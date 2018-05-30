‘Naruto’s Final Saga Has A Hidden Haku Easter Egg

It’s been a couple years since Masashi Kishimoto brought Naruto to an end, but easter eggs are still being fond. Fans have yet to unearth some of the manga’s smallest nods, but it seems one about Haku was just spotted.

Over on Reddit, the super subtle easter egg began making the rounds thanks to a user known as Kitsune Cian. The nod comes during the manga’s last saga when the Fourth Ninja War is heading to a climax. And, as you can see below, the easter egg is a subtle one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the easter egg has little to do with dialogue and lots to do with paneling. When Naruto is shown aiming a punch at a masked Tobi, the hero is determined to unmask the villain. With the ninja shrouded in his Bijuu chakra, the boy’s attack lands on Tobi’s mask, but this is not the first time Naruto pulled off such an attack.

During the ‘Land of Waves’ arc, fans watched as a much younger Naruto acted the same way in his fight with Haku. The genin took on Zabuza’s lackey after the rogue ninjas tried to stop Tazuna from building his bridge. Naruto was not a fan of Haku wearing a mask in battle, so the boy decided he was going to rip the headgear off, but he didn’t expect to find a familiar face underneath the mask.

You know, the same way Kakashi probably felt when Tobi’s mask broke to reveal Obito. So, uh – surprise?

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Are you surprised this nod was only just found? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!