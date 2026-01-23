My Hero Academia’s Replacement for Deku Feels More Perfect Than Ever

My Hero Academia’s replacement for Deku has recently highlighted even more similarities than ever before, further proving he is the best possible successor. Deku, as a shonen protagonist, is one of the most distinct among his peers. The genre has long created a stereotype for main characters, where most follow the same pattern: simple-minded yet battle-savvy, loud, and constantly vocal about their dreams. Characters like Luffy, Naruto, and Asta fit this mold perfectly. While Deku is highly ambitious about his goal, he differs in many ways, being introverted and nerdy, traits that are consistently reflected throughout his character.

One of the best aspects of his character is how he has modified his quirk and truly made it his own as time progresses, learning through each situation he faces. Deku learned to use his quirk more effectively to reduce the damage to his body, and similarly, his replacement, who already mirrors him in many ways, has recently developed another parallel. Deku’s perfect replacement is none other than the protagonist of the series’ prequel, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Koichi Haimawari. From his very first appearance, his nerdy nature and admiration for All Might made him instantly familiar. His dream of becoming a hero despite lacking a powerful quirk made him feel even more similar to Izuku. Now, the latest episode adds yet another element that makes Koichi feel more like Deku than ever before.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes’ Protagonist Is Now More Like Deku Than Ever

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 is currently airing, and since the season began, it has consistently showcased Koichi, the protagonist, gradually upgrading his quirk. However, the latest episode marks the moment where Koichi fully realizes his quirk’s development. After understanding that his ability allows him to repel objects while also acting like a magnet, he learns how to properly exert and utilize this power in combat. Koichi explains that he can stick to the ground using the magnetic properties of his quirk in his legs, while using the repulsive force from his hands to deliver heavy blows. This is somewhat similar to Deku’s One For All, where he initially learned to exert small amounts of power through his fingers.

It is clear that the inspiration for Koichi’s abilities can be drawn from Deku’s own. With Koichi already showcasing several similarities to Deku throughout the series, mirroring his shy, introverted nature and his nerdy admiration for All Might and other heroes, his quirk developing in a similar way makes him feel more like a replacement than ever. Furthermore, Koichi’s journey as a vigilante provides a narrative that many fans expected Deku to follow, especially when Deku initially lacked a quirk and becoming a hero seemed impossible. In that sense, Koichi is not just a perfect replacement for My Hero Academia’s Deku, but also a character who delivers a path the original story never fully explored.

