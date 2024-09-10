Naruto Cosplay Unites Kakashi And Team 7

Anime fans might be experiencing the wild story that is Boruto: Two Blue Vortex but the ninja world started decades ago by focusing on the young Naruto Uzumaki and his quest to be accepted by his peers. Releasing its first manga chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, creator Masashi Kishimoto introduced a universe that has been a prominent part of the anime world ever since. While various characters have aged, changed, and/or died as a result of the shonen story's events, it all started thanks to Team 7. Now, four cosplayers have taken anime fans back to the past by perfectly revisiting the likes of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi.

Things at the start of the shonen series weren't all that great for Naruto Uzumaki. While the anime star would eventually go on to become the Seventh Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, his childhood saw him treated as a pariah as he struggled with loneliness and a general quest to find acceptance. Thanks to housing the Nine-Tailed Fox known as Kurama. the vast majority of Konoha was anything but friendly to the anime protagonist. Luckily, Naruto found friends in Team 7 and his teacher Kakashi, aiding him in accomplishing his lofty goals.

Naruto & Team 7 Return

Despite Team 7's initial creation being one that was filled with levity, they found themselves taking on some dire challenges to start. Even before the Chunin Exam threw Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura into a meat grinder as they took on friends and enemies alike, the trio fought against Zabuza and Haku to kick off their hard-hitting journey. When the first Naruto series ended, so too did Team 7 dissolve and Sasuke's quest for revenge against his brother Itachi took complete control over the Uchiha's life.

The New Team 7

Once Naruto became the Seventh Hokage and his allies all grew up to be adults, the ninja world forged a new Team 7. Naruto's son Boruto, Sasuke and Sakura's daughter Sarada, and the offspring of Orochimaru, Mitsuki, joined forces to become the new leading trio of Konoha. Rather than having Kakashi as their teacher like the Team 7 that preceded them, the three ninjas were taught by Konohamaru, the grandson of the Third Hokage and long-time Naruto supporting character.

Ironically enough, Kakashi hasn't taken the spotlight in the latest series nearly as much as the mask-wearing ninja once had. The copycat ninja hasn't taken an active role in fighting against the Kara Organization, with one of the biggest stories on Kakashi revolved around his traveling the ninja world in a bid to heal his best friend, Might Guy. While Kakashi was ultimately unsuccessful in healing Guy's crippling injuries suffered as a result of his fight against Madara Uchiha, that hasn't stopped Might from continuing to live life to the fullest.

Where is Naruto Now?

Things are quite dire for the ninja world in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex as the Divine Trees and the Kara Organization are on the loose. Thanks to a spell placed on the world by the villainous Eida, nearly everyone believes that Boruto is responsible for the death of his parents. As readers know, Naruto and Hinata aren't dead but they are in a rather tricky scenario. Locked inside an alternate dimension by none other than Kawaki, the adoptive brother to Boruto and Himawari.

On the anime side of the aisle, Studio Pierrot initially stated that they would bring back the shonen franchise to the small screen by revisiting the first series. Planning to create four original episodes of the first Naruto series, the installments were indefinitely postponed thanks to the production house citing animation issues. Originally, the episodes were aiming to release last fall and no word has been revealed regarding a release date.