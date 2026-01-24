One Piece: Luffy’s Greatest Strength Isn’t His Devil Fruit, But Something No One Talks About

The One Piece manga is rushing full speed towards the finale, and it’s clear how powerful Luffy has become over the decades. Ever since his Devil Fruit awakening in the Wano Country Saga, the mystery behind Sun God Nika has always been a topic of discussion, especially after Zunesha claims Joyboy has returned. Luffy, Joyboy, and the Sun God are all interconnected through the legendary Devil Fruit and the world’s history. The Egghead Island Arc reveals that Joyboy, who existed during the Void Century, had powers just like Luffy. He was the first pirate in history and fought against the twenty allied nations during the historic Great War. The title of Joyboy was passed down to Luffy after the awakening, as he tapped into the true, devastating power of his Devil Fruit.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luffy calls his transformation Gear 5, which allows him to not only stretch his body like rubber but also alter his surroundings like any Paramecia-type fruit. However, while his Devil Fruit, paired with his exceptional Haki, grants Luffy unfathomable powers, his true strength lies in his ability to move the hearts of those around him. Not only is he an excellent judge of character, but he is charismatic enough for people to want to follow him. As it turns out, it’s an ability like that which will help in the long run, even more than his own strength.

Luffy Already Has All The Allies He Needs To Win The Final War in One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The story has been preparing for a final war for a long time, which will engulf the entire world in flames. The impact of the war will be so horrifying that the world as we know it will change completely. Imu and the World Government hide unimaginable powers that are simply not possible for Luffy and his crew to handle alone. They need allies, hundreds and even thousands of them. Luckily enough, throughout his journey, Luffy has not only gained enough allies, but he also has Poseidon (Shirahoshi) at his side.

One of his territories, Wano, is hiding another Ancient Weapon called Pluton, while the World Government has Uranus in its possession. Additionally, Luffy has the Straw Hat Grand Fleet on his side, who are ready to come to his aid whenever he calls for them. With the relationships he has built throughout his journey and the power he has gained, the war will be difficult, but ultimately, he will taste victory.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





