Japan Teams Up With Major Anime For Outer Space Mission

While many anime focus on the planet Earth, almost just as many, if not more, will routinely explore the stars. Franchises like Mobile Suit Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Space Dandy, and countless more take place in outer space. While One Piece has never flown off the planet to the great beyond, this didn’t stop Eiichiro Oda’s shonen franchise from teaming up with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for a special collaboration. The Straw Hats aren’t alone, however, as another anime crossover is set to venture into space later this year.

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JAXA is planning to team up with Dr. Stone this summer, bringing in Senku for a summer collaboration. While the characters themselves aren’t being blasted off the planet, like the mechs of Gundam had in previous years, here’s how the Japan agency describes the partnership, “The anime series “Dr. Stone,” which aims to reach the moon this season, has decided to collaborate with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Center! To commemorate this collaboration, a newly drawn collaboration visual has also been released! Senku has always dreamed of going to space since he was a child.

In this collaboration visual, Senku is depicted with his arms around his blue suit. Furthermore, a collaboration with the Space Dome exhibition hall at the JAXA Tsukuba Space Center will be held from Saturday, April 4th to Monday, August 31st!”

Dr. Stone Is Blasting Off Again

TMS Entertainment

JAXA also went into detail regarding the space center used as a part of the collab, “Tsukuba Space Center is the base of Japan’s space development, where mission control for the International Space Station’s (ISS) Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo,” astronaut training, rocket development, and technological research aimed at establishing the foundations of space technology are carried out day and night. Located in a corner of the center’s premises, the Space Dome displays a life-size model of the ISS Japanese Experiment Module “Kibo,” among other things, and a collaborative exhibition is planned (details of the collaborative exhibition will be announced at a later date). Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the wonders of space with the anime “Dr. Stone.”

As for Dr. Stone’s anime adaptation, the end is nigh for Senku and the world of stone that has gained the attention of plenty of anime fans worldwide. Set to arrive on April 2nd this spring, the third part of the anime’s fourth season will finally bring about the grand finale. The original manga came to a close in 2022, revealing why everyone was turned to stone and giving Senku a proper send-off. Looking to follow up in the footsteps of its source material, Dr. Stone’s anime has some big shoes to fill, but if it honors the manga, it will be a worthy send-off to the Stone World.

What do you think of Senku and his anime world teaming up with JAXA for an outer space collaboration? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via JAXA