10 Strongest Anime Characters Who Would Destroy Goku In A Fight

Goku from Dragon Ball is famously one of the strongest characters in all of anime; no matter how much the action rises in scale, Goku is one of the few characters whose power perfectly rises alongside it, and it’s to the point that it’s become a meme to always ask if other strong anime characters can beat Goku.

There’s no denying how strong a fighter Goku is, but not only are there several Dragon Ball characters stronger than him, but anime, in general, has a multitude of characters who would destroy him in a fight, as well. A few anime characters especially stand out in that regard, as for how ridiculously overpowered Goku is, they’re all even worse.

10 Najimi Ajimu (Medaka Box)

Najimi Ajimu, also known as Anshin’in-san, is a major antagonist in Shaft’s Medaka Box. After living in boredom for trillions of years, Najimi constructed the Flask Plan, a deadly experiment to imbue the students of Hakoniwa Academy with supernatural abilities, all to find someone who could finally defeat her at something and alleviate her boredom.

Najimi Ajimu famously has over 12 quadrillion abilities, including blatantly overpowered abilities like atom splitting and reversing causality, and the only character who could defeat her was the similarly overpowered Iihiko Shishime. The anime didn’t last long enough to explore that, but it’s easy to see Najimi as one of the strongest characters in fiction to the point of parody.

9) Lina Inverse (Slayers)

Lina Inverse is the protagonist of the fantasy anime franchise Slayers and a sorceress famous for her immense power and short temper. Lina and her friends typically only act out of self-interest, with Lina often the most selfish of them, but much to her annoyance, that doesn’t stop Lina from often being someone who has to save the world.

While Lina Inverse isn’t the chosen one, not only is she still a powerful fighter, but her signature spell, Giga Slave, can destroy the entire universe at full power, and she invented it as a child. Even in a weakened state, Giga Slave can defeat the strongest villains in Slayers, and there’s no better showing of Lina’s immense power.

8) Sailor Moon (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Moon is the eponymous hero of Toei Animation’s Sailor Moon. After deadly monsters invade her home of Azabu-Juban, Usagi Tsukino is given the power to protect her home as Sailor Moon, a role that she soon learns ties into the past lives of her, her friends, and even her newfound lover, Mamoru Chiba i.e. Tuxedo Mask.



Sailor Moon starts fairly tame in terms of power levels, but as the series progresses, Usagi’s power continually escalates to the point where controlling space-time and altering reality are child’s play for her. Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball defined anime in the ’90s, so it’s astonishingly appropriate for Usagi to be just as overpowered as Goku, if not more so.

7) Haruhi Suzumiya (The Melancholy Of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Haruhi Suzumiya is the eponymous hero of Kyoto Animation’s The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. While Haruhi seems like little more than an eccentric high schooler, unbeknownst to her, Haruhi possesses godlike power that can change reality at the drop of a hat, something her friends tirelessly work to keep in check by satisfying her random whims.

Physically speaking, Haruhi is someone who could never hope to challenge Goku in a fight, but with the nature of her powers, she could warp reality to defeat him just from a single random thought. Reality warpers are some of the only characters who can defeat someone like Goku, and Haruhi is one of the best examples, by far.

6) Yuki Nagato (The Melancholy Of Haruhi Suzumiya)

Yuki Nagato is one of the main characters of Kyoto Animation’s The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. Most people see Yuki as just a quiet bookworm, but in reality, she’s an alien agent of the Data Integration Thought Entity, a conglomerate of sentient data wishing to observe the potential of auto-evolution within Haruhi’s powers.

As a humanoid interface, Yuki not only has inhuman strength, but she can effortlessly control the fabric of space around her by manipulating surrounding data, as well. Add in how Yuki can outright steal Haruhi’s reality-warping powers, and humanoid interfaces like her are the true powerhouses of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

5) Madoka Kaname (Puella Magi Madoka Magica)

Madoka Kaname is the main protagonist of Shaft’s Puella Magi Madoka Magica. Madoka is told that she has the potential to become a magical girl and protect her town from Witches, but as Madoka ponders over the decision, she’s quick to learn just how terrible the reality of being a magical girl truly is.

Madoka’s raw potential, combined with the effects of Homura’s time looping, made her the most powerful magical girl in the series, and Madoka took that even further by using her wish to rewrite reality and ascend to godhood. There’s one more film planned for the franchise, and hopefully, that will provide an even better showing of Madoka’s incredible power.

4) Bernkastel (Umineko When They Cry)

Bernkastel is the Witch of Miracles and a major antagonist in Studio Deen’s Umineko When They Cry. Bernkastel is initially presented as an ally to Battler in his battle with Beatrice, but it soon becomes clear that not only is she acting out of self-interest, but that she’s an unhinged sociopath only interested in watching people suffer, especially her enemies.

Not only can Bernkastel manipulate probability to give herself a win, but she can even weaponize the physical manifestation of entire realities to destroy universes with little more than a whim. The Umineko anime ended well before Bernkastel came into focus, but anyone who’s read the manga or visual novel knows just how threatening a character she is.

3) Simon (Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann)

Simon is the main character of Studio Trigger’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. Simon and his best friend Kamina start the fight to take Earth back from the Spiral Army, and while Simon is initially just Kamina’s sidekick, he soon grows to be even larger than life than Kamina as he puts the fate of the entire universe on his shoulders.

As Simon grows to master Spiral Power, his power grows to an incredible degree where he can do things like destroy galaxies, manipulate causality, and even create a Ganmen larger than the known universe. Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann prides itself on being as over-the-top as possible, and Simon’s incredible power perfectly encapsulates that.

2) Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo)

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is the eponymous hero of Toei Animation’s Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo. In a world where the evil Chrome Dome Empire seeks to shave everyone in the world, Bobobo fights against them with the Super Fist of the Nose Hair, and with his equally bizarre friends, he just might save the world from going permanently bald.

As an absurdist gag comedy, Bobobo often ignores logic for the sake of comedy, leading to Bobobo having incredible feats of strength like destroying stars, moving planets, and manipulating reality just for the sake of gags. Gag characters are often a contentious part of powerscaling, but there’s no denying Bobobo’s status as one of the strongest characters in anime.

1) Arale Norimaki (Dr. Slump)

Arale Norimaki is the protagonist of Toei Animation’s Dr. Slump, a robot girl created by the eccentric inventor Senbei Norimaki of Penguin Village. Much of the story is centered around Arale’s misadventures with the eccentric inhabitants of Penguin Village, with Arale’s naivety and superhuman abilities getting her out of trouble almost as often as they get her into trouble.

Dr. Slump, being a gag story, means that Arale casually has ridiculous, logic-defying feats of strength, and whenever she cameos in Dragon Ball, Arale is more than capable of holding her own. There are few characters in fiction capable of what Arale does, seriously or otherwise, and that easily makes her the strongest anime character who can beat Goku.