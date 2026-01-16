10 Anime With Great Stories (But Also Bad Animation)

Anime, as a medium, thrives on its ability to visually captivate while delivering stories that tug at the heart, twist the mind, or leave you stunned in awe. However, no matter how brilliant the plot may be, bad animation is like serving a gourmet meal on a dirty plate. It’s hard to appreciate what’s in front of you when the presentation is distracting. The sad truth is that many anime with exceptional narratives fall victim to poor animation because of budget constraints, tight production schedules, or inexperienced studios.

Sometimes, it feels like these studios bite off more than they can chew, thinking the strength of the story alone will carry the weight of the entire production. Spoiler: it usually doesn’t. Bad animation actively sabotages the emotional connection audiences form with the story. Sure, the story is there, but it’s hard not to feel cheated.

10. Ajin: Demi-Human

Image Courtesy of Polygon Pictures

Ajin: Demi-Human has one of the most gripping and morally complex narratives in recent anime history. The story follows Kei Nagai, a teenager who discovers he is an Ajin, an immortal being hunted by the government and experimented on in horrifying ways. Its unpredictable plot twists and morally ambiguous characters keep viewers hooked from start to finish.

Unfortunately, Ajin’s stellar story is often overshadowed by its clunky 3D animation. Produced by Polygon Pictures, the show’s CGI feels stiff and unnatural, particularly in action scenes where fluidity is crucial. While the animation style does give the Ajin’s ghostly “Black Ghosts” an eerie presence, it fails to capture the raw emotion of the characters, leaving viewers yearning for a more polished aesthetic to match the brilliance of its narrative.

9. Kingdom

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kingdom offers a sprawling and epic tale of war, politics, and ambition set during China’s Warring States period. The story follows Xin, a war orphan who dreams of becoming the greatest general under the heavens, and his journey is packed with intense battles, strategic warfare, and emotionally charged alliances. However, the first season is infamous for its painfully outdated 3D animation, which often feels like watching a poorly rendered video game cutscene. The awkward movements and lifeless character models strip the story of its intended impact, leaving many viewers frustrated. Thankfully, later seasons transitioned to traditional 2D animation, but the initial episodes remain a glaring example of how poor visuals can hold back a masterpiece in storytelling.

8. Berserk (2016)

Image Courtesy of Studio 4°C

Berserk’s story is legendary in the anime and manga world. The depth of its characters, particularly Guts and Griffith, paired with its philosophical exploration of fate and free will, cements it as one of the greatest narratives ever told. The 2016 adaptation had a heavy burden of continuing this legacy, but the story’s inherent brilliance still shines through the chaos.

The animation, however, is universally reviled. The awkward and inconsistent CGI is a far cry from what Berserk deserves. Fans were outraged at the lifeless character expressions and stilted movements, which often distracted from the emotional weight of the story.

7. Ex-Arm

Ex-Arm is a sci-fi series with an intriguing premise: a young man’s brain is preserved after his death and turned into an advanced weapon — one that could potentially save the world or destroy it. The story’s mix of cyberpunk elements and philosophical questions about identity and humanity could have made it a standout in the genre. Unfortunately, its animation is widely considered one of the worst in anime history. The clunky visuals make it nearly impossible to take the story seriously, turning what could have been a compelling series into an unintentional comedy.

6. Record of Ragnarok

Record of Ragnarok has a premise that is pure adrenaline — a tournament where humanity’s greatest figures from history face off against gods to determine the fate of mankind. With legendary matchups like Adam vs. Zeus and Jack the Ripper vs. Hercules, the story is packed with high-stakes drama, emotional backstories, and epic confrontations. And yet, the animation often falls flat, particularly during the fights, which should be the highlight of the series. The lack of visual impact severely undermines the intense emotions and grandeur of the story, leaving fans frustrated at how the adaptation fails to live up to the manga’s potential.

5. The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins started strong, offering a fun mix of action, humor, and heartfelt moments with a story that delves into complex relationships and ancient prophecies. Its characters, particularly Meliodas and Elizabeth, are central to an emotionally charged narrative that keeps fans invested. The series balances lighthearted adventures with darker themes of betrayal and redemption, making it a beloved shonen title.

However, the third season, Wrath of the Gods, became infamous for its animation downgrade. The studio change resulted in poorly drawn character models, lackluster fight scenes, and an overall drop in quality that fans couldn’t ignore. Key moments, like Escanor’s legendary battle with Meliodas, were completely butchered, leaving fans disappointed and longing for the series’ former glory.

4. Tokyo Ghoul

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Tokyo Ghoul’s rich storytelling and tragic characters captivated fans, making it one of the most popular anime of its time. The second season, Tokyo Ghoul: √A, diverged from the manga’s plot, but it still had the potential to deliver a compelling narrative with its original direction. Unfortunately, the animation quality took a noticeable dip compared to the first season. Fight scenes lacked the fluidity and intensity they deserved, and key moments felt rushed or poorly executed. The inconsistent visuals detracted from the emotional depth of the story, leaving fans divided on whether the narrative could compensate for the subpar animation.

3. Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super brought back the beloved franchise with a story that expanded the Dragon Ball universe, introducing new gods, universes, and incredible battles. The arcs, particularly the Tournament of Power, added depth to Goku and his friends while delivering the series’ trademark mix of humor, heart, and high-stakes action. However, the early episodes of Dragon Ball Super were plagued with shockingly bad animation. Characters looked off-model, fight scenes were poorly choreographed, and the overall quality was far below what fans expected from such a legendary franchise. While the animation improved significantly in later arcs, the early episodes remain a blemish on an otherwise thrilling continuation of the Dragon Ball saga.

2. Fate/Stay Night

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The Fate franchise is known for its intricate storytelling, exploring themes of heroism, sacrifice, and the cyclical nature of conflict. The 2006 adaptation of Fate/Stay Night introduces viewers to the Holy Grail War, a deadly battle between mages and heroic spirits. The story’s complex lore and morally ambiguous characters laid the foundation for what would become one of anime’s most beloved franchises.

But the 2006 adaptation suffers from mediocre animation that fails to capture the grandeur of its narrative. Fight scenes lack the intensity and spectacle that later adaptations by Ufotable achieved, and the overall visual quality feels dated, even for its time. While the story remains compelling, many fans recommend skipping this version in favor of the superior Unlimited Blade Works or Heaven’s Feel adaptations.

1. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2006)

Higurashi’s nonlinear storytelling and shocking twists keep viewers on edge, as the mystery of Hinamizawa unfolds in increasingly disturbing ways. The anime’s ability to balance moments of lighthearted camaraderie with bone-chilling horror makes it a standout in the genre. However, the animation quality leaves much to be desired. While the unsettling atmosphere and brilliant storytelling make up for it, the inconsistent visuals prevent Higurashi from reaching its full potential. Despite this, it remains a must-watch for fans of psychological horror, proving that a great story can still shine through subpar animation.

