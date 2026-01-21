One Piece’s Elbaph Arc Finally Explains One of Its Oldest Mysteries

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The highly anticipated Elbaph Arc of One Piece has finally concluded its flashback and brought back the beloved characters. Not long after the Straw Hat Pirates arrived on the island, the Holy Knights sneaked inside and took the children hostage. Shamrock Figarland deduced that the easiest way for the Giants to surrender would be to take the children hostage, and the plan seems to be working well so far. Even if Scopper Gaban was more than capable enough to defeat all the Holy Knights all on his own, he had no choice but to drop his weapon when he saw his son’s life was in grave danger.

Luffy and the others, who were in the underworld along with Loki, learned about the situation from Chopper and wanted to join the fight. Right before the major battle began, the manga featured Harald’s backstory to reveal the reason behind his tragic death. The flashback followed his entire journey and everything that went wrong in his quest to build a better future for Harald. However, as the backstory reached its conclusion, Imu revealed one of the biggest mysteries of the series.

One Piece’s Imu Reveals The Meaning Behind The “D”

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Imu planned to use Harald in their quest to turn the Giants into their puppets, and they would’ve succeeded if not for Loki. Not only did Harald have the blood of the ancient Giants, but his powers rivaled those of Rocks D. Xebec. He was basically unstoppable after getting a power boost and immortality thanks to Imu, although it did cost him everything. Loki was the only one capable of standing a chance against him, and he only managed to kill his father after acquiring the legendary power of Elbaph.

Imu was shocked by Harald’s death, displaying signs of weakness as if the Giant’s brutal death had an impact on their body. Imu expressed their thoughts on the Giants, saying their blood calls out for battle. They also shared how the kingdom should’ve never had a king like Harald, who advocated for peace while denying his roots, only to end up dying without accomplishing anything.

The mysterious ruler of the world, who knows the true history of the world, is aware that their kind is incompatible with coexisting with the Giants since Elbaph is the “D.” Throughout the years, the manga has mentioned the Will of D. several times, and those carrying that letter in their names are all crucial characters. However, while Imu doesn’t elaborate on their statement, it proves that Elbaph’s connection with the Void Century goes far deeper than fans anticipated.

