7 Most Powerful Forbidden Jutsu in Naruto Ranked

The power system of Naruto is vast and unique, with most characters adapting their personal fighting styles while relying on the basics of jutsu. Among the many kinds of jutsu, ninjutsu and taijutsu are by far the most common, while genjutsu is limited to only specific ninjas. However, while these three are commonly used, the world of Naruto has many powerful techniques that are considered forbidden due to the risks involved for the user and the damage they can cause. Known as kinjutsu, these techniques are usually banned from being used or taught. However, when ninjas are forced into a corner, they have to rely on every trick in their arsenal, including such dangerous techniques.

Even so, while these techniques are considered forbidden, the ninjas don’t usually face consequences for using them. Even Naruto’s signature Multiple Shadow Clone Jutsu is technically considered forbidden, but he is able to use it with ease. Unlike Shadow Clone, some forbidden jutsu can even cost the user’s life, while others have different side effects. Among the many forbidden jutsu introduced in the series, these seven are some of the strongest.

7) Strength Of A Hundred Seal

This ancient jutsu requires extremely delicate chakra control that very few ninjas can achieve, even with years of training. The user can store vast amounts of chakra into a specific point of their body, such as the forehead, and release the seal to amplify their powers. Even their healing abilities become highly advanced in this state. In the series, only Tsunade and her disciple Sakura were able to use this technique to its full potential.

6) Reaper Death Seal

This forbidden sealing technique was developed by the Uzumaki Clan and took the lives of two Hokages, Minato and Hiruzen. Due to the nature of this technique, its existence is kept a secret, and only a select few outside of the Uzumaki Clan know about it. The user extracts the soul of a target and seals it inside the soul of the Shinigami summoned through this technique. However, this double-edged technique also traps the soul of the user along with their target.

5) Izanagi

As one of the forbidden techniques of the Uchiha Clan, Izanagi is a kind of genjutsu that can only be someone who has awakened their Sharingan. It allows the user to trap their target in an infinite loop of illusions, forcing them to accept their fate if they wish to escape. The technique costs the user their eye, but it still became common in the Clan during an era of turmoil.

4) Izanami

Just like Izanagi, Izanami is also a forbidden technique of the Uchiha Clan that costs the user their eye. Izanami allows the user to rewrite reality through Genjutsu, avoiding fatal injuries and even death. It was created to counter Izanami and punish those who misused it, which became too common a few years ago.

3) The Eight Inner Gates Formation

This forbidden technique removes all chakra limitations on the user for a brief period of time, granting them unimaginable speed and power. However, the body takes heavy damage due to this technique and guarantees the user’s death. Might Guy used this technique during the Fourth Great Shinobi War and went toe to toe with Madara Uchiha. He barely survived thanks to Naruto, who miraculously arrived at the scene and used the Sage of the Six Paths’ power to save his life.

2) Summoning Jutsu: Reanimation

As one of the most dangerous forbidden techniques, it meddles with the souls of the dead, allowing the user to turn them into their puppets. By binding the soul of a deceased person with a living being, a user can temporarily restore them as they were in their final moments. This technique was developed by the second Hokage and was soon declared a forbidden Jutsu due to its nature.

1) Rinne Tensei

Rinne Tensei is a legendary technique limited to those with the power of the Rinnegan. While the Reanimation Jutsu can only temporarily bring back souls of the deceased under certain conditions, Rinne Tensei can revive any number of people at the cost of the user’s life. Nagato Uzumaki’s attack on the Leaf Village cost many villagers their lives, but he was able to revive all of them thanks to his immense chakra reserves before he took his final breath.

