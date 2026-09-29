My Hero Academia Teases Major Anime Update Coming Soon

My Hero Academia is taking the stage at a major event later this year, and with it is teasing a big update on the state of the anime franchise. My Hero Academia officially brought its TV anime run to an end with the eighth and final season last Fall, but has made its comeback this year with the celebration of the anime’s 10th anniversary. The series returned for two new specials continuing from the end of the TV anime series, but fans are still hoping there will be more.

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Shueisha has revealed their line up of major titles that will have something to showcase during Jump Festa 2027 later this year, and My Hero Academia has been confirmed as one of these franchises. My Hero Academia’s official social media account further confirmed this with a tease of their stage showcase taking place this December, and now it’s something to definitely keep a closer eye on as we hope for a big update on the franchise’s potential future.

My Hero Academia Confirmed for Jump Festa 2027

Jump Festa 2027 is Shueisha’s annual event taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan each year, and it’s where Shueisha shares notable updates about all of their biggest franchises. The nature of the updates can vary between franchises, however, as some can have events featuring the voice actors celebrating the anime’s progress, while other franchises reveal bigger updates like trailers and future projects. There’s a hope that My Hero Academia will use this opportunity to potentially reveal a continuation of some kind.

My Hero Academia is now in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary, and will likely have other projects and releases to showcase through the year. The anime returned for an official epilogue episode and short that continued the story beyond the TV anime’s ending, but these returns adapted the last of the available materials from Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga story. The anime has officially wrapped up all of Horikoshi’s story, but fans are still holding out hope that there might be at least one big anime project still left on the horizon as a full goodbye.

My Hero Academia Returns for Major Event in 2027

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This won’t be all for My Hero Academia coming in the near future, however. My Hero Academia has also announced that it will be taking the stage with its own solo event next year in Japan as well. My Hero Academia Ultra Expo is a special two-day event taking place on April 7-8 as a way to cap off the 10th anniversary celebration for the anime franchise. It’s teased to be the biggest event in the anime’s history, and will even have members of the voice cast in attendance. This would also be a great opportunity to announce something huge.

With the coming event already confirmed for the Spring, it does put a cloud over My Hero Academia‘s presence at Jump Festa. There might not be anything big revealed during the event, but it could also reveal the visuals for its own expo coming next year. Either way, it’s something to keep an eye out for as it develops further. What are you hoping to see from My Hero Academia at Jump Festa 2027? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!