5 Best Anime for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Fans While Waiting for Season 3

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2 closed out with a two-year time skip, and while a third season of the MHA spinoff seems inevitable, it’s not officially confirmed. There’s more of the manga to adapt, however, and the franchise remains one of the biggest modern shonen hits. So, ideally, Vigilantes Season 3 should happen. But even if it does, there’s likely to be at least a year between outings. And with My Hero Academia also coming to an end — though there is a special episode coming to Crunchyroll in May — fans may be at a loss for what to watch next.

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Any great shonen series is bound to have the action and suspense that Vigilantes offers, but viewers looking for more superhero antics, secret identities, and street-level showdowns will need to narrow their options. Fortunately, there are some compelling series that feature these strengths, making them ideal choices for Vigilantes fans. Of course, those missing the series could also return to My Hero Academia‘s best episodes. But after the main series, these anime are the best picks.

5) One-Punch Man

One-Punch Man is an anime that falls off after Season 1, but it’s not one that should be written off completely. That first season offers an incredible 12-episode run, and even the subsequent outings have highlights. For viewers looking for another superhero shonen, this is an ideal choice. It has the superhero society, humor, and action that Vigilantes offers — though Saitama is far more overpowered than Koichi (which is the point), and he faces more Earth-shattering foes. Even so, fans of the My Hero Academia franchise can’t go wrong with One-Punch Man. And if you find yourself disappointed after Season 1, there’s always the manga.

4) Kaiju No. 8

Those searching for an underdog main character and a more mature approach to shonen heroics should look no further than Kaiju No. 8. Set in a world plagued by the eponymous giant monsters, Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Hibino as he joins the Defense Force that’s tasked with keeping them at bay. Kafka is in his 30s when the anime opens, a refreshing change of pace from most shonen series — and a detail that will appeal to Vigilantes fans who want something different than the typical high school-aged hero. Kafka also has to work harder than most of the people around him to achieve his goals, similar to how Koichi must work with a Quirk that isn’t made for combat. Additionally, Kaiju No. 8 blends its darker moments with well-placed comedy, making it a great pick for Vigilantes fans.

3) Tiger & Bunny

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Tiger & Bunny is an anime that puts a fresh spin on superhero stories, making it another obvious watch for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes fans. The series takes place in a city where heroes are backed by corporations, with their work being turned into reality TV. This is meant to poke fun at the conventions of the superhero genre while also honoring it. And the setup isn’t that far of a stretch from the hero ratings system in My Hero Academia‘s world — a system that very much still exists during Koichi’s story. On top of that, Tiger & Bunny features antiheroes and underdogs, characters who will make Vigilantes fans feel right at home. And it’s more character focused with smaller-scale storytelling akin to that of the MHA spinoff.

2) Spy x Family

Courtesy of Toho Animation

Part of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes‘ charm is in its blend of slice-of-life moments and higher-stakes crime-fighting, and Spy x Family straddles a similar line. The series has plenty of action that’s connected to a larger overarching conflict, but it also focuses on its main characters — who offer the found-family dynamic of Vigilantes — and their everyday lives. This allows it to balance humor and more serious moments in a similarly impressive way. And Spy x Family has the tension of secret identities as well, something that’s present in Vigilantes but not played up nearly enough.

1) Bungo Stray Dogs

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Bungo Stray Dogs doesn’t quite follow vigilantes, but the anime will draw fans who appreciate that element of MHA‘s spinoff. After all, it does center an agency that handles crimes that law enforcement can’t. With its characters protecting people using unconventional avenues, its premise isn’t wholly dissimilar from Vigilantes. And its supernatural elements present plenty of action for viewers to enjoy. Its characters also showcase a depth Vigilantes fans will appreciate. And it’s another series from Studio Bones, something My Hero Academia fans know means high quality throughout.

What’s an anime you’d recommend for fans of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!