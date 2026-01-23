28 Years Later, One Piece Quietly Changed The Best Moment in Its Entire History

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Over the years, the One Piece manga has proven time and again just how crucial Shanks is to the overarching plot. In a series with hundreds of characters, he stands out as the person who isn’t only Luffy’s idol, but also someone who has a major role to play in the Final Saga. Shanks was introduced in the first chapter of the series when he met Luffy as a child in Foosha Village, located in the East Blue. The young boy spent a lot of time with Shanks and his crew and eventually decided to follow the same path as them. However, as a reckless child, Luffy got into a fight with local pirates and paid the price for it. Since he wasn’t able to free himself from the pirates’ clutches, Shanks ended up saving him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, he also lost his arm to a mere Sea King, who was then overwhelmed by his Haki. The moment isn’t just iconic, even though more than 28 years have passed since then. Regardless, it’s always been a topic of debate among fans. Many claim the scene doesn’t make sense given how extraordinarily powerful Shanks is, which means he could’ve effortlessly saved Luffy and defeated the Sea King. However, there’s also a hidden meaning behind this moment, as Shanks displayed his intention of sacrificing his arm for the new era. Since the Elbaph Arc has begun, fans are learning more about this character, especially his past, which explains the truth behind his arm.

One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Confirms Shanks Had More Reasons to Sacrifice His Arm

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The latest flashback in the series revealed that Shanks briefly worked as a Holy Knight to gather more information on the World Government. Just like any other Holy Knight, he was also branded with the mark of the Abyss that allows its bearers to travel long distances instantly. It also grants them mysterious powers, but it means they can never be freed from Imu’s clutches as long as the mark remains. During the incident at the Aurust Castle 14 years ago, Shanks was in pain because of his arm as he found it difficult to maintain his composure.

While the reason behind it hasn’t been clarified, it’s evident from the latest Chapter 1171 that Shanks had more than enough reasons to sacrifice his arm. The incident with Luffy happened not long after Harald’s death. While there is still some truth behind Shanks wanting to give up his arm to teach Luffy about the dangers of the sea, the reason isn’t as simple as fans initially realized. Shanks has always been a mysterious character, and now that the Elbaph Arc is finally revealing his past, we might learn more about this beloved scene that serves as the catalyst of the story and inspired Luffy’s journey to become a Pirate King.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





