3 Magical Fantasy 2026 Anime KPop Demon Hunters Fans Will Love

KPop Demon Hunters was one of Netflix’s biggest releases of last year, surprising viewers with its simple yet magical premise and its blend of idol and musical elements. However, the soul of the film was its main trio, Huntrix, featuring three distinctive female characters with magical powers who stole the show. When something is this good, fans naturally want more.

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While a sequel to the animated film has been announced, it will still take years to arrive, and in the meantime, fans may look for something similar to watch. The anime category offers plenty of options. While many series closely resemble what KPop Demon Hunters represents, the first few months of this year have also delivered anime with a similar magical presence that fans might find appealing. In particular, there are three so far with surprising magical elements that KPop Demon Hunters fans will appreciate.

3) Champignon Witch

Image courtesy of Typhoon Graphics and Qzil.la

Champignon Witch is an anime released in the winter of this year that has completed its first season serialization. It is a fantasy series about a witch named Luna, who lives in a secluded region away from others due to her condition. Wherever Luna steps, poisonous mushrooms grow, which is why she only visits the nearby village once every three months. However, no one knows the truth behind the mushrooms she leaves behind; they are the result of her absorbing negative energy, which then sprouts into mushrooms.

This premise mirrors the inner struggles of Huntrix in KPop Demon Hunters, particularly Rumi, when it is revealed that she is transforming into a demon. While Champignon Witch does not have much action, its magical elements sometimes fill that gap. At its core, the anime focuses on Luna’s isolation and her gradual rise from it, something that KPop Demon Hunters fans will likely appreciate.

2) Agents of the Four Seasons

Image courtesy of Wit Studio

This anime features a fantastical element that is simple yet unique. With the four seasons turned into humans and Spring missing for the last decade, it presents a world shaped by its absence. The narrative begins with the return of Spring’s agent, who promises to restore it. The first episode introduces Hinagiku Kayo, the agent of Spring, who ultimately brings it back through a performance that combines dance and song, adding a distinct vibe.

Fans of KPop Demon Hunters will likely enjoy this magical element elevated by music as well. As for the action, the series includes more aggressive characters who fight using a variety of weapons such as swords and guns, adding a solid action layer to the fantasy. With three episodes released so far at the time of writing, it’s worth checking out to see if this magical anime appeals to KPop Demon Hunters fans.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

Image courtesy of Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier might be the best magical anime not only of 2026, but of the past few years as well, with much of the credit going to its perfectly crafted magical premise that follows Coco’s journey to becoming a witch. The quality of the anime shines in how it emphasizes magic at every level, making it clear that magic is at the very core of the series.

What might make this anime even more appealing to KPop Demon Hunters fans is its strong focus on female characters within a compelling coming-of-age narrative, rather than reducing them to typical harem roles seen in many anime. At the same time, it has already been established that it will be action-heavy, with Bug Films delivering polished animation supported by a strong OST that further elevates its magical presence. For fans who loved female-centered characters and magical fantasy elements of KPop Demon Hunters, Witch Hat Atelier stands out as a perfect choice for more adventures led by powerful female characters.

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