7 Great New Gen Anime That Became Instant Classics

Anime has gone through many phases since its inception, with the classics covering series from the ’80s and ’90s, as well as the Big Three — and even the new generation has produced modern classics, many of which cemented themselves as such early on. The popularity of anime has increased significantly over the last two decades, and that means this latest era has an overwhelming number of offerings. Streaming services like Crunchyroll have made it easier to access these titles, too, allowing viewers to binge hidden anime gems they wouldn’t have discovered before.

Of course, even with a wide range of series to choose from, the new generation of anime has its standouts — the stories that are recognizable, even in the mainstream, and are considered classics despite their newness. For some titles, this designation is the result of steady build-up over time. However, others established themselves as classics almost immediately, resonating with viewers from the beginning.

7) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia broke onto the scene back in 2016, and given its likeness to classic Shonen anime, like Naruto and Dragon Ball, it’s no wonder it became an instant hit. The series utilizes many tried-and-true archetypes and tropes, but it updates and subverts them for a modern audience. Additionally, My Hero Academia is as energetic and inspiring as many of the classics; at its core, it’s a story about going after one’s dreams, even if they seem out of reach.

My Hero Academia‘s first few seasons are some of its strongest, with the animators at Studio Bones pouring their hearts into adapting Kohei Horikoshi’s manga successfully. The series blew up, resulting in eight seasons and several movies. This wasn’t a surprise. It was obvious it would be a classic from the moment Izuku Midoriya asked All Might if he, too, could become a hero. With My Hero Academia Season 8 closing out the anime, it’s safe to say it has lived up to that expectation.

6) Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer debuted in 2019, and it didn’t take long for the adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga to become a success. Considering the anime kicked off with a near-perfect first episode, it’s no surprise that viewers took to it instantly. The opening delivers action and tragedy from the jump, making us care about its main characters, Tanjiro and Nezuko, in the process. From there, the first season keeps getting better and better.

And it’s a testament to Demon Slayer‘s early success that its Mugen Train arc was turned into a feature film before becoming a second season — a film that was so successful, it was temporarily the highest-grossing anime movie of all time. Demon Slayer continued to disrupt the industry, however, breaking its own record with its latest film, Infinity Castle. At this point, there’s no doubt the anime will go down as one of the biggest of all time. Its first season cemented it as a classic, setting the stage for all that came after.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Another supernatural anime arriving just a year after Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen was destined to get attention — but the series’ characters, humor, and world-building proved it was worthy of it. The very first episode was enough to sell viewers on Yuji Itadori’s story, and after a few more installments, it was obvious the anime was a hit. It helps that it has the horror elements and animation style that have become so popular in the 2020s. However, it also boasts a unique charm. There’s nothing quite like it, which is why it works.

Like Demon Slayer, the anime followed its first season with a feature film — Jujutsu Kaisen 0 — further highlighting its success. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 became one of the highest-grossing anime films worldwide, raking in over $160 million, according to Box Office Mojo. After the prequel movie and an explosive second outing, Jujutsu Kaisen is regarded as one of the biggest anime of the new generation. You’d be hard-pressed to find a fan of the medium who hasn’t heard of Satoru Gojo or Ryomen Sukuna, and that speaks to its influence.

4) Chainsaw Man

The Chainsaw Man manga’s growing popularity ensured that the anime’s debut would be greeted with plenty of hype, and it didn’t take long for the series to live up to it. Its bonkers premise could have backfired. However, everything from Chainsaw Man‘s clever writing to its stunning animation won viewers over. And with all the pieces working in its favor, its outlandish concept did as well. In fact, it helped the series stand out among the many other horror offerings. By the time Chainsaw Man‘s first episode was over, it was clear it was something special.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc proved as much all over again — per Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed an impressive $147 million — but the anime has been considered a modern classic since early into its first season. Some of that stems from the manga’s success, but the adaptation has made a name for itself all on its own. Even those unfamiliar with the source material have at least heard of Chainsaw Man, and overwhelmingly, die-hard fans and newcomers have positive things to say about it.

3) Solo Leveling

Another anime that received plenty of hype leading up to its 2024 release is Solo Leveling, which is adapted from the manhwa written by Chugong. Solo Leveling wastes little time throwing viewers into its action-packed story, which is set in a world where hunters earn a living by entering dungeons and defeating monsters. The anime’s lead nearly dies doing so, catapulting him into a narrative where he gains new powers and uncovers a conspiracy.

Solo Leveling‘s setup explains the early interest in the anime, at least from those who weren’t already invested in the source material. There’s plenty of intrigue, incentivizing viewers to push onward. The series didn’t take long to amass a huge following, and Solo Leveling became even more popular with the arrival of Season 2 earlier this year. It’s easily one of the biggest titles to come out in the last couple of years, and it’s already on its way to becoming a modern classic.

2) Spy x Family

One of the more surprising new gen anime to become a quick classic is Spy x Family, though looking at the amount of buzz surrounding its 2022 release, it was set up for success. Its premise is a winner, too, with the anime following a spy and an assassin from enemy nations as they fake a marriage — all whilst remaining totally clueless about the other’s secret identity. Complicating matters further is the daughter they adopt: a girl they don’t realize has telepathic powers. It’s the perfect setup for tension and humor, and the series features both in spades.

However, when Spy x Family isn’t heavily focused on the main characters’ secrets, it leans into slice-of-life territory. This makes its popularity more surprising, but the show’s fun concept and charm has appealed to viewers over regardless. The anime is currently into its third season, and it also has a feature film under its belt. Anya has become an instantly recognizable character, too, further emphasizing its success and classic status.

1) Attack on Titan

There’s some debate about whether Attack on Titan falls under the new gen label, but as most of the anime aired from 2017 to 2023, I’d say it fits the description. And it’s impressive that Attack on Titan held fans’ interest from its 2013 debut to its second season, which took a whopping four years to continue the story. A lesser anime wouldn’t have recovered, but it was obvious that Attack on Titan was a masterpiece from its first chapter. Clearly, it left an impression, as many viewers picked up Season 2 as though no time had even passed.

Part of what sold Attack on Titan so quickly was its willingness to take risks, with its entire first season refusing to shy away from the brutality and moral complexity of its world. The anime never wavered on that front, continuing to push boundaries until its three-part final season. The quality got better over time, but it benefited from a strong starting point. After watching Attack on Titan‘s opening, it wasn’t difficult to imagine what it would become.

