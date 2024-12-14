One Piece: One Secretly Heartbreaking Joyboy Detail Most Fans Miss

Among the countless mysteries in One Piece, the secret of the Void Century is by far the most important one. It’s not only related to the legendary treasure but also holds the dark truth about how the World Government came to power. The series has proven time and again why the corruption and tyranny of the World Government is destroying the world bit by bit. Considering they are so desperate to hide the secret of the Void Century, it’s certain that it must hide a dark secret about their foundation. The world’s ruler, Imu is a powerful entity who directly commands the Five Elders.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there’s one person that even he is cautious about – Joyboy. He was an influential figure whose demise played a major role in the Void Century, and thus, his story came to a tragic conclusion, with Joyboy knowing the ramifications should he be lost. Although One Piece first mentions him in the Fish-Man Island Arc, readers only find out more about him in the Egghead Island Arc. Vegapunk’s message gives a brief glimpse at Joyboy’s past. While we still don’t have the full picture, it’s clear what took place all those years ago was incredibly tragic. However, fans still miss this heartbreaking detail about his past.

TOEI ANIMATION

The Burden of Hope and Joyboy’s Regrets in One Piece

In One Piece Chapter 1114, Vegapunk reveals that Joyboy was the first pirate in history. He was from the advanced ancient kingdom with the power to stretch and contract his body like Nika spoken of in Elbaf. In Chapter 1115, the scientist says that the cause of the 100-year-long conflict, known as the Great War 800 years ago, is the difference in ideologies. Since Vegapunk doesn’t know what sparked the war, he cannot determine which side is right or wrong based on his speculation.

As someone from the ancient kingdom, Joyboy fought against the allied nations. He stood alone in front of twenty rulers of different nations. Sadly, he met his end during that battle, marking the end of the Void Century. Shortly after Joyboy’s death, the majority of the world was destroyed due to the ancient weapons. Joyboy knew what would become of the world if he lost the battle. He passed down the burden of hope onto the future generation and died with the regret of breaking his promise and failing to save the world.

TOEI ANIMATION

The Terrible Fate of the World After Joyboy’s Death

The Great War was nothing but a prologue of the darkness that would engulf the world in One Piece. After Joyboy’s death, the majority of the world was destroyed due to the ancient weapons. The sea level rose to 200 meters, sinking most continents to the bottom of the sea. The world they’re living in right now is simply a small fraction of what it used to be.

Not only that, but the World Government’s oppression continues even after 800 years as people suffer from human trafficking, abuse, genocide, war, and all kinds of hardships. The great conflict never actually ended, and it’s up to the future generation to stop.

TOEI ANIMATION

Lost Bonds and a Broken Promise

So far, we know about the Mermaid Princess (Poseidon) from 800 years ago, Zunesha, and Emeth, who each had close ties to Joyboy. Zunesha is filled with regret over what happened to his companion and suffers to this day. It is currently unknown what the crime Zunesha committed, but he was sentenced to walk the seas for eternity. It’s not difficult to guess it’s related to the Void Century.

Meanwhile, Emet, who lost a dear friend, remembers Joyboy to this day and lives to fulfill the promise he made. Before their farewell, Joyboy asks Emet to do something when the time is “right.” In the Egghead Island, Emet uses Joyboy’s haki and attacks Gorosei to protect Luffy. Emeth is one of the few characters who knows about the “return” of Joyboy.

In the poneglyph of Fish-Man Island, Joyboy apologizes to the Mermaid Princess for not fulfilling his promise. The close bond between the two has been hinted at in One Piece, further solidified by the promise that must’ve been difficult for Joyboy to accomplish. Just like the three, there were more people close to Joyboy, like his crew or family, who most likely meet terrible ends.

Toei Animation

Luffy Is the Beacon of Hope and Joyboy’s Successor

Joyboy fought till his death in One Piece and didn’t falter in front of the world’s mightiest forces. It’s heartbreaking to imagine how his legacy was destroyed by the very people who killed him. However, there is still hope, even in the darkest depths of despair. Joyboy’s will lives on, and Luffy, the new Sun God, will liberate the world and free the people from the World Government’s tyranny.

They both share the same devil fruit, the mythical form of Sun God Nika. That power is very much in line with Luffy’s personality. Even before awakening his devil fruit, Luffy has always been someone people can count on. During the Summit War, Mihawk deducts that Luffy’s true power lies in his ability to turn people into his side. The story will soon reveal the legend of Joyboy’s great adventure. But since the One Piece manga is in its Final Saga, readers won’t have to wait for long.