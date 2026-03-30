5 Best Anime of Winter 2026, Ranked By Their Finale

The Winter 2026 season is almost at an end, meaning that most of the anime that began airing this season have now concluded, including the five best of the season. This season felt truly different, featuring the return of many great anime while also debuting a few new ones. Only a handful managed to stand out from the rest, and the same holds true for the endings of these top five.

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In particular, these five anime delivered some of the best narratives throughout the season, and they have reached their conclusions in a relatively understated manner as well. While each of their endings stood out in its own way, some resonated more strongly than others, and this is how we rank them.

5) Oshi no Ko Season 3

Oshi no Ko to Return for Final Season

Oshi no Ko is the only anime on this list that feels closest to a non-fictional, reality-driven story, and this season beautifully highlighted that strength, maintaining an eerie tone throughout. However, the finale, despite being a special hour-long episode, leaned too heavily into its fictional elements, particularly with Aqua and Ruby revealing their reincarnation.

With this twist, the series further pushed boundaries through Ruby, as her feelings from her past life toward Aqua’s former self began to surface, making things more complex given their current relationship as siblings. That said, the finale was still undeniably special, setting up the 15-Year-Old Lie movie arc and ending on a perfect note with the announcement of a new season.

4) Frieren Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren Season 2 was one of the best anime of Winter 2026, living up to the reputation it has built for itself. However, this season felt especially unique, as it did very little to expand the lore in a major way, instead focusing on small, intimate events that highlight the somber nature of the journey.

The finale stays true to this approach, featuring a couple of smaller moments while subtly setting up the next major arc for the following season. However, since this has been the anime’s defining style throughout, it doesn’t stand out as much on its own, yet it perfectly reflects what the series is about, and that’s where it truly deserves credit.

3) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Hell’s Paradise Season 2 was outstanding in its own right, matching Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in terms of action quality, and at times, even surpassing it. The finale, which was initially expected to dive into even heavier action with Shugen Asaemon entering the fray and raising the stakes, instead focused on laying the groundwork for the next season.

This is why a finale that could have been the very best falls slightly short of expectations. However, that doesn’t mean it had any real shortcomings. It remained a perfectly action-driven, plot-setting episode that serves as a strong bridge to the next major arc. It brought together key pieces of the puzzle that leave fans wanting more, and as a finale, nothing could be more fitting, leaving a feeling of wanting more.

2) Sentenced to Be a Hero

Image Courtesy of Studio KAI

Sentenced to Be a Hero is the only newly debuted anime on this list, and it managed to maintain its popularity throughout the entire season. Its finale, in particular, stands out more than the others for how effectively it incorporates key elements to set up a compelling continuation. Rather than relying on a single twist, it delivers two major developments that heighten anticipation for the next season.

The first, more subtle reveal is Rhyno’s true identity as a Demon Lord who takes pleasure in toying with his own kind. The second, more impactful moment comes with Kivia confronting her uncle as a coexister, which leads to her being labeled a criminal and ultimately sentenced to become a hero. Her characterization as a penal hero perfectly captures the series’ subversion of the traditional hero narrative, making the finale especially engaging to watch.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

MAPPA

There shouldn’t even be a question about which finale stands out as the best among the rest. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s finale isn’t just one of the best endings of Winter 2026; it’s one of the best anime season finales in years, and it will be incredibly difficult to surpass anytime soon. Several elements make this finale especially grand compared to the others.

While it doesn’t significantly progress the lore, it delivers a spectacular four-way battle featuring Yuta against ancient sorcerers and a cursed spirit in the Sendai region. Every participant shines, elevated by MAPPA’s fluid animation and attention to minute details. The fan response has been overwhelming, with the episode becoming the highest-rated of the season and even joining the ranks of the top-rated anime episodes on IMDb. All of this cements Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s finale as the best of the season, and perhaps even of the year.

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