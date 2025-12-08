One Piece Finally Explains How Immortality Works & It’s Horrifying

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! The Elbaph Arc of One Piece will soon wrap up the ongoing backstory. Just before Luffy and the others were about to join the fight against the Holy Knights, the manga commenced a flashback following Harald’s journey to explain the reason behind his death. As it turns out, Loki, who was believed to be the murderer, was actually innocent, and he was serving a sentence for several years after being framed. While the entire kingdom believes they lost their beloved king due to Loki’s madness, the truth is much darker and more complicated. Harald travelled throughout the world in hopes of creating a better future for the Giants.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He gave up everything to ensure that Elbaph could be affiliated with the World Government so they could slowly develop through means of education and trade instead of violence. However, the World Government, especially Imu, had other plans for the Giants, and Harald fell into their trap almost too easily. Since he was desperate to impress the Five Elders, Harald did everything he was asked to, even to the point of joining the lowest ranks among the Holy Knights. As it turns out, he gained an unimaginable power in the latest Chapter 1168, which sealed his fate forever.

One Piece Confirms The Power of Immortality Helps Imu Build an Army of Puppets

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The manga already confirmed that Imu’s direct subordinates, including the Five Elders and members of the Holy Knights, have the power to heal themselves. The Five Elders haven’t aged a day in decades or maybe even longer, while the Holy Knights only have the power to regenerate without any limits. In Chapter 1168, we see Harald being promoted in Shanks’ place, who ran away after a mission. Since Harald became a high-ranking Holy Knight, he was granted the power of immortality, and he took it without hesitation, even though he was shocked to see that someone was occupying the Empty Throne.

Unfortunately, accepting that power means that Imu can control the person’s every whim, which was their plan from the start. While Harald was ready to take on the burden by himself, he didn’t want any harm to come to his kingdom. Even when he learned that Imu plans to make the entire nation their slave, Harald had no power to resist since he was already Imu’s puppet. This tragedy sealed his fate and triggered a series of events that not only caused his death but also somehow got his son Loki mixed up in the chaos.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!