Batman Ninja Funko Pop Pre-Orders: Batman, Joker, and Harley Quinn

Funko is a bit late to the Batman Ninja party as the original animated film launched in 2018 and the Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League sequel hit HBO Max back in July. Then again, they did launch a wave of ancient warrior-style Funko Pops in partnership with China’s Imperial Palace back in 2020 that have a similar vibe. However, today we got the real deal.

Funko has opened up pre-orders for Batman Ninja Pop figures inspired by Batman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn as they appear in the films. Honestly, the costumes look pretty fantastic, and they come less than a week after a wave of equally awesome samurai-style Star Wars Funko Pops that you can check out right here.

Batman Ninja Funko Pop Pre-Orders

At the time of the launch, the Batman Ninja Funko Pops of Batman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn were available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth and here at Hot Topic with a release date set for January. They should also be available here on Amazon in the next 24 hours or so.

As noted, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is a sequel to the 2018 animated film Batman Ninja, and this time the story takes place in present day Gotham. However, traveling back to feudal Japan in the previous film seems downright boring when compared to Yakuza raining down on the city from an island called “Hinomoto” that has mysteriously appeared in the sky. What’s more, the Justice League has disappeared. If you want to find out what happens, you can check the film out on Max or pick up the 4K Blu-ray here on Amazon.