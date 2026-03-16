5 Anime Stuck in Limbo That Desperately Need Another Season

Anime don’t always get the closure of official cancellations, which means series often get stuck in limbo — including ones that desperately demand another outing. Even with the most popular anime, renewals can take time. Not all of them announce their next chapters right away, and even major titles sometimes wait to move the needle. In some instances, they’ll make a comeback after years of waiting for an update. That’s what happened with Attack on Titan Season 2 and One-Punch Man Season 3.

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However, for lesser-known titles, years of silence usually means no continuation is coming. It’s a frustrating place to be, especially when the door is technically still open for more episodes. From a gripping thriller to an isekai that wrapped on a cliffhanger, these anime desperately need those additional chapters, too. Unfortunately, their continued limbo doesn’t inspire hope.

5) Talentless Nana

Image via Studio Bridge

Talentless Nana is an anime that shocks at every turn, and Season 1’s ending leaves a number of loose threads that set the stage for more episodes. Unfortunately, six years after the series’ 2020 debut, Season 2 appears to be no closer to happening. This thriller, which follows an undercover killer who infiltrates a school for superpowered students, is incredibly well done. With its deep, nuanced character work and suspenseful twists, it’s a wonder Talentless Nana isn’t more beloved. Its quiet run is likely the reason it’s never been renewed or officially axed. It remains in limbo, despite there being more material to adapt. It’s a shame, as it’d be fascinating to see how Season 1’s finale affects Nana going forward.

4) Noragami

Image via Studio Bones

Noragami‘s 13-episode second season aired back in 2015. And after 10 years with no promising updates, it’s likely safe to assume that Season 3 isn’t coming. The fact that the supernatural anime is no longer available to stream makes its return even less probable. That’s a shame, as the series barely adapts half of Adachitoka’s manga, and it leaves the fates of our heroes hanging in the balance. Yes, ending Season 2 with growth for Yato beats concluding it on a cliffhanger. But it would have been better to see his story through to the end, learn what becomes of Hiyori, and witness Yukine’s growth. Frustratingly, unless a surprise renewal surfaces, fans will need to stick to the manga for such resolutions.

3) Land of the Lustrous

Image via Studio Orange

Land of the Lustrous is an intriguing sci-fi anime that caught viewers’ attention upon its 2017 release, but not so much that it received a renewal. However, the adaptation of Haruko Ichikawa’s manga never actually got a cancellation either. After Season 1, like so many other anime, it simply sat in limbo. Nearly a decade later, it’s still just 13 episodes long, though the manga is officially over as of 2025. On the bright side, viewers can learn what becomes of characters like Phos, Cinnabar, and Adamant Sensei from the source material. But it’s disappointing it won’t play out on-screen, as everything from the unique CGI animation style to the soundtrack gives this series so much promise.

2) Bloom Into You

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Bloom Into You is widely regarded as a great yuri anime and a strong adaptation, but the series only has one season. That seems unlikely to change, as its initial 13-episode run took place in 2018 — and news of Season 2 has yet to surface. The manga gets even better following the events of the first season, which makes fans even more desperate to see the rest on-screen. The source material also boasts a slightly more satisfying ending, which is further incentive for a continuation. As with most series on this list, it’s probably too late to expect that. For fans eager for more, Nio Nakatani’s source material is the best bet.

1) No Game No Life

Image via Madhouse

The No Game No Life fandom is another group that’s largely given up hope of of a second season, as the anime’s first one aired back in 2014. A prequel movie happened in 2017, but a continuation of the main narrative has never been green-lit or outright canned. The light novels are still releasing, with a new one arriving in April after a hiatus. At the very least, this gives fans of the isekai series something to look forward to. Of course, it’d be more satisfying to get a second outing, especially after Season 1’s last-minute cliffhanger. Tragically, it may not be in the cards for us, marking yet another promising series stuck in limbo.

What’s an anime that’s stuck in limbo that you’d like to see return? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!