyama-sensei who also designed Super Saiyan 4. He drew it in a way that made it ‘the Super Saiyan 4 of Daima.‘” So while Nakatsuru had helped with bringing the designs to life in the anime, it was Toriyama himself that ultimately designed this new version of Super Saiyan 4.

This helps to settle a debate among fans as Super Saiyan 4 is now not only firmly within the overall Dragon Ball canon, but has a new design from Toriyama himself specifically for the new anime. This helps to further differentiate Dragon Ball Daima‘s version of the form than the one seen in Dragon Ball GT, and even helps to tie into the transformations Goku would unlock in Dragon Ball Super later thanks to the deeper reds seen within this new version of the form.

Toei Animation

What Does This Mean for Super Saiyan 4?

Now that it has been confirmed that Toriyama designed this new version of the form, it’s on the table for any potential future releases. Because one of the issues fans had about the debut of the form in general is when it’s supposed to be taking place. As Dragon Ball Daima is set after the events of the Majin Buu arc but before the Battle of Gods arc that helps to kick off Dragon Ball Super, it had seemed like Goku had unlocked this form but never decided to use it in any future fights for whatever reason.

But if Dragon Ball ever returns for either new Dragon Ball Super stories or an entirely new Dragon Ball anime project altogether, then this new (and definitive) version of Super Saiyan 4 can make a proper comeback. This also means that like with Vegeta also unlocking Super Saiyan 3 within Dragon Ball Daima, then there’s potential for Vegeta to also get his own version of the Super Saiyan 4 form as well now that Toriyama has left a blueprint behind. And that’s an exciting prospect heading into the future.

HT – DBTimes, @Venixys on X