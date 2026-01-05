10 More Short Anime Series Perfect For Beginners

The ever-growing popularity of the anime industry across the globe has many curious people looking to venture into the world of exciting series. However, considering the number of series out there, with many of them being long-running or having multiple seasons, choosing the right series can be quite overwhelming. While series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, etc. are easily some of the best classics of all time, someone who has no clue about the vast world of anime might want to start out with something shorter.

Not only that, but a large portion of the famous shows are actually battle shonen series, even though the world of anime is way more diverse than that. A few months back, Comic Book published a list of 10 short anime for beginners. However, we only scratched the surface since there are plenty more incredible series to share with curious enthusiasts. From sci-fi action to heartwarming slice-of-life, we’ve compiled a list of 10 short, incredible anime series that both beginners and even avid anime fans should definitely check out.

10) Moonrise

Image Courtesy of WiT STUDIO

Exclusive to Netflix, WIT Studio’s original sci-fi series, written by Tou Ubukata, best known for Psycho-Pass, was under production for six years. The visually striking anime takes place in a not-so-distant future, where humanity lives by obeying the international AI network that manages the government. However, the network’s lunar development project sends criminals and pollutants to the Moon, creating disparity among the people.

As the difference in living conditions incites the people on the Moon to wage war, Jacob Shadow finds himself entangled in the conflict. Heartbroken after losing everything that mattered to him, he joins the army to fight the Moon’s rebels, not expecting to come face-to-face with someone from his past.

9) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Makoto Isshiiki’s award-winning manga was adapted into an anime of two seasons, having a total of 24 episodes. This coming-of-age story follows Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district and finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest. He produces a beautiful melody despite never learning how to play the instrument. Sosuke Ajino, a former piano legend turned teacher, notices the boy’s raw talent and takes him under his wing.

Along with Kai, his classmate Shuehei Amamiya, who comes from an elite family as the son of a famous pianist, also hopes to pursue his dream of becoming a great pianist. As the boys strive for success, they face several challenges along the way in the competitive music world meant for professionals.

8) B: The Beginning

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

One of the best psychological thrillers on Netflix, the story is set in a technologically advanced archipelagic nation of Cermona, swept by crime and violence. As chaos and destruction envelop the nation, a vigilante known as “Killer B” makes it his mission to eradicate the criminals before leaving a “B” signature at the crime scene.

Since no one has even come close to apprehending the vigilante, the Royal Investigation Service (RIS) assigns Keith Flick, a legendary investigator, to the mission. As the investigation continues, Koku, a mysterious boy, gets entangled in the chaos before his dangerous past comes to light. With each episode, the story continues to unravel the dark side of the advanced world, including secret organizations, terrorism, and human experiments.

7) Apocalypse Hotel

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

This sci-fi anime never got the attention it deserved, but it’s clearly a must-watch as it blends slice-of-life elements in a post-apocalyptic world. The story is set in the year 2157, long after humanity abandoned Earth after it became uninhabitable due to its toxic atmosphere. Although most of civilization has been lost, Gingarou Hotel, a luxury establishment in Tokyo, still functions to this day.

The hotel that was once praised for its excellent hospitality hasn’t seen a new customer in over a century, but it will take a lot more than that to stop the hotelier robots from working. They tirelessly keep the hotel in the best condition, even though there’s no one left to maintain their condition. Yachiyo, the robot manager, never gave up hope on humanity’s return, unable to comprehend the sudden turn of events when the hotel gets a mysterious visitor.

6) Orb: On the Movements of the Earth

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

This Madhouse sleeper hit is based on Uoto’s award-winning manga of the same name and concludes the story in 25 episodes. The story is set in 15th-century Poland, focusing on the challenges of the preconceived notions about astronomy and science, which were considered heresy by the Church.

Those who challenged the Church’s beliefs and researched anything about astronomy were burned at the stake. In such an era of turmoil, Rafal, a 12-year-old prodigy, was pursuing theology, the most renowned course in the country, which teaches the nature of God and religious belief. However, after an encounter with a scholar who was deemed a heretic, Rafal’s curiosity in astronomy grows as he delves into the forbidden subject, not expecting to face the harsh realities of the time.

5) Barakamon

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

Despite being criminally underrated, this wholesome and hilarious slice-of-life anime appeals to just about anyone who is interested in anime and wants to focus to take a break from thriller or intense shows. This heartwarming story of redemption and self-discovery takes place on a quiet, small island where Sei Handa, a renowned calligrapher, has recently moved after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition.

Seeing his son’s sudden outburst of anger, Sei’s father sends him to a remote island and stay there until he reflects on his behavior. Although Sei initially has a hard time adapting to the countryside lifestyle, he blends right in thanks to the friendly neighbors and the notorious young girl named Naru Kotoishi. As he gets used to his new and peaceful life, he discovers a newfound passion for calligraphy as he develops his unique style.

4) Yuri!! on Ice

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Despite the film’s cancellation in April last year, MAPPA’s breakthrough hit Yuri!!! on Ice, which was released in 2016, is still as well-loved as ever. The story follows Yuri Katsuki, who returns to Japan after a crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale and plans to give up on figure skating altogether. After returning to his home, he performs one of the famous routines of his idol, a five-time gold medalist, Victor Nikiforov.

However, he didn’t expect that someone would record him and upload it to YouTube before it went viral, grabbing everyone’s attention, including Victor’s. Yuri was even more shocked when Victor showed up at his door, offering to become his coach. Eagerly accepting the offer from his idol, Yuri prepares himself for the fierce competition ahead as he steels his resolve to finally take the gold medal home.

3) Eden of the East

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

This award-winning sci-fi mystery series with a romantic subplot never got nearly as much attention as it deserved. The story takes place after an unusual terrorist event when Japan was hit by missile strikes, but surprisingly, no one was harmed. The incident became known as “Careless Monday” and was soon forgotten by society. Three months later, college student Saki Morimi travels to America on her graduation trip and encounters an eccentric man named Akira Takizawa.

Although he has amnesia, he believes himself to be a terrorist and even has a strange cell phone with 8.2 billion yen in digital currency. Despite his suspicious behavior, Saki soon befriends him and gets tangled in a dangerous death game as the shocking connection between Akira and Careless Monday comes to light.

2) Kotaro Lives Alone

Image Courtesy of LINDENFILMS

Despite having a melancholic undertone, the anime blends warmth and humor in the story as it follows Kotaro Sato, a four-year-old boy. Despite being such a young child, he is completely independent and lives alone in a small apartment. His circumstances have forced him to act more mature than his age as he handles all daily tasks, such as cooking and cleaning, all by himself. His behavior worries his neighbors, including Shin, a struggling manga artist who ends up taking care of the boy.

As the story continues, Shin and the neighbors learn about his past and discover he has emotional trauma as he still longs for the warmth of the family he never got. Thanks to the kindness of those around him, Kotaro gradually breaks out of his shell. The story focuses on child neglect in various circumstances and portrays the impact it has on children as they grow up to be adults.

1) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image Courtesy of Studio Enishiya

2025’s darkest and one of the most highly rated anime series is only six episodes long, but it will take you on an emotional rollercoaster as it tells a complex psychological story within just six episodes. Happin, a squid-like creature who only wants to spread happiness, leaves his home planet and arrives on Earth only to find himself in danger.

An unsmiling girl, Shizuka Kuze, saves him from bullies and names him Takopi, encouraging him to do everything he can to make her happy. After learning about her tragic life, Takopi tries his best to understand complex human emotions and fulfill his goal of spreading happiness, but that may be a lot easier said than done.

