10 Best Anime Movies Of 2025

As much as anime culture is associated with various TV shows, something that’s just as big a part of it all is anime movies. Whether it’s the occasional non-canon spin-offs, full-fledged sequels and finales, or even standalone passion projects, anime movies have done a lot to help the medium grow, especially in the years before anime became mainstream.

Anime movies were especially important in 2025, as 2025 saw the premiere of one incredible anime film after another, some of which even attracted mainstream appeal to a degree that’s virtually unheard of. A few of those movies especially stood out, as each one is proof of just how good the film industry is for anime and vice versa.

10) Scarlet

Studio Chizu’s Scarlet is the latest film from legendary director Mamoru Hosoda. In this reimagining of Hamlet, Princess Scarlet is killed in a failed attempt at avenging her father, and while she receives another shot at revenge in the underworld, her new journey has her questioning the merit of it all at every turn.

Scarlet is far from Mamoru Hosoda’s best work, as, despite some stunning visuals, the film is brought down by inconsistent character writing and a preachy message that’s poorly executed from start to finish. Somehow, though, that makes way for a sincere and touching narrative, so fans should still give it a chance when it has its proper release this February.

9) Bâan: The Boundary Of Adulthood

Studio Daisy and GeeXPlus’ Bâan: The Boundary of Adulthood’s stars Rinrada Ratchamanee, a citizen of the magical world of Euthania who immigrates to Earth to live independently, and Daichi Arai, a human seeking adventure on Euthania, and as different as they both are, they’re both journeys of growing up and self-discovery.

Not only does the production do a great job of capturing Thai culture, but Bâan is great for how well it captures the rewards and the loneliness of living on your own, especially if you’re an immigrant. Bâan is the directorial debut of famous anime YouTuber Gigguk, but overall, he does an amazing job of telling a heartwarming, human story.

8) Virgin Punk: Clockwork Girl

Shaft’s Virgin Punk: Clockwork Girl begins a new film series by legendary director Yasuomi Umetsu. Ubu Kamigori has spent years becoming a master bounty hunter after having her life upended by the wretched Mr. Elegance, but after Mr. Elegance traps her inside a robot body, she’s forced to do his bidding until she can find a way to kill him.

With its incredible action and a tone that’s as audacious as it is over-the-top, Virgin Punk is a schlocky action film in the best of ways and a perfect throwback to classic ’90s anime OVAs. Clockwork Girl is more of a prologue to the overall story, but even as a standalone story, there’s plenty to love from start to finish.

7) Mononoke The Movie: The Ashes Of Rage

EOTA and Crew-Cell’s Mononoke the Movie: The Ashes of Rage is the second film in the Mononoke film trilogy. A month after Phantom in the Rain, the Medicine Seller has returned to the Ooku in the midst of scheming over the emperor’s heir, all of which seems to be connected to a mysterious outbreak of spontaneous combustion.

The Mononoke series has always stood out for its stunning visuals and cleverly surreal writing, and both visually and narratively, The Ashes of Rage is the franchise at its absolute best. The third and final film will premiere in 2026, but as it stands, it’s hard to imagine The Ashes of Rage being surpassed in any regard.

6) The Colors Within

Science Saru’s The Color Within stars Totsuko Higurashi, a girl who sees people as colors and is fascinated with the colors of her classmate, Kimi Sakunaga. Totsuko ends up joining a band with Kimi and Rui Kagehira, a boy who collects musical equipment, and as the trio grows closer, they ultimately have to confront their personal drama, as well.

While The Colors Within is far removed from the surreal works of Science Saru, the animation and visuals are no less gorgeous, and with the heartwarming coming-of-age story complementing it, it’s incredibly fun to watch from start to finish. Naoko Yamada is one of the biggest names in anime, and The Colors Within might be her finest work to date.

5) Batman Ninja Vs. Yakuza League

Kamikaze Douga and YamatoWorks’ Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is a sequel to 2018’s Batman Ninja. Batman and his family return from the past to find history changed and Gotham at war with an evil version of the Justice League called the Yakuza League, and it’s up to Batman to put things right with the power of ninjutsu once more.

Batman Ninja was great for its stunning 3D visuals and unabashedly over-the-top storytelling, and Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League somehow surpasses it in every regard while still never forgetting to be genuinely sincere and heartwarming. The Batman Ninja films are controversial for how goofy they are, but they might unironically be some of the best Batman content in years.

4) Umamusume Pretty Derby: Beginning Of A New Era

CygamesPictures’ Umamusume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era is a film spin-off of the Umamusume franchise. The film stars Jungle Pocket, an up-and-coming Umamusume aiming to be the best, and as her journey puts her in conflict with the legendary racer Agnes Tachyon, she’s quick to discover just how hard that path is.

With a surprisingly mature look into themes of self-worth and imposter syndrome, Umamusume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era is an incredibly gripping sports story with incredible animation complementing it at every turn. The Umamusume franchise has taken the world by storm, and Beginning of a New Era is one of the best ways to experience it, by far.

3) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 1

Ufotable’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle part 1 is the first installment in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy. The Demon Slayer Corps must race through the Infinity Castle to finally kill Muzan, but his few remaining henchmen are standing in their way, and for part 1, that includes the Upper-Rank 3 Kizuki Akaza fighting Tanjiro and Giyu to the death.

Infinity Castle received massive hype from the moment it was announced, and with its emotional storytelling and gorgeously creative visuals, it more than lived up to it at every turn. It was both the biggest anime film of 2025 and one of the best movies of the year, and it will be amazing to see how its sequels top it.

2) All You Need Is Kill

Studio 4°C’s All You Need Is Kill is the latest adaptation of the novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. Rita Vrataski is a reserved young girl caught in a time loop as an alien invasion breaks out, and to break out of the loop and save the world, she’ll have to break out of her shell and become the hero everyone needs.

Like Edge of Tomorrow, Studio 4°C’s All You Need Is Kill is far different from the original story, but sure enough, that gives way to a unique narrative even more emotionally resonant than its source material. Add in the gorgeous animation and direction, and All You Need Is Kill is an all-around fantastic film everyone should watch this upcoming January.

1) Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc

MAPPA’s Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc is the long-awaited sequel to the Chainsaw Man anime. After meeting a fun and quirky girl named Reze, Denji finds himself falling in love in a way that rivals his feelings for Makima, but as is often the case with Denji, things were too good to last in the worst of ways.

Three years after the divisive first season, Chainsaw Man: The Movie — Reze Arc blew everyone away with its creative visuals and tragic romance plot, and it’s made Chainsaw Man the most popular it’s been in years. It was far better than anyone could have hoped for, and that makes it, without a doubt, the best anime film of 2025.