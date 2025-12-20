10 Best Greatswords in Anime History, Ranked

Swords in anime are rarely just weapons; they are often reflections of their wielder’s strength, trauma, and destiny. While sleek katanas and Nichirin blades often steal the spotlight, another kind of weapon has carved its way into anime history: the greatsword. Unlike Japan’s iconic katanas, these are not about elegance; just raw power where every strike feels like an earthquake. These massive weapons defy logic with their weight and size, but have given us some of the most memorable moments in anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Guts’ Dragon Slayer in Berserk to Inuyasha’s fang-forged Tessaiga, these greatswords are more than just oversized weapons. They are symbols of responsibility and the very line between survival and annihilation. These blades turn battles into spectacles, leaving fans with fights that define the entire series and even become cultural landmarks. These are the ten greatest greatswords in anime history.

10) Cloud Strife’s Buster Sword (Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children / OVA)

Cloud Strife may belong to the iconic video game franchise Final Fantasy, but his legendary Buster Sword has made appearances in anime adaptations like Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children as well. The Buster Sword is arguably the most recognizable oversized weapon in Japanese pop culture. It is a massive broadsword approximately five to six feet long, with an approximately one-foot-wide single-edged blade.

The bladed edge is a lighter color, while the rest of the sword is dark gray. The handle is red leather, while the handguard is colored gold, with ornate swirl designs, and two holes nearby where Cloud clips the sword onto his back. These holes are also said to be slots for materia, a source of magic in the series.

Forged by Angeal Hewley’s father, the Buster Sword was initially Angeal’s treasured possession, who avoided using it to prevent wear and tear. However, when he was defeated by Zack, Angeal passed down the sword to him as a symbol of his dreams and honor. Eventually, this iconic greatsword was passed down to Cloud, who used it more regularly than anyone before, until after Final Fantasy VII, when he left it on the cliff where Zack died as his memorial.

9) Erza Scarlet’s Purgatory Armor Swords (Fairy Tail)

Taking on the appearance of a metallic dress, the Purgatory Armor is equipped with a large black sword larger than Erza herself, with six progressively larger spikes running down the edge. The Purgatory Armor is explicitly stated to be one of Erza’s most devastating armors, so much so that it is said that no one has seen the armor and lived to tell of it. And a big part of this is thanks to its matching greatsword that increases offensive output at the cost of Erza’s defenses.

This ability is seen during the Tower of Heaven arc when Erza dons this powerful armor in her fight against Ikaruga. Here, the armor is quickly destroyed by her opponent, revealing its weakness in the face of strong attacks. Even so, its sheer destructive force cements the Purgatory Armor greatsword as one of the best giant swords in all of anime.

8) Kuwabara’s Dimension Sword (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Kuwabara’s Spirit Sword starts as a simple glowing blade. But over time, he extends and enhances it into the Dimension Sword (Jigen Tō), a massive, two-handed energy sword capable of cutting through anything, including dimensions. The sword’s shape greatly resembles a medieval sword with a sleek crossguard design, and it uses Kuwabara’s latent spirit energy to increase its size, strength, and sharpness — a very useful ability in a series where demons and humans are constantly evolving.

Fans got their best look at Kuwabara’s swordsmanship during his battle against Sensui. While Sensui was able to withstand Hiei and Kurama’s most powerful attacks, he was forced to dodge attacks from Kuwabara’s Dimension Sword despite being more powerful than him. This was because swinging this blade releases a wave of pure energy that stretches a considerable distance, allowing the user to inflict damage at range in addition to close-range attacks.

7) Hoshigaki Kisame’s Samehada (Naruto)

Although Samehada looks less like a sword and more like a living, sentient being with shark-like scales, it’s still one of the Seven Deadly Swords of the Mist. The size of a full-grown man, this sword is usually wrapped in bandages. When unwrapped, its blade is made of a series of downward-facing scales running along the entirety of its length until its hilt, at the base of which is a small skull.

Samehada’s size indicates its power and how many chakras it has absorbed. It can also transfer the chakra it has absorbed to the wielder by partially fusing with them. This can revitalise the wielder’s chakra and stamina or instantly heal even fatal injuries.

If it absorbs enough chakra, Samehada can grow so large that its scales become long enough to resemble shark fins with teeth protruding from the front end of the blade. These scales let it shred its opponents at direct contact rather than slicing or cutting them, and can also extend into spikes, including from the handle. Additionally, Samehada’s hilt can stretch and bend to a great extent, allowing the weapon to be used like a flail, making it one of the most unconventional and versatile greatswords on this list.

