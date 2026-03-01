4 Most Anticipated Upcoming Anime From Demon Slayer Studio

Established in 2000, the animation studio Ufotable is behind several unique anime series and films. Before adapting Demon Slayer, the studio was fairly well-known in the industry, but not quite like Toei Animation, which has a long-standing history, or even MAPPA, which became famous thanks to several popular projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. While Demon Slayer helped the studio gain mainstream recognition, it had a foothold in the industry thanks to Fate/Zero and The Garden of Sinners.

Ufotable has only gotten more popular over the years, and now it’s the animation studio behind the most successful anime film of all time, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. While the studio doesn’t release multiple anime each year, everything created under its banner is known for breathtaking visuals. The studio currently has four anime in production, and each of them is highly anticipated among fans.

4) Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu Movie, based on a free-to-play collectible card video game developed by Nitroplus and DMM Games, shared its second promotional video in 2022. The studio has yet to share any updates on the anime since then, although there’s a possibility that, thanks to the ongoing productions, we might learn more about the film.

3) Witch on the Holy Night

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Based on Kinoko Nasu’s acclaimed light novel, the anime film will be released this year. While the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, we can expect the film to have a Japanese theatrical release a few weeks or months before it hits U.S. theaters. The story is set in the late 1980s, where an old mansion in Misaki Town is said to be the home of a witch. Aoko’s life takes a drastic turn after her grandfather decides to make her the family’s successor, setting her on the path to becoming a witch.

2) Genshin Impact

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The anime adaptation of Genshin Impact, in collaboration with MiHoYo, was announced back in 2022, and Ufotable finally shared a first look in February 2026. While the release date and further details haven’t been announced yet, we can expect major updates in this year or in 2027. Genshin Impact is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world, so the hype around the anime is higher than ever after the first glimpse.

1) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

After the phenomenal success of the first installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy, Demon Slayer is set to return with two more films before adapting the Sunrise Countdown Arc. The fight against the Upper Moons will continue in the upcoming film as the latest part ends on a major cliffhanger. However, even months after the first film’s release, the anime studio has stayed silent on the sequel.

