My Hero Academia’s Ending Is Way Better Than Fans Remember Thanks to One Crucial Detail

Written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular Shonen anime and manga series. The manga reached its conclusion on August 5th, 2024, after 10 years of serialization, and the anime followed suit shortly afterward. The main story reached a bittersweet conclusion with a brief epilogue focusing on the aftermath of the long and brutal war against the villains. However, while the anime received countless praises for the finale, it was a different situation entirely during the manga’s serialization. The ending was heavily criticized in 2024, often leading to online debates about the pacing and Deku’s status as a hero, among many other things.

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The majority of the complaints were about Deku losing his quirk, One For All, especially since the story was supposed to follow his journey of becoming the world’s greatest hero. However, it didn’t take long for the heat to die down, and the extra chapter made fans forget all the disappointment. Two years later, rarely does anyone remember the initial dissatisfaction as MHA continues to remain in the spotlight with more exciting projects.

My Hero Academia’s Epilogue Was The Perfect Finale of The Story

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The story didn’t rush towards the finale, unlike what happens with a lot of famous shows. Even after the battle was over, the series dedicated seven chapters to focusing on the aftermath and the future that awaits new heroes. Throughout the final war, the story developed gradually, focusing on each character reaching their conclusions. Whether it was Ochako Uraraka’s heartbreaking fight with Himiko Toga or the problems of the Todoroki family, the series didn’t skip through any character.

It even followed the impressive character development of Katsuki Bakugo, which Horikoshi had been building for a decade. The aftermath of the war was brutal, and hero society went through major changes as it rebuilt the country from the ground up. Many brave heroes either lost their lives or retired completely by the end of the story, but not before paving the path for the young generation.

My Hero Academia’s Epilogue Fixed The Final War Ending’s Biggest Problem

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One of the biggest controversies regarding the ending was Deku losing his powers, as many initially believed his journey as a hero was over. However, little did fans know that it was only the beginning of his path toward becoming the world’s greatest hero. Not only is he a teacher at U.A., nurturing the next generation of heroes, but the Ultra Age book, which was released this year, confirmed that he now ranks fourth on the Hero Billboard Chart. While the details about his full power returning are still a mystery, he still keeps the embers of One For All within him.

The quirk, which was created by All For One, eventually became the only weapon that could kill the embodiment of evil. For generations, new heroes acquired the power, facing brutal fates due to the burden of such power. One For All’s only purpose in the world was to defeat All For One, and it didn’t have any use after the villain was defeated. It also implied that a brutal cycle of pain and suffering has finally ended, with Deku being the final wielder. Not only that, but the series’ ending confirmed that Deku didn’t need borrowed power to become one of the greatest heroes in the country.