6) Clare’s Claymore (Claymore)

Literally named Claymores by the public due to the massive, two-handed swords she and her human-demon hybrid companions wield, Clare wields a broad, double-edged greatsword almost as tall as her. Like all the other hybrids, Clare’s sword has a unique symbol engraved on it that serves as an identifier. Most of these symbols are derived from the first letter of the wielder’s name (like C for Clare), rotated or stylized with lines or written as mirror-script letters, implying that the Organization custom-makes each Claymore.

Nevertheless, this blade isn’t ornate, highlighting its sole purpose: slaying monsters. Seemingly never breaking or dulling, this sword is sharp, durable, and so powerful that it’s hypothesized they were originally intended for killing “Awakened Beings or something even greater” instead of normal Yoma. Heavier than typical medieval weapons, it’s the physical representation of Claymores’ superhuman abilities. A Claymore is rarely seen without her sword, and eventually dies with it serving as their gravemarker.

5) Ichigo’s Zangetsu (Shikai – Oversized Cleaver Form) (Bleach)

There are tons of unique swords in Bleach, but none are as recognizable as Ichigo Kurosaki’s Zangetsu. In its Shikai form, this Zanpakuto is a massive, kitchen knife-like greatsword. Its design is simple yet striking: a giant blade as tall as Ichigo himself, black on one side and silver on the other, carried on the wielder’s back. Unlike traditional Zanpakuto, Zangetsu has no handguard or hilt, emphasizing its raw, unrefined power.

Instead, Ichigo holds the cloth-wrapped tang, which is an extension of blade metal that acts as a core for the handle. This cloth can be used to swing the weapon like a flail and to toss it at opponents for mid-range combat. While this sword form doesn’t have any over-the-top powers like the other Zanpakuto in the anime, it is user-friendly and versatile, its wide blade even serving as a shield against incoming attacks.

4) Inuyasha’s Tessaiga (Inuyasha)

Few greatswords in anime are as iconic and beloved as Tessaiga, the massive fang-shaped blade wielded by Inuyasha. What makes Tessaiga truly special, though, is not just its raw strength but its role in Inuyasha’s personal journey. This sword is a sentient being often seen communicating with Inuyasha, advising him on when to be drawn and how to use its abilities.

When wielded during battles, the Tessaiga transforms into a massive blade with the cross guard bearing a large patch of fur similar to a dog’s. This sword can protect Inuyasha from demon attacks with a barrier, kill 100 demons with a single strike, and possesses the ability to absorb and adapt techniques from the demons it kills. But while the sword represents Inuyasha’s immense demonic power, it also reflects his compassionate side, as Tessaiga only transforms if the user cares for humans.

3) Asta’s Demon-Slayer Sword (Black Clover)

The Demon-Slayer Sword is the first and most iconic of Asta’s weapons. Oversized and heavy, the sword appears to be covered in dirt and rust. The blade is huge with its base pointed inwards, creating an angle. The hilt and the blade are separated from each other and connected by a fuller.

The sword nullifies magic on contact making it deadly against spell casters. But that’s not all. By manipulating its anti-magic, Asta can make his sword hover and use it to fly. Additionally, this sword can even be enlarged using anti-magic and wielded remotely to attack from a distance, making it an extremely versatile weapon for a society built on magic.

2) Escanor’s Divine Axe Rhitta (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Although technically not a sword, Escanor’s Divine Axe Rhitta deserves mention. Forged by the master craftsman of one of the five major races in the series, this massive two-handed axe with blades shaped like a crescent moon is made to match Escanor’s immense strength as the Lion’s Sin of Pride. Its special ability is to completely absorb the massive heat Escanor radiates from his body during the day and later release it with devastating precision.

But this giant axe isn’t just powerful and heavy; it’s built unbalanced. Most of its weight is concentrated in the head, which makes it nearly impossible for anyone to wield. Except for Escanor, for whom it’s as natural as lifting a feather.

1) Guts’ Dragon Slayer (Berserk)

When people think of greatswords in anime, Guts’ Dragon Slayer is the first to come to mind. Forged by the blacksmith Godot, the sword was magnificent enough that it could hack a dragon’s head; hence the name. However, its weight and size (above 6’6″) made it awkward to wield for anyone except Guts.

Described in the manga as more like a slab of iron than a sword, Guts nevertheless swings this behemoth with terrifying speed, cleaving through armor, flesh, and even multiple enemies at once with a single devastating strike. The size and weight also allow some versatility. Seen in how Guts has used the broad side of the weapon to squash and flatten several opponents, as well as using it as a shield.

Which of these iconic anime greatswords would you choose to wield? Share your pick in the comments below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!