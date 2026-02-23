7 Anime Swordsman Who Could Beat Every Hashira, Ranked

Demon Slayer is set in a world where demons feast upon human flesh, and the only ways to stop them are by slicing their heads off or by exposing them to the sun. The Demon Slayer Corps trains several swordsmen to carry out the mission of killing such monsters, and only the most talented among them become the Hashira. The organization has only nine Hashira, each with a unique skill and exceptional control of Total Concentration Breathing that grants them immense power.

However, while they are powerful in their story, the world of anime is vast and includes countless powerful characters. Swordsmen are some of the most famous and iconic characters ever, and all seven of them on the list can take down all the Hashira without exception.

7) Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Gintoki may appear to be carefree all the time, but when he gets serious in a fight, there’s no stopping him. He can easily defeat a few dozen enemies on his own, which doesn’t even begin to offer a glimpse of his strength. During the Joi War, he single-handedly wiped out Amanto hordes, earning the nickname White Demon.

6) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

When it comes to diligence and discipline as a swordsman, not many can stand on the same footing as Zoro. He has dedicated his entire life to swordsmanship, and his journey has only made him more powerful than ever. The Hashira don’t have the necessary skills to even compete with somone if Zoro’s level.

5) Yami Sukehiro (Black Clover)

Yami’s magic powers only complement his swordsmanship, making him a force to be reckoned with. He can slice through dimensions, create black holes, and pretty much defeat even the most powerful opponents with his powerful spells. The Hashira rely on temporary power boosts through breathing techniques, which just don’t seem anything special compared to him.

4) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke spent three years mastering his kinjutsu while training under Orochimaru, and he excelled at combining his Jutsu with his swordsmanship. He can channel his lightning chakra through his sword to increase its power, range, and ability to paralyze opponents. While his Sharingan and Rinnegan get most of the attention, his skills as a swordsman are nothing to scoff at.

3) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Even in the world of Fairy Tail, which has several unimaginably powerful characters, Erza stands out as one of the greatest warriors. Unlike most mages who rely on their magical powers, Erza uses her weapons and armors to fight, which she stores in her pocket dimension through her Requip magic. As long as she has a sword in her hand, there’s no one capable enough to stop her.

2) Arthur Boyle (Fire Force)

Arthur only carries a wooden handle with him, but that’s more than enough for a powerful pyrokinetic like him to use as a weapon. He creates a blade through the plasma, and its strength depends on his will. As long as he can fantasize about being a powerful knight, his fire will burn stronger than ever.

1) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo is easily one of the most powerful Shonen protagonists of all time, and by the end of the story, he gains unparalleled powers. Thanks to his training as a Soul Reaper and embracing his origins as a Quincy, he gets his true Zanpakuto, a dual sword, which is rare in the Soul Society. There aren’t many swordsmen in the anime world who possess the same level of iconic techniques he does.

