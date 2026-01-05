7 Essential Anime To Watch if You Like Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon redefined the magical girl genre and became a gateway to anime for millions worldwide. It’s not just the story of Usagi Tsukino, a clumsy but kind-hearted girl who transforms into the moonlit warrior Sailor Moon to fight evil. It’s a tale of love, friendship, and self-discovery wrapped in a dazzling package of magical transformations, epic battles, and timeless themes. Its brilliance lies in how it balances lighthearted humor and heartfelt moments, all while delivering empowering messages about inner strength, teamwork, and the enduring power of love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Few anime have captured the imaginations of fans as Sailor Moon has, blending relatable characters with an overarching battle of good versus evil that feels universally compelling. That said, Sailor Moon was never a standalone masterpiece in the anime world, and many other series have risen over the years that evoke a similar sense of wonder and emotional depth.

7. Shugo Chara! (2007)

Shugo Chara! dives deep into themes of identity and self-discovery, much like Sailor Moon. The story follows Amu Hinamori, a seemingly cool and aloof girl who secretly struggles with being her authentic self. After wishing to change, she wakes up to find three magical eggs that hatch into “Guardian Characters,” representing the different versions of who she could become. These characters guide her on a journey to protect others’ dreams while discovering her true self.

Much like Usagi’s journey of growing into Sailor Moon, Amu’s evolution is both relatable and inspiring. Plus, the show’s colorful aesthetic and magical transformations will feel nostalgic for any Sailor Moon fan, while its exploration of inner insecurities gives it a fresh twist.

6. Tokyo Mew Mew (2002)

If you’ve ever wished Sailor Moon had more catgirls, Tokyo Mew Mew is for you. This series follows Ichigo Momomiya and her friends, who are infused with the DNA of endangered animals, granting them magical powers to fight an alien threat. Packed with ecological messages and adorable transformations, this anime takes the magical girl formula and adds its own unique flavor.

While Tokyo Mew Mew doesn’t have as much emotional depth as Sailor Moon, it compensates with its lively cast, cute romance, and action-packed episodes. The dynamic between the girls mirrors the camaraderie of the Sailor Scouts, and Ichigo’s relationship with her love interest, Masaya, is reminiscent of Usagi’s and Mamoru’s sweet, enduring bond.

5. Revolutionary Girl Utena (1997)

Revolutionary Girl Utena is like the darker, more mature cousin of Sailor Moon. The anime centers on Utena Tenjou, a girl who dreams of becoming a prince and finds herself drawn into a surreal world of duels, roses, and cryptic mysteries. Utena’s journey, though heavily symbolic, shares thematic roots with Sailor Moon, such as love, sacrifice, and the fight against oppressive forces.

This series is not your average magical girl story. It’s rich with psychological depth, exploring themes like gender roles and personal identity. Fans of Sailor Moon who appreciated the heavier moments of the series, such as the tragic arcs of the Outer Senshi, will find Utena’s dramatic storytelling and stunning visuals captivating.

4. Wedding Peach (1995)

Often dismissed as a Sailor Moon knockoff, Wedding Peach is actually a charming series with its own merits. It follows three girls — Momoko, Yuri, and Hinagiku — who transform into Love Angels to battle devils threatening the world. While the premise might sound overly saccharine, the series delves into themes of love’s power to heal and unite, similar to Sailor Moon’s core message.

The wedding-themed transformations might seem cheesy, but they’re undeniably fun and add a unique aesthetic to the magical girl genre. The dynamic between the Love Angels and their adversaries mirrors the emotional depth of the Sailor Scouts’ battles, making this a must-watch for fans seeking something familiar yet refreshingly different.

3. Pretty Cure (2004)

Crunchyroll

If you’ve been searching for something with Sailor Moon’s team dynamic but with even more intense action, Pretty Cure is the answer. This long-running franchise kicks off with Futari wa Pretty Cure, where two seemingly opposite girls, Nagisa and Honoka, team up to battle the forces of darkness. The show’s strength lies in its focus on friendship and teamwork, with gorgeously animated fight sequences that rival some of the best in the genre.

Unlike Sailor Moon, Pretty Cure leans heavier into the physicality of battles, with the girls often engaging in hand-to-hand combat. The emotional bond between the main duo is heartfelt and reminiscent of Usagi’s relationships with her friends, particularly Rei. It’s a more action-oriented take on the magical girl formula, but one that still retains the heart and charm of Sailor Moon.

2. Cardcaptor Sakura (1998)

Cardcaptor Sakura is an undeniable classic in the magical girl genre and a perfect pick for Sailor Moon fans. Sakura Kinomoto’s journey to collect magical cards is as much about her personal growth as it is about her battles with magical forces. The series is filled with heartwarming moments, stunning visuals, and a timeless story about bravery and love.

Sakura’s relationships — whether it’s her sweet bond with her best friend Tomoyo or her budding romance with Syaoran—are as central as her magical adventures. Like Sailor Moon, it’s a series that balances the magical with the deeply human, making it a must-watch for fans of heartfelt magical girl tales.

1. Puella Magi Madoka Magica (2011)

Image Courtesy of Studio Shaft

At the top of this list is the groundbreaking Puella Magi Madoka Magica. On the surface, it appears to be a typical magical girl show, but it quickly reveals itself to be a deconstruction of the genre. Madoka Kaname and her friends are drawn into a dark, tragic world where the cost of wielding magic is far greater than they ever imagined. The series turns the tropes of the magical girl genre on their head, creating a haunting story that’s as beautiful as it is heartbreaking.

Fans of Sailor Moon will appreciate Madoka Magica’s exploration of themes like sacrifice, love, and the fight against despair. While it’s far darker and more philosophical, the emotional core of the series resonates deeply with the ideals of Sailor Moon. If you’re ready for a magical girl story that challenges your expectations and leaves a lasting impact, this is the one to watch.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!