7 Best Shonen Series That Get Better With Each Arc

Shonen is the most popular demographic in the anime and manga industry, known for releasing all kinds of exciting stories. From urban fantasies to adventure and even sports, Shonen appeals to a wide variety of fans outside of its target audience. Even some of the classics, such as Dragon Ball and Naruto, belong to this demographic, and they are two of the most renowned series in the world. However, not all series maintain good consistency throughout their run, much less make the story even more intriguing as they continue.

Even the most acclaimed shows will somehow disappoint in the middle of the story. This could often lead to disappointment, given the time a fan spends on a story that doesn’t meet their expectations. Luckily, the world of Shonen has introduced many masterpieces that are sure to never let down your expectations.

7) Haikyu!!

Image courtesy of Production I.G.

This sports drama is one of the most acclaimed shows of all time that follows a group of high school volleyball players as they strive to enter the Spring Nationals Tournament. The series begins with Shoyo Hinata’s journey to become like his idol, but before long, the story introduces several characters, each with their own dreams and aspirations. Fans follow the growth of these boys throughout the story with each match. The final arc is considered one of the best in Shonen as it follows them several years after their high school graduation.

6) Spy x Family

Image Courtesy of Wit Studio/Cloverworks

The manga is still ongoing, and somehow, it keeps getting more intriguing and exciting with each arc as the story introduces several mysteries regarding the main villain. Spy x Family is episodic in nature but follows a linear storyline through the main characters, who all keep their true selves hidden from the world. The series still has a lot of questions to answer, and throughout the seven years of its serialization, it’s clear as day how the story has only kept improving.

5) D. Gray-Man

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

One of the most underappreciated Shonen series began serializing in 2004 and has changed magazines several times before landing in Jump SQ. Rise. Compared to the art from the initial chapters, creator Katsura Hoshino’s has improved leaps and bounds, and fans have followed her artistic journey throughout the years. Not to mention that the story is better than ever right now, ever since the truth about the protagonist’s true identity came to light.

4) Gintama

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Gintama is one of those series that will shock you, and in the most heartbreaking way. The series begins with absurd comedy scenarios following the daily shenanigans of the main characters. Furthermore, as a parody, it pays homage to several Shonen series in the funniest way possible. However, as the story continues, it gets more complex and deeper, often highlighting the bruality of living in a corrupt world.

3) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

There’s a reason why Freien: Beyond Journey’s End is the most highly rated anime series in MyAnimeList right now. The story follows the journey of the protagonist, who wishes to understand human emotions better after she is filled with regret over losing someone dear to him and never understanding anything about him. The series follows the beauty of living simple moments while occasionally focusing on action. Even though the manga is ongoing, it only keeps getting more intriguing as each chapter brings Frieren one step closer to her destination

2) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image via Studio Bones

Although the original 2003 anime doesn’t remain faithful to the story, the 2009 reboot has better animation and fully adapts the original manga. The series is often appreciated for having one of the best endings in Shonen history, which is why it’s appreciated even to this day. The final arc pays off as the truth about the main villain’s goal comes to light, forcing the characters to stand against him despite the unimaginable difference in their powers.

1) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The manga began serializing in 1997, and despite entering the Final Saga, the story is far from over. One Piece’s layer of mysteries, intriguing lore, expansive world-building, and dozens of side characters keep making the story more engaging than ever. The series has only just begun unraveling the truth about the past, and it’s evident that dozens of answers still need to be solved. Everything that the series has revealed throughout the decades connects at some point, confirming that even the most minor detail is a genius and deliberate choice by the creator.

