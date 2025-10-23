5 Shonen Jump Manga That Deserve an Anime

Weekly Shonen Jump has been one of the top spots for discovering new, exciting manga series since its conception in 1968, earning its title as the best-selling manga magazine of all time. Having easy access to the most recent chapters and as a backlog of content has allowed Western audiences to keep up with their favorite authors; additionally, Shonen Jump makes consuming digital content simple and easy for fans who may prefer online reading. The magazine has been praised for its constant supply of high-quality shonen manga, keeping a finger on the pulse of upcoming trends to present the best new manga out there.

So many Shonen Jump series have blown up in both the past and recent years: think Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and Chainsaw Man. Many of these same series have been turned into groundbreaking anime adaptations that have gone on to attract more fans and popularity through visual representation. With a higher demand for new anime as the community continues to grow globally, Shonen Jump’s newest manga tends to take precedence when it comes to getting television shows. This list is going to explore five Shonen Jump manga that have fans eagerly awaiting the anime adaptation announcement to see these stories played out on the screen.

5) Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi

Image Courtesy of Viz Media

We’ve all seen our share of exorcist manga series in the past, with well-known titles ranging from Blue Exorcist to D.Gray-man. Supernatural manga has grown in terms of popularity in the last decade and has seen a heavy resurgence since 2020. One of the series that has manga readers locking in is Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi, a series published in Shonen Jump starting in 2024. The manga currently has around 64 chapters and is still ongoing as of October 2025.

The plot of Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi follows the title character, Kiyoshi Harai, the strongest exorcist to ever exist. Despite Kiyoshi’s daunting power level, childhood trauma has made the exorcist an extremely nervous, timid character; this causes a divide between Kiyoshi’s personality and abilities as he works to protect humanity from supernatural forces. It’s a gorgeous series with distinct artwork, a healthy amount of comedy and action, and an endearing protagonist that’s easily likable.

4) Centuria

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

No manga have been able to touch Berserk’s careful dissection of the dark fantasy genre, but Centuria might be the first one to come close. The manga was first serialized in Shonen Jump in 2024 and currently has over 70 chapters as of October 2025. Every page of Centuria is brimming with detailed, beautiful artwork that’s practically begging to be brought to life by animation. While the visuals aren’t lacking, the manga is mostly recognized for its mature, complex narrative that handles gritty themes with ease.

In Centuria, the story revolves around the life of Julian, a young boy who was sold into slavery by his own family. Aboard a slave ship, Julian forms bonds with the numerous slaves onboard, in particular a new mother named Mira and her daughter, Diana. Julian is given a chance to obtain freedom and power by a sea entity after a series of tragic events end with Mira dead and Julian in charge of her daughter. Now imbued with the life force and strength of 100 dead slaves, Julian attempts to rebuild a new, better life for both himself and Diana.

3) Gokurakugai

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

If you’re a fan of series such as Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, you’re going to want to read Gokurakugai before it’s inevitably adapted into an anime series. The manga was first serialized in the Shonen Jump magazine in 2022 and currently has 30 chapters that are released monthly. Gokurakugai is a captivating read that feels trendy and stylish without compromising on a genuinely intriguing plot and complex world-building. It deals with different themes such as morality, sacrifice and redemption, and identity.

The story of Gokurakugai is set in an urban fantasy-inspired city where humans and supernatural hybrids coexist. Professional troubleshooter duo, Tao and Alma, work together in a run-down city district to solve the problems of the average citizen. Tasks the two take on can range from solving missing person cases to eliminating supernatural threats terrorizing the regular population. Gokurakugai starts with a case-of-the-week style plot but quickly upgrades to a more serious, dedicated narrative that explores the inherent class differences and prejudice within the city’s system.

2) Ichi the Witch

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

If any new manga series should be recognized for blending colorful, stunning art with a fresh take on the witch-in-training genre, then it has to be Ichi the Witch. The manga started serialization in Shonen Jump in 2024 and has over 50 chapters as of October 2025. It’s another manga that fans believe will have an anime adaptation sooner rather than later, and for good reason; Ichi the Witch boasts one of the best magical scaling systems in modern manga, along with vivid world-building that easily grabs attention.

The story of the manga is set in a society where only women are allowed to train as witches after mastering their powers. Ichi lives an isolated life on a mountaintop, hunting and surviving through sheer skill after being abandoned by his parents in the wilderness. After witnessing the battle between a witch and a Majik, Ichi steps in to defeat the powerful supernatural creature, which grants him magical abilities. Ichi is taken to the capital, where he embraces his new role as a witch, while challenging the gender norms of his current world, deciding to properly learn magic to protect those weaker than himself.

1) Kagurabachi

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kagurabachi is a fan favorite among newer shonen manga, considered by many to be the next big hit series that will dominate the community. Like many popular manga on this list, Kagurabachi getting an anime adaptation is more a question of when rather than a matter of if it will happen. The manga was first published in Shonen Jump in 2023 and has nearly 100 chapters as of October 2025. It navigates themes of revenge, violence, the burden of legacy, and grief while supplying plenty of high-intensity action sequences involving swordsmanship, perfect for fans of Demon Slayer.

The story of Kagurabachi starts with the murder of Chihiro’s beloved father, prompting his journey to avenge his father’s death. Chihiro’s father was infamous for creating six enchanted blades that hone an intense power coveted by the Hishaku, a group of powerful sorcerers who operate similarly to a gang organization. Armed with the secret seventh blade his father created, Chihiro sets out on a violent, bloody path set against the backdrop of modern Japan.

Have you read any of these manga series? Tell us about your favorite Shonen Jump manga in the comments below.