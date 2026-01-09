Every My Hero Academia Opening Theme, Ranked

After eight seasons — most of which are broken up into two cours — My Hero Academia has a total of 14 opening themes. All of them highlight the events of their outings while delivering catchy music and visuals. However, the best ones go beyond that. With My Hero Academia spanning eight seasons and 170 episodes, there’s plenty of room for callbacks and references in the anime’s later openings.

Similarly, the earlier themes evoke a sense of nostalgia, especially if they preceded fan-favorite arcs. None of My Hero Academia‘s openings are bad — and that’s not something every anime can say — but some prove more compelling and memorable than others. The strongest ones are even better looking back at them after the series’ conclusion.

14) “No. 1” by DISH// (Season 5, Opening 1)

The first cour of My Hero Academia Season 5 is one of the anime’s weakest, despite how important the Joint Training arc — and Deku accessing the Quirks within One for All — is to the story. Perhaps it’s fitting, then, that the opening theme that accompanies this arc is at the bottom of this ranking. Although “No. 1” is a catchy song, it’s somewhat forgettable compared to the others. It doesn’t help that this theme doesn’t do anything particularly interesting visually. The glimpse of the previous One for All users is cool, but the frames of Class 1-A feel reminiscent of earlier openings (and thus, a bit repetitive).

13) “Merry-Go-Round” by MAN WITH A MISSION (Season 5, Opening 2)

Man With a Mission’s “Merry-Go-Round” is a song that will get stuck in viewers’ heads because it’s so catchy, and it stands out compared to the anime’s other themes. Going by the music alone, Season 5’s second opening might rank higher. However, the visual components aren’t on par with most of the other OPs. To be fair, this one does come before an arc that’s mostly setup, which doesn’t give it much to draw from. And it makes decent use of what it has, spotlighting Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki more officially as a trio. Even so, there are better themes that center their dynamic. And the frames of the villains and supporting characters aren’t really doing much here, even if they’re a tad more interesting than those in “No. 1.”

12) “Starmaker” by KANA-BOON (Season 4, Opening 2)

My Hero Academia Season 4’s second opening song, “Starmaker,” is upbeat and catchy, but it precedes a slower, somewhat boring chapter of the anime — a fact that doesn’t endear many viewers to it. After the dark and gripping Shie Hassaikai arc, it almost feels uncharacteristically cheerful, too. That said, the visuals are colorful and fun, and it’s nice to see the anime’s more minor characters getting attention. “Starmaker” lacks the thrilling action present in other openings, and that contributes to its lower ranking. However, there are a lot of great details, including Class 1-A finally getting Eri her candy apple. At the very least, such elements elevate it above Season 5’s openings.

11) “Sora ni Utaeba” by Amazarashi (Season 2, Opening 2)

My Hero Academia has several iconic openings from early in its run, and “Sora ni Utaeba” is often forgotten in the midst of what surrounds it. It’s by no means a bad opening. The song is an earworm, and there are plenty of cool visuals highlighting Deku and All Might, as well as Season 2’s Vs. Hero Killer arc. Once you remember this OP exists, it’s easy to appreciate. It has more action than the themes that land lower on the list, and it manages to spotlight a good number of characters, including Ochaco, Ida, and Momo. Unfortunately, it doesn’t stand out as much as the openings for more intense arcs.

10) “Make My Story” by Lenny code fiction (Season 3, Opening 2)

“Make My Story” finds itself in a similar situation to “Sora ni Utaeba,” as it has the snappy music and animation that makes for a compelling opening. The second theme for Season 3, “Make My Story” mostly covers the Provisional Hero License Exam arc. It paints an exciting picture of it, showcasing the new characters from other schools, as well as the growing power of My Hero Academia‘s most prominent players. If I’m being honest, “Make My Story” and “Sora ni Utaeba” are neck and neck. But the former pulls ahead just slightly because it foreshadows two characters’ failure in its final frame, demonstrating an impressive amount of attention to minor details.

9) “Polaris” by BLUE ENCOUNT (Season 4, Opening 1)

My Hero Academia Season 4’s Shie Hassaikai arc is a thrilling chapter in the anime’s story, and it marks a turning point for Deku. As such, it’s great that it has a strong opening at the start of its episodes. “Polaris” is a catchy song that ramps up towards the end, just enough to capture the excitement of the Overhaul fight that caps this storyline. The visual elements of this theme also pick up steadily, as the very beginning highlights Deku’s growth before spotlighting the characters involved in the conflict and showing the action itself. It’s a great theme, but it doesn’t elicit the nostalgia of earlier ones — and, as Overhaul isn’t the series’ Big Bad, it doesn’t hit quite as hard as the OPs centered on Deku vs. Shigaraki.

8) “Peace Sign” by Kenshi Yonezu (Season 2, Opening 1)

Speaking of evoking nostalgia, one of My Hero Academia‘s most iconic openings has to be Season 2’s “Peace Sign.” It might spend most of its time focused on the students of Class 1-A stretching before the Sports Festival, but that’s precisely what makes it memorable. Add in the fact that “Peace Sign” is an absolute bop, and it’s hard to forget about this OP, even years and years later. The end of this theme ramps up the action by highlighting parts of the Sports Festival, too, which makes it even more energetic. It’s not on par with the higher-stakes action of later themes, but it’s a worthy addition to the anime’s lineup.

