7 Most Powerful Humans in the Dragon Ball Franchise, Ranked

In the Dragon Ball franchise, humans occupy a unique and often overlooked position in the power hierarchy. While their raw strength pales in comparison to Saiyans, Namekians, and gods, humans have consistently demonstrated remarkable ingenuity, adaptability, and technical skill. But unlike Saiyans, who rely heavily on their biology to grow stronger, humans must train tirelessly to close the power gap.

Humans also reflect the series’ roots in martial arts, focusing on technical combat and discipline rather than raw power alone. While their relevance in battles against cosmic threats has diminished over time, humans remain an important part of the Dragon Ball universe, representing the idea that even mortals with no supernatural lineage can rise to incredible heights through sheer effort and willpower.

7. Yamcha

Often the butt of jokes in the Dragon Ball community, Yamcha is still undeniably one of the strongest human fighters in the franchise. A former desert bandit turned Z Fighter, Yamcha was a formidable martial artist during the early Dragon Ball series. His Wolf Fang Fist and Spirit Ball techniques showcased his creativity and skill in combat. While his power level later pales in comparison to Saiyans and other aliens, Yamcha is still leagues ahead of the average human, capable of defeating most non-superpowered foes with ease. What holds Yamcha back is his lack of consistent development. After the Saiyan Saga, he largely steps away from the frontlines of battle, choosing a more peaceful life.

6. Chi-Chi

Though often overlooked because of her role as Goku’s wife and Gohan’s mother, Chi-Chi is a skilled martial artist in her own right. As the daughter of the Ox-King, Chi-Chi was trained in combat from a young age and even participated in the World Martial Arts Tournament. Her speed, agility, and precision are evident in her fights, showing that she’s more than capable of holding her own against other powerful humans. While she eventually focuses on raising her family, her martial arts skills remain sharp, and her discipline is unmatched. Had she continued training, Chi-Chi might have been one of Earth’s strongest warriors. Instead, she channels her energy into guiding Gohan’s academic pursuits, proving her strength isn’t limited to physical feats alone.

5. Krillin

Krillin is often underestimated due to his small stature and humble personality, but he is without question one of Earth’s mightiest human fighters. A lifelong friend and ally of Goku, Krillin has fought alongside the Z Fighters against threats like Vegeta, Frieza, and the Androids. His Destructo Disc technique is one of the most iconic and deadly moves in the franchise, capable of cutting through almost