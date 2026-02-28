5 Most Powerful Jutsu of Naruto Uzumaki Ranked

Masashi Kishimoto’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series Naruto has one of the most unique power systems in Shonen. The series is still loved among global fans thanks to its captivating story, intriguing characters, and thrilling fights. The manga began serializing in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999 and became one of the most popular series of all time. Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 turned it into a global phenomenon. The original anime aired until 2007, after which the animation studio released a second part called Naruto: Shippuden, which follows the protagonist after a two-and-a-half-year time skip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naruto’s journey begins as someone unable to control even the most basic Jutsu, barely graduating as a Genin Ninja. However, as his journey continues, the truth about him comes to light while he continues to strive for the top. Throughout the story, he learned new ways of becoming stronger. Most of his techniques revolve around Shadow Clone Jutsu, Rasengan, and his Sage Mode as he develops unique techniques to fight against the villains.

5) Truth Seeking Ball

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Thanks to the power granted to him by the Sage of the Six Paths, Naruto acquired nine truth-seeking balls, each with the devastating powers to turn everything into dust. These balls, or sometimes known as orbs, float around the user when they are not in use and have the power of five basic natures, surpassing even kekkei genkai and kekkei tōta.

4) Six Paths Yang Power

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The kind of power Naruto unlocked thanks to the Sags of Six Paths’ Chakra was extraordinary, and it even allowed him to perform miracles. This ability allowed him to save Might Guy, who was on the brink of death after using the Eight Inner Gates. Not only that, Naruto later healed Kakashi’s eye, which had been stolen by Madara. While this ability was powerful enough to save everyone, he was never able to use it after the final war.

3) Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshuriken

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

During his fight against Madara Uchiha, Naruto used the Truth Seeking Balls as a base to create Rasenshuriken, significantly amplifying the power of his attack. He used to counter the villain’s meteorites, which turned out to be quite effective considering how these orbs turn anything they touch into dust.

2) Sage Art: Super Tailed Beast Rasenshuriken

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

This ultimate technique Naruto created to fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki during the final arc. He used his shadow clones to create nine gigantic Rasenshuriken, with each one of them containing the chakra of a tailed beast. This devastating ability allowed him to weaken the villain and give him an edge during the battle.

1) Six Paths: Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

To use this technique, Naruto forms two powerful and massive Tailed Beast Ball Rasenshurikens while he is in the Six Paths Sage Mode, along with his Kurama avatar. It’s one of the most offensive abilities in the entire franchise, and the scale of destruction that even a single blow can cause is massive.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!