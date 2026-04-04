4 Recent Anime That Deserve as Much Love as Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen & Chainsaw Man

When it comes to recent anime, Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man are among the biggest names in the game. They’re some of the most popular ongoing series, and they each have at least one blockbuster film under their belts. You’d be hard-pressed to find even a casual anime fan who doesn’t recognize these titles. And given their compelling stories, stunning animation, and modernized approach to shonen conventions, it’s easy to see why they’re so successful.

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These new gen anime are instant classics, but there are other recent series that deserve as much love. It’s surprising some of them aren’t receiving more hype, as they benefit from many the same strengths that catapulted Demon Slayer, JJK, and Chainsaw Man to mainstream fame. Some of these series still have a chance to explode, but viewers will need to give them the same attention to make that happen.

4) Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 has all the makings of a blockbuster shonen series like Demon Slayer, JJK, or Chainsaw Man, so it’s somewhat surprising it isn’t gaining more momentum. Like the other three shows — and even hits like Attack on Titan — Kaiju No. 8 is set in a world plagued by dangerous creatures, and it centers the humans tasked with defeating them. Its main character, Kafka, ends up becoming one of the kaiju he’s vowed to fight, giving his arc a similar setup to Denji’s or Itadori’s. And Kaiju No. 8 blends his personal struggle with a more high-stakes overarching story and plenty of well-placed humor. This gives it a lot in common with other anime that have taken off in recent years, so it’s surprising it hasn’t followed suit. The series may not upend as many shonen tropes as the others, but it still utilizes them well. And its lead being in his 30s makes for a refreshing change of pace. It’s a shame the anime isn’t getting more hype after two seasons.

3) Hell’s Paradise

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hell’s Paradise made waves upon its 2023 debut, but the series is far from reaching the level of hype surrounding series like Demon Slayer, JJK, or Chainsaw Man. That’s still true, even after Hell’s Paradise Season 2 proved a standout addition to the Winter 2026 anime season. And it’s disappointing, as Hell’s Paradise fits right in with the other titles without feeling too similar. It’s a high-quality MAPPA production, and it’s unafraid to dig into mature themes or take its story to dark places. Its story also leans into the supernatural, though the quest it takes viewers on results in a different narrative style. The quality, themes, and depth make it on par with the biggest anime of the decade though, making it a wonder it isn’t yet considered one of them.

2) Vinland Saga

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Vinland Saga is by no means an unknown anime, but it’s less recognized in mainstream conversations than series like Demon Slayer. Considering it’s masterfully written and offers a unique premise — there just aren’t enough Viking stories — it deserves more love. In just two seasons, it accomplishes so much in its commentary on the cycle of violence and revenge. And it offers well-wrought characters, action, and more of MAPPA’s stunning animation. There’s much more of the manga to adapt as well, which should make it as much of a priority as JJK and Chainsaw Man. Perhaps it’s the less common concept that’s keeping it under the radar for many, but Vinland Saga deserves to be recognized for the masterpiece it is.

1) Mob Psycho 100

Courtesy of Bones

Mob Psycho 100 pushes the limits of “recent” just a bit, but in an era of supernatural anime going mainstream and getting blockbuster films, it’s shocking it isn’t among them. The series has a complete run — not a given, considering all the anime in limbo — and adapts another work from One-Punch Man‘s creator. It boasts the same humor and charm as the superhero series, but for some reason, it never received the same hype. And its drama, animation style, and action would have done well on the big screen, making it even more mind-boggling that it wasn’t a contender for an anime film. Tragically, it’s too late for Mob Psycho 100 to have a run anywhere near those of more popular series. However, its legacy remains strong, and it will likely continue to receive recognition as it ages.

What’s a recent anime you think should get as much hype as Demon Slayer, JJK, and Chainsaw Man? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!