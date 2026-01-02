5 Best Anime of 2025, Ranked by Their Finale

2025 was one of the most successful years for the anime industry. Not only did many great anime releases occur, but the year also brought major shifts to the industry. From the One Piece anime putting a stop to a 26-year-old legacy to anime movies becoming global successes, the year was filled with remarkable moments for the medium.

Meanwhile, among the anime that aired in 2025 and reached their conclusion, whether ending their complete run or wrapping up a season, many stood out for their finales. While there were waves of anime with different finales throughout the year, the following five had endings that ranked among the very best.

5) Dandadan Season 2

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Dandadan Season 2 was naturally among the most anticipated anime releases of the year, and as the season came to a close, its ending added even more intrigue to the series, proving that Momo and Okarun’s bizarre adventure could indeed get even weirder. The revelation that an alien girl was inside the kaiju was already a mystery that set up the next season, but her immediately kissing Okarun was an entirely different kind of surprise.

This moment added fuel to a new level of romantic complication between Momo and Okarun, something that is sure to amuse fans in the upcoming season. Dandadan Season 2’s ending was both exciting and surprising, and it definitely deserves a spot among the anime with the best finales of 2025.

4) Gachiakuta Season 1

Courtesy of Bones Film

Gachiakuta wasn’t just one of the best anime released in 2025; it was arguably the best new anime of the year by a wide margin. With its unconventional tropes and protagonist, the series continued to stand out as the story deepened, proving that out-of-the-box shonen ideas can work exceptionally well. While the series initially established Rudo as a revenge-driven character, his development throughout the season allowed him to grow and gradually embody more traditional shonen protagonist traits.

However, the season finale introduced a classic trope that firmly aligned Rudo with a shonen hero destined for something greater, revealing that he carries a last name tied to significant events and characters. This twist, delivered in the final moments of the season, was perfectly timed and added strong excitement for what’s to come in the next season.

3) Dragon Ball Daima

Coutesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima began its run at the very end of 2024 and continued through February. Throughout its run, the anime steadily added exciting moments to the series, including Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 and several notable retcons. However, the series truly stood out in its final moments during the epic battle.

After bringing the battle to an end, the finale wrapped up in the most amusing Dragon Ball way imaginable. While it was disappointing that the series didn’t feature any fusions despite repeatedly hinting at them, the surprise ending, with Majin Kuu becoming the new Demon King and the hilarious twist revealing that the Evil Eye artifact still exists, perfectly embodied the franchise’s charm. It proved that Daima was a nostalgic treat for longtime fans, and its ending solidified that sentiment.

2) My Hero Academia Final Season

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

After a nearly decade-long run, My Hero Academia continued into its final season, which aired in the fall of 2025. The series’s conclusion proved that it may have one of the best endings among shonen anime in recent memory. With Deku losing his powers yet still becoming the world’s greatest hero through his actions, the finale delivered a powerful message and felt like the best ending the series could have written.

The ending only grew stronger with the reveal that Deku was given a second chance to become a hero eight years after losing his Quirk, thanks to the tech suit and the continued support of his teammates. My Hero Academia’s ending was already near perfect, but with the studio confirming one more episode set to release in the spring of this year, it may manage to surpass even that.

1) Takopi’s Original Sin

Image Courtesy of Studio Enishiya

Takopi’s Original Sin was an installment that fans were eager to see adapted due to the reputation of its dark manga. However, the anime adaptation truly showcased just how unique, disturbing, and realistic the story was. While fans expected a strong ending from this short series, the finale delivered something far more powerful, an unsettling yet cathartic conclusion filled with harsh realism that few anticipated.

Although Shizuka and Marina ultimately become friends, a bond forged through Takopi’s influence, the underlying details reveal that both characters still carry the scars of their traumatic lives. This subtlety reinforces the central theme that one is never truly free from trauma; instead, it is something that shapes and stays with a person forever. This profound message makes Takopi’s Original Sin’s finale the best among the anime released in 2025.

