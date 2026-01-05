7 Best Hunter x Hunter Characters, Ranked

Hunter x Hunter is disguised as a coming-of-age adventure. Yoshihiro Togashi takes what should be a predictable tale of a boy chasing his father and injects it with psychological depth, moral ambiguity, and world-building that rivals any modern epic. The show dares to slow down, to question heroism, to explore humanity’s nastier instincts, and to remind viewers that growth and goodness aren’t always the same thing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Protagonists and antagonists alike are given the same level of care, blurring the lines between hero and villain. The series thrives on these shades of gray, forcing viewers to empathize with even the most morally questionable characters while holding its heroes accountable for their own failings.

7. Hisoka Morow

Hisoka is one of the most enigmatic characters in Hunter x Hunter. A self-proclaimed “magician,” his flamboyant personality coupled with his sinister intentions makes him both fascinating and terrifying. Hisoka thrives on chaos and only cares about things that excite him — usually strong fighters. His obsession with testing the limits of powerful individuals, especially Gon and Killua, drives much of the tension in the series. His fight with Chrollo remains one of the most intricately choreographed battles, showcasing both his sadistic cunning and his incredible mastery of Bungee Gum.

What makes Hisoka stand out is his unpredictability. He can switch between ally and enemy in the blink of an eye, depending on what suits his interests. Despite his morally ambiguous nature (and often outright villainous tendencies), Hisoka is undeniably captivating. His charm lies in his complexity — viewers are never quite sure whether to root for him or fear him. Love him or hate him, Hisoka embodies the thrill of danger that defines Hunter x Hunter.

6. Neferpitou

As one of the Royal Guards of Meruem, Neferpitou is an exceptional adversary whose sheer power and loyalty to their king are both awe-inspiring and frightening. Pitou’s Nen abilities — such as Doctor Blythe for healing and Terpsichora for puppeteering — are some of the most versatile and horrifying in the series. Their battle with Kite showcased their brutal efficiency, and their eventual confrontation with Gon revealed the depths of their devotion to Meruem. Despite being a villain, Pitou’s complexity as a character, particularly in the Chimera Ant arc, makes them unforgettable.

Pitou’s loyalty to Meruem adds a tragic layer to their character. While their actions are monstrous, they are driven by an unshakable sense of purpose. The moment when Gon unleashes his full wrath on Pitou is one of the most emotionally charged and heartbreaking scenes in the series, not just because of Gon’s transformation, but because it reminds viewers of the thin line between heroism and vengeance.

5. Killua Zoldyck

Killua’s journey from a child assassin trapped by his family’s expectations to a loyal friend and independent thinker is one of Hunter x Hunter’s most compelling narratives. As a member of the infamous Zoldyck family, Killua was trained from birth to be a cold-blooded killer. However, his friendship with Gon awakens his humanity and helps him break free from his family’s control. Killua’s intelligence, agility, and mastery of electricity-based Nen abilities make him one of the strongest young fighters in the series, but it’s his emotional growth that truly sets him apart.

Killua’s internal struggles with morality and self-worth make him incredibly relatable. His protective nature toward Gon and his willingness to put himself in danger for others underscore his growth as a character. From his battles with the Phantom Troupe to his heart-wrenching bond with his sister Alluka, Killua constantly evolves, proving that he’s more than just a prodigy assassin—he’s a young boy learning to navigate the world on his own terms.

4. Kurapika

Fueled by grief and vengeance, Kurapika is one of the most multifaceted characters in Hunter x Hunter. As the last surviving member of the Kurta Clan, his primary goal is to retrieve the stolen Scarlet Eyes of his people and bring the Phantom Troupe to justice. Kurapika’s intelligence and meticulous planning make him a formidable opponent, especially after he develops Nen chains that target his enemies with terrifying precision. His Chain Jail ability, which is exclusively designed to capture members of the Phantom Troupe, highlights both his dedication and his tragic obsession.

Kurapika’s journey is a poignant exploration of how revenge can consume a person. While his determination is admirable, it also isolates him from others, as seen when he distances himself from Gon, Killua, and Leorio to pursue his mission. Despite his cold exterior during the Yorknew City arc, moments of vulnerability reveal the pain that drives him. Kurapika’s story is a reminder of the cost of vengeance and the difficulty of finding peace amid loss.

3. Chrollo Lucilfer

Courtesy of Madhouse

As the leader of the Phantom Troupe, Chrollo is a master strategist and one of the most dangerous figures in Hunter x Hunter. His calm demeanor and intellectual approach to combat make him a terrifying adversary. Chrollo’s Nen ability, Skill Hunter, allows him to steal and use the abilities of others, making him incredibly versatile in battle. The Yorknew City arc showcases Chrollo’s brilliance, particularly in his manipulation of both the Mafia and the Troupe.

What makes Chrollo so fascinating is his duality. Despite being a ruthless criminal, he has a surprisingly human side, as seen in his deep bond with the Phantom Troupe members. He’s not just a leader; he’s a friend and protector to his comrades. This complexity makes him more than a typical villain — he’s an enigma whose motives and emotions remain shrouded in mystery. Chrollo’s presence in the series elevates every storyline he’s involved in.

2. Meruem

Meruem, the Chimera Ant King, is one of the most compelling antagonists in anime history. Initially introduced as a cold, ruthless leader, Meruem’s character arc takes a surprising turn as he develops empathy and a sense of humanity through his interactions with Komugi, a blind girl with a gift for the game Gungi. Meruem’s physical strength and intelligence are unmatched, but it’s his emotional growth that truly defines him. His evolving relationship with Komugi challenges his prior worldview and ultimately humanizes him in a way that few villains ever achieve.

1. Gon Freecss

Hunter x Hunter is Gon’s story, and he represents the heart of the series. As a bright and adventurous boy, Gon embarks on a journey to find his father, Ging, but his adventures reveal far more about the world — and himself — than he ever anticipated. Gon’s boundless curiosity, determination, and optimism make him an endearing protagonist. However, what truly sets him apart is his capacity for darkness. His descent into rage and despair during the Chimera Ant arc, particularly in his fight against Neferpitou, is one of the most harrowing transformations in the series.

Gon is not a perfect hero, and that’s what makes him so compelling. His naive worldview is challenged time and again, forcing him to confront the harsh realities of life. Yet, even in his darkest moments, Gon remains a deeply human character.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!