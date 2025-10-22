Netflix Quietly Re-adds A Divisive 3-Series Anime That Got Way Better With Age

Netflix has made some big moves in the anime world, and not just by creating original anime series such as Sakamoto Days, Castlevania, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run. The streaming service has been more than willing to add both current and past anime franchises to its library, and most recently, the shojo arena has been well-represented in this category. Netflix has brought a classic anime franchise to its shores with one of the most controversial stories in the shojo’s realm, once again focusing on one of the most popular crime-fighting heroes to be a part of the medium.

On October 20th, Sailor Moon: Crystal arrived on Netflix, bringing all three controversial seasons to the streaming service. Luckily, this controversial take isn’t the only property featuring the Sailor Scouts on the platform, as Netflix also houses Sailor Moon Eternal and Sailor Moon Cosmos. These films act as a one-two punch to one another, and you won’t find many anime fans who feel the same way about Eternal and Cosmos as they do about Crystal. If you want to watch the original series that started it all, you’ll need to dive from Netflix to Pluto TV, Prime Video, and Hulu, to name a few. Still, there are plenty of options for Sailor Scout enthusiasts in the streaming world these days.

What Made Crystal Controversial?

Sailor Moon Crystal originally aired in 2014, but didn’t take the traditional route that many other anime had in the past. Rather than airing on television in Japan, the controversial series aired in 2014, airing entirely on the internet before arriving on the airwaves in the East. The anime series would then take the same route for its next two seasons, titled “Black Moon” and “Death Busters“. The series was brought to life by Toei Animation, the same production house responsible for the likes of Dragon Ball and One Piece. The fact that the animation was a black mark against the series, according to anime fans, made Toei’s involvement all the more surprising, considering the level of quality of their other works.

The synopsis for this often maligned anime series reads as such: “Though a little clumsy and easily brought to tears, Usagi Tsukino is a typical 14-year-old girl in her second year of junior high. However, all of that changes when an encounter with Luna, a mysterious talking black cat, whose head bears the mark of a crescent moon, results in the animal bestowing a magical brooch upon her. Now Usagi can transform into Sailor Moon, a magical girl in a sailor uniform who protects love and peace! Usagi is appointed as a guardian of justice and is tasked with the search for the legendary Silver Crystal, a magical artifact that holds immense power, as well as finding the other Sailor Guardians and the lost princess of Luna’s home, the Moon Kingdom. Her mission isn’t without opposition, however; Queen Beryl, ruler of the Dark Kingdom, wants to claim the Silver Crystal and take its power for her own! Though she still has to worry about her school, family, and love life, it is up to Sailor Moon and the other Sailor Guardians to save the day!”

