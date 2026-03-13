Another Big Shonen Series is Ending This Year

It seems like you can’t go a week without hearing about a major shonen manga franchise coming to an end. While some were canceled due to poor sales and/or low reception from fans, there are others that have reached their natural conclusions. Following a premiere in 2024, there has been one lesser-known manga that feels like a mix between Tokyo Revengers and Jujutsu Kaisen. With only one chapter to go, the creator has discussed the upcoming finale and the potential for a future story in this universe. Is this series ending naturally, or was it a victim of a lack of success?

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Night Light Hounds first kicked off in 2024, focusing on a protagonist named Jimmy who is neck deep in mafia-related issues in the locale known as Silent Bay City. While Jimmy might not be traveling in time like the other major anime franchise focusing on gangsters within the medium, his life is filled with werewolves, vampires, and other supernatural entities. The creator of the series, Haruhisa Nakata, confirmed that the manga would end with its thirtieth chapter, arriving later this month. Nakata didn’t confirm why Night Light Hounds is ending, but the mangaka is hoping that they’ll be able to return to this universe in the future.

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Haruhisa Nakata Talks Night Light Hounds’ End

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Taking to social media, Nakata discussed the soon-to-end series and how he is hoping to one day see the universe make a comeback, “Episode 30 next will be the finale. The story will come to a close for now, but there are still many things I want to draw, so I’m thinking of taking my time to draw the rest at my own expense. There are two episodes left, including this one, so I appreciate your kind support!” Prior to this manga series, Nakata worked on a manga known as Levius, while also dipping his toes into the anime world. The manga artist worked on the likes of Fairy gone and Lupin III Vs. Cat’s Eye.

Running for around two years, Night Light Hounds never had the opportunity to receive an anime adaptation of its own, though this doesn’t necessarily mean that this supernatural story won’t get the chance. The series itself is long enough to host either one season and/or release a movie should it one day make the jump to the screen. Should the supernatural story ever be animated, it would be interesting to see if that was enough to resurrect it in the future.

Despite the anime world being hotter than ever, this doesn’t mean that all manga are safe from cancellations. Across Weekly Shonen Jump and Shonen Jump+, there are countless stories that are published weekly, and not all of them manage to catch on with readers. This being said, running for over a year is no small feat.

What do you think of Night Light Hounds coming to a close? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Shonen Jump News