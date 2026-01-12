7 Most Underrated Goku Moments in Dragon Ball Z

It’s been over four decades since the world of Shonen took a major turn after the debut of Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Not long after it began serialization, the series gained recognition in Japan before eventually becoming a global phenomenon after the anime. The franchise has significantly influenced the entire Shonen demographic, molding it into what we see today. Dragon Ball has forever etched its name in history not only because of its exciting fights and hype moments but also for introducing several Shonen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows.

Over the decades, the franchise has featured several hype moments of our beloved protagonist, Goku. He only continued to grow as a fighter in Dragon Ball Z, which takes place after a time skip and unveils Goku’s origins. Goku has had countless iconic moments in the series, including his first Super Saiyan transformation, Super Saiyan 3, among many others. However, while these iconic feats of the protagonist always get fans’ attention, a lot of his incredible moments are often overlooked.

7) Goku vs. Nappa Is an Incredible Display of His Growth

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Nappa gave the Z Warriors a run for their money while he was waiting with Vegeta for Goku to arrive. As soon as Goku came to the battlefield, he overwhelmed the evil Saiyan thanks to his immense power boost during his training with King Kai. Goku was barely able to hold his own against Raditz just a year ago, but training against King Kai gave him an exceptional boost in power, even to the point of humiliating this proud Saiyan warrior.

6) Goku Effortlessly Killed Yakon

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Yakon is one of the extremely few characters Goku killed by himself, and it all happened in the blink of an eye. While trying to stop Babidi from awakening Majin Buu, Goku fights one of his strongest minions. However, Yakon’s light-eating power resulted in his demise when he took way more power from Goku’s Super Saiyan than he could handle. While Goku didn’t even have to move an inch or lose a considerable amount of power, the villain self-explodes due to his own greed.

5) Goku Gives Kid Buu a Second Chance At Life

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku’s desire to fight strong opponents can often stem from his kindness. Kid Buu was the most powerful opponent he ever fought, but he was unable to have fun when the fate of the world was at stake. This is why he wished for Kid Buu to be reincarnated again so he could fight the guy again. Goku even requested King Yama to fulfill his wish, and when he finally met Buu’s reincarnation, Uub, he spared no effort in training him.

4) Goku’s Sacrifice Is Often Overlooked

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku is always ready to sacrifice himself for others, and the Cell Saga was no different. He died after teleporting Cell to King Kai’s planet, leaving Gohan with an immense sense of guilt. However, when it was time to bring him back from the dead, he decided to stay away from his family and friends. Believing he is the reason Earth has to face so many threats, including Dr. Gero, Saiyans, Androids, and Cell, Goku thought it’d be best for him to stay dead. His sacrifice gave the planet seven years of peace, until he was forced into action once again during the World Tournament.

3) Goku’s Underwater Kamehameha Isn’t Appreciated Enough

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku’s ability to turn any dire situation in his favor is nothing short of marvelous. Goku had a difficult time dealing with Frieza before he transformed into a Super Saiyan. However, despite the villain’s overwhelming power, Goku wasn’t ready to back down. When thrown into the ocean, he used his plight as an opportunity to strike Frieza, giving him a slight edge in the battle by catching the villain off guard.

2) Goku vs. Majin Vegeta Is Still One of The Best Fights in Dragon Ball Z

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta made an extremely rash decision by giving in to his thirst for power and allowing Babidi to turn him into a Majin to gain a power boost. He terrorized innocent civilians and challenged Goku to a duel, even though the protagonist was reluctant. The fight between them was longer than expected as they went toe to toe in their Super Saiyan 2 forms. Although the Saiyan Prince won due to an underhanded trick, Goku was holding back his Super Saiyan 3 form the entire time, which would have given him an edge in the fight.

1) Goku vs. Recoome Will Always Be Iconic

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Goku often arrives late in dire cirucumstances, he is always prepared to save the day. As a member of the elite Ginyu Force, not only was Recoome incredibly powerful, but also feared by everyone in the Frieza Force. However, after witnessing how he beat up Gohan and Krillian, Goku striked down the villain in one swfit but devastating blow. Although he defeated the entire Ginyu Force all by himself, the thrill of the moment when he takes down Recoome is incomparable.

