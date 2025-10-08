10 Weakest Naruto Villains

Naruto is undoubtedly one of the best anime ever made, having had a global impact and playing a major role in shaping the anime industry into what it is today. While the main characters are the core strength of the series, its villains are equally, if not more, significant. Fans cannot overlook the level Naruto reached without acknowledging the iconic villains that shaped its long journey.

Deep and complex antagonists like Pain, Madara Uchiha, and Obito Uchiha added an unprecedented depth to the story. However, not every villain lived up to that standard, either in strength or characterization. Let’s look back at the weakest villains from the series, those introduced to shape Naruto’s narrative but who ultimately fell short, with some not even worthy of being called true villains due to their lack of strength and depth.

10) Black Zetsu

Starting off this list is Black Zetsu, a character fans initially assumed would be one of the strongest villains in the Naruto series. However, once his origin was revealed to be nothing more than Kaguya’s will to live on through manipulation, Zetsu became one of the most unnecessary elements in the franchise, much like Kaguya herself.

With the series building up to its finale, featuring great villains such as Obito and Madara, it was abruptly revealed that all their actions were influenced by Black Zetsu’s interference in his attempt to resurrect Kaguya. Though Black Zetsu possesses notable abilities, such as taking control of others, he lacks true strength overall. As a result, while he isn’t the weakest on this list, he falls far short of being the powerful final villain fans had expected, making him ultimately disappointing.

9) Kimimaru

Kimimaru is a prodigy who almost doesn’t deserve to be on this list, given his origins from the Kaguya clan and his possession of a Kekkei Genkai. He was by far one of Orochimaru’s strongest henchmen, to the point where Orochimaru even planned to take over his body. Unfortunately, fans were introduced to Kimimaru only after he had fallen ill and was already weakened.

However, even in his weakened state, he proved to be one of the original Naruto series’ most dangerous threats, fighting Naruto, Rock Lee, and Gaara without being truly defeated. It was only after his illness completely overtook him that he fell, suggesting that if he had been healthy, Kimimaru could have become one of the series’ strongest villains.

8) Suigetsu

Suigetsu Hozuki is one of the many characters the Naruto franchise introduced but ultimately forgot about. Fans were introduced to Suigetsu as Sasuke’s companion, and he immediately caught their attention with his hilarious nature. However, it was his water-manipulating ninjutsu that truly stood out, as he could control water like no other shinobi, even utilizing large bodies of water to his advantage.

He posed a significant threat to Naruto and others, much like the rest of Sasuke’s companions. However, his lack of appearances in the series prevented him from being elevated among the stronger villains. Still, as a prodigy in the art of assassination and one of Orochimaru’s most capable henchmen, Suigetsu deserves credit for not being weak.

7) Konan

Konan, one of the original founding members of the Akatsuki, possessed the unique ability to manipulate paper, a power no other ninja could wield. This alone made her stand out as a potentially formidable villain in her own right. However, her portrayal in the series focused more on her companions, Nagato and Yahiko, rather than on her individual strength, leaving her as more of a supporting antagonist.

To be fair, it is difficult to label Konan purely as a villain. Despite being a byproduct of the hardships of war, she displayed genuine emotions and, at times, even aided the heroes. Still, her role ultimately remained that of a villain, and it is unfortunate that, despite her distinct and creative ability, she did not receive the spotlight she deserved.

6) Karin

Karin is the type of villain fans didn’t expect to see in the Naruto franchise, yet her involvement, following two other girls who also fell for Sasuke, makes her inclusion somewhat understandable. Through Karin, fans witnessed what they had expected from Sasuke earlier: exploiting a girl’s feelings for his personal gain. Had it not been for her stereotypical slapstick comedy, Karin could have stood out as a more unique character.

Her ability, the Mind’s Eye of the Kagura, allows her to sense the chakra signature of any shinobi, making her an excellent spy. Karin also shows some physical strength; however, her constant distraction and obsession with Sasuke make her somewhat annoying at times.

5) Zabuza

Zabuza is undoubtedly the first main villain featured in the Naruto series, embodying the classic demeanor fans would expect from an early antagonist. As one of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, Zabuza stood out with his massive sword and became the first major obstacle for Team 7, alongside his companion, Haku.

As expected of a first major villain, Zabuza pushed Team 7 and Kakashi to their limits, and it was only after Kakashi got truly serious that they managed to subdue him. In classic Naruto fashion, fans also got a glimpse into Zabuza’s depth, revealing that there was a genuine reason behind his turn toward villainy.

4) Haku

Haku is the last entry on this list who, despite being a weak villain, possessed notable depth. Acting as the first major antagonist alongside Zabuza, Haku deserves mention for the potential he showed during his brief appearance. While he was strategic, his standout ability was the unique combination of water and wind ninjutsu that resulted in his powerful ice techniques.

Loyally following Zabuza, Haku faced off against Team 7 and Kakashi Hatake, and at times, he even appeared stronger than Zabuza himself. It’s clear that had Haku been given the chance to live a normal life, he would have become a great shinobi. His androgynous appearance, which often made it hard to tell whether he was a boy or a girl, only added to his mystique. Haku was truly born to be a shinobi.

3) Sound Four

As the name suggests, the Sound Four consists of four shinobi from the Sound Village, introduced as Orochimaru’s henchmen on a mission to capture Sasuke and bring him to their master as desired. Though their feats are notable, defeating not one but two Jonin despite being only Chunin, they possess a major flaw.

Since they operate as a group, individually, the members of the Sound Four are not much of a threat. During their mission to capture Sasuke, they merely acted as obstacles for the Sasuke Recovery Team. Unfortunately, another Sound Ninja is on this list as another weak villain, lacking depth and serving merely as Orochimaru’s henchmen.

2) Dosu

As Naruto headed into the Chunin Exam arc, one of the series’ biggest storylines, it was clear from the training sessions that villains were bound to interrupt the events and challenge the protagonists in classic shonen style. During this arc, fans were introduced to Dosu, the leader of a ninja team from the Sound Village. Dosu served as a typical minor villain, acting as a henchman for Orochimaru, and with minimal effort, Naruto and Sasuke were able to overcome him and his team.

What’s worse is that Dosu and his team later reappeared in a filler episode, once again reprising their roles as Orochimaru’s henchmen, only to be easily defeated and humiliated by the main characters. As a result, Dosu stands out as one of Naruto’s weakest villains, lacking both strength and depth.

1) Mizuki

There is no doubt that the weakest villain the Naruto series has featured is its very first one, introduced to set up the tale and define what the series would be about. Mizuki, portrayed as a character with ill intentions toward Iruka, Naruto’s first teacher, succumbed to jealousy after failing to secure the position of Academy Instructor and eventually began working under Orochimaru.

Mizuki’s actions involved stealing a hidden scroll from the Konoha Village using Naruto. However, when the time came, the young ninja showcased his signature ability, the Shadow Clone Jutsu, and utterly humiliated Mizuki. After this incident, Mizuki was rarely mentioned again, making it clear that his introduction served merely as the weakest villain and a stepping stone to establish what Naruto’s story was truly about.

