5 Anime Protagonists That Defy Shonen Tropes in the Best Ways

Shonen anime has changed a lot over the years, but many series in the category still lean into tried-and-true archetypes and tropes. This makes it more memorable when other titles defy them. And Shonen protagonists who don’t fit the usual mold stand out, either surprising viewers with their journeys or proving more relatable than characters like Ichigo, Luffy, and Naruto.

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To be fair, the leads from anime’s Big Three are iconic because they embrace common Shonen tropes. There’s a reason that elements like chasing big dreams, upholding strong morals, and being hugely powerful appeal to viewers. And even protagonists who buck such traits tend to have some things in common with other Shonen leads. But the ones that defy the usual persona repeatedly find ways to surprise us — for better or for worse.

5) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

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Attack on Titan‘s Eren Yeager initially seems destined to play into Shonen tropes, as he’s hot-headed, an underdog, and has a power that makes him seem like a “chosen one.” However, as the anime continues, it becomes increasingly obvious that Eren is far from a traditional Shonen hero. By the end of the story, he’s very much the villain — a turn that upends expectations on its own. His anger becomes something darker, and his actions stem from self-interest more than those of other Shonen protagonists’. His power also isn’t as special as it initially seems, with Attack on Titan‘s many plot twists revealing there are nine Titan shifters. Eren changes the world, but it’s not for the better — and not because he’s a chosen one. His complexity makes him a fascinating character, though, and his subversion of common tropes makes Attack on Titan genuinely surprising.

4) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

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Chainsaw Man makes a habit of defying Shonen tropes, and the way that Denji is portrayed contributes to that. The anime’s lead might be powerful and girl crazy, but his motivations set him apart from other Shonen heroes in a genuinely refreshing way. Denji doesn’t have lofty dreams and goals, and he isn’t operating out of the goodness of his heart. Instead, he’s eager for a stable and ordinary life, and he’ll fight devils and help others if those things can get him there. Denji’s growth sees him becoming more altruistic over time, but he’s still a far cry from other Shonen leads. His trauma and down-to-earth desires make him more relatable and more fun to follow.

3) Senku Ishigami (Dr. Stone)

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Shonen anime tend to be action-heavy, so many of the category’s protagonists depend on physical prowess to get by. In the best cases, Shonen heroes blend wits with their strength and abilities. But a lead like Dr. Stone‘s Senku, who is known for using brains over brawn, is rarer — and it makes him more compelling to follow. It also makes Dr. Stone a series that’s less dependent on big action sequences and power-ups. While the story picks up as it goes on, its protagonist’s wins look different from other heroes’ for this reason.

2) Shigeo Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

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Most Shonen protagonists want to be powerful, whether it’s to save their loved ones or achieve their goals. For Mob Psycho 100‘s Shigeo Kageyama, this isn’t the case. The anime’s lead is a naturally strong esper from the start — pushing back against the underdog archetype at the heart of so many Shonen series — and he’s unhappy about that. Instead of wishing to fine-tune and enhance his abilities, Mob looks at them negatively. He’s more interested in being an ordinary kid, and he’s afraid of losing control or hurting people. Mob’s motivations go against those of so many Shonen heroes, but that makes him more likable. Anyone can relate to his adolescent insecurities and desires, and you have to admire his reluctance to using force to solve his problems.

1) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Shonen heroes often train to beat odds that are stacked against them, but One-Punch Man‘s Saitama doesn’t have to try all that hard — and he’s still one of his anime’s strongest heroes. Saitama’s not overly invested in becoming the strongest or the best, and his motivation mostly stems from a need for stimulation and excitement. It’s not the heroic drive we’re used to, nor does Saitama seem particularly desperate to prove himself. The ease with which he navigates threats makes One-Punch Man more comical, and it raises the stakes when Saitama faces opponents he can’t instantly beat.

Who’s a Shonen protagonist that you feel defies common tropes in interesting ways? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!