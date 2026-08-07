My Hero Academia’s Timeskip Confirms All Might’s Replacement Isn’t Deku, But He’s Perfect

My Hero Academia has come to an end, as even its latest special, I Am a Hero Too, has arrived, providing the perfect conclusion to the series. This shonen anime had one of the best endings, perfectly wrapping up the long run of arguably one of the last shonen series with a large-scale narrative. In fact, the anime received two specials, and the first, released in May, featured a timeskip that revealed the heroes’ new rankings. However, it didn’t give Deku a hero ranking, as he was no longer a hero after losing his Quirk. By the end of the first special, though, he was given the opportunity to become a hero again through advanced gear.

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The newest special hinted at how Deku has been doing, with the Hero Billboard Chart revealing that he was welcomed back as a hero and ranked fourth. While this is a remarkable rise, many fans expected him to become the No. 1 hero, as he is essentially All Might’s successor, inheriting the same power and symbol. However, Mirio Togata still holds the top spot on Japan’s Hero Billboard Chart. This isn’t a reflection of Deku’s abilities as a hero; rather, it highlights the changing society of the My Hero Academia world, where Mirio Togata has emerged as the perfect No. 1 hero.

My Hero Academia‘s New No. 1 Hero Is Perfect Despite Not Being Deku

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

After the final fight against Shigaraki concluded, it changed the entire society of the My Hero Academia world, revealing a much kinder society that ultimately led to a decline in villains and criminal activity. As a result, the criteria for becoming the No. 1 hero in this reformed society naturally extend beyond strength and the ability to make people feel safe. It also values heroes who are more charming in the eyes of the public and who can bring laughter to society. This is exactly what the new No. 1 hero, Lemillion, embodies. Alongside being an incredibly strong hero, Lemillion is defined by his charm and sense of humor.

Lemillion has always been funny, even during his school days, and there is no doubt that over the eight-year timeskip, he became even more entertaining in public, spreading warmth and joy. This perfectly explains why, even after Deku returned as a hero, he was not immediately placed at the top. It is perfectly reasonable because he is not as funny or charming as Lemillion. Instead, Deku is the quiet type who simply puts in the work rather than seeking the spotlight. All Might, on the other hand, always possessed both of those qualities, and now Lemillion reflects those same traits, making him the perfect choice for the new No. 1 hero.

This highlights the ever-changing nature of society and shows that nothing remains constant. Therefore, even with the same power as All Might, Deku is no longer the perfect choice for the top spot, as society no longer needs only a powerhouse. Instead, heroes such as Lemillion and Shoto, who add charm as stars of this new era, are helping the My Hero Academia world become warmer and kinder.