7) “Bokurano” by Eve (Season 6, Opening 2)

Most of My Hero Academia‘s early themes are colorful and upbeat, which makes Season 6’s second OP stand out in a really great way. The Dark Hero storyline sees Deku despairing over the Pro Heroes’ losses in the prior arc. The beginning of “Bokurano” captures his melancholy well, and the dark and dreary visuals also help. That’s not to say that the song doesn’t pick up as it continues. It gets progressively faster and more thrilling as it digs into the action of Season 6, Cour 2. This one benefits from the strengths of My Hero Academia‘s other opening themes, but it’s different enough to land above the less memorable ones. It’s worthy of a higher ranking for this reason, though its animation can’t hold a candle to the OPs that lead into the anime’s most action-packed episodes.

6) “Curtain Call” by Yuuri (Season 7, Opening 2)

Like “Bokurano,” My Hero Academia Season 7’s “Curtain Call” leans into the darker, more serious tone of the anime’s later arcs by utilizing gloomy visuals. It separates itself from so many other themes with this detail alone, but it has something going for it that Season 6’s second OP doesn’t: it places a heavy focus on the heroes’ relationships with the series’ villains. Given that Seasons 7 and 8 explore whether villains can be saved, this aligns well with the anime’s themes. It also teases some of the greatest fights of the Final War arc (and anime overall). The main reason it doesn’t break into the top five openings is because others do a better job of capturing the essence of the story — and that’s saying something.

5) “ODD FUTURE” by UVERworld (Season 3, Opening 1)

My Hero Academia Season 3 is one of the most important chapters of the anime, as it sees All Might losing the last embers of One for All and passing the baton to Deku fully. The season’s first opening theme does a great job of highlighting this, playing up All Might and Deku’s connection, as well as All Might’s relationship with Nana Shimura. The animation also highlights the biggest and most intense moments of this outing, including All Might vs. All for One, Deku vs. Muscular, and the League of Villains’ kidnapping of Bakugo. The music complements the visuals nicely, emphasizing just how much happens. And “Odd Future” is an absolute banger, which also pushes this into the top five — even if there’s stronger animation in later themes.

4) “Hitamuki” by SUPER BEAVER (Season 6, Opening 1)

My Hero Academia Season 6’s first opening theme is an incredible way to usher in the Paranormal Liberation War arc, bringing energy and action with its sound and visuals. “Hitamuki” may seem a bit upbeat for a chapter that’s full of death and devastation, but it captures the chaotic and fast-paced nature of this arc nicely. Additionally, the animation’s nod to its comic inspirations is a nice touch. And of course, this theme highlights Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki working together, paying off their storylines up until now. I’d argue it does it much better than “Merry-Go-Round,” as much as I love both.

3) “Tagatame” by TK from Ling Tosite Sigure (Season 7, Opening 1)

“Tagatame” is the perfect opening for My Hero Academia Season 7’s first cour, as it fully captures the sorrowful tone of the Final War arc. The visuals use dreary grays to represent the ongoing conflict, but the sun slowly coming out is a nice touch that speaks to the hope infused into this story. In many ways, the stills of the heroes towards the beginning of this theme feel like a calm before the storm. And the end of this OP fully leans into this chapter’s great action. The fact that it ends on Class 1-A together — both on the battlefield and in front of a clearer sky — speaks to the anime’s focus on teamwork and connection. Overall, this is a great representation of the series, and the song itself is one that will stick with you. It’s near the top, but two other openings actually honor the anime even better.

2) “The Day” by Porno Graffitti (Season 1)

Almost nothing beats the original My Hero Academia opening theme, “The Day” by Porno Graffitti — and after a decade’s worth of other themes, that’s impressive. Season 1’s OP evokes so much nostalgia, though, and it captures the heart of this story so incredibly well. It places a heavy emphasis on Deku reaching for his dream, as well as his idolization of All Might. And the fact that Deku, All Might, and Bakugo are the most prominent characters in this OP is fitting, considering they’re the beating heart of the series. The visuals in this opening may not be as stunning as those in later outings, but it hardly matters. This still needs to land at the top of any ranking. The only opening that beats it is the final one… which also benefits from calling back to it.

1) “THE REVO” by Porno Graffitti (Season 8)

My Hero Academia Season 8’s opening does an incredible job of paying homage to the series and everything that came before. For that reason, it deserves the top spot on any ranking of its OPs. The song it uses is by Porno Graffitti, the same band behind “The Day,” and it even references the lyrics of the first opening at the end of this one. It’s a stunning way to bring things full circle, and that’s not to mention all the frames from previous seasons. This theme also works in almost every important character while still highlighting the action-packed final battle. And the last clip of Deku, which ages him backwards from his current characterization to the boy we meet at the beginning of the series, drives home just how much he’s grown. It’s enough to make even the most hard-hearted fan a bit emotional.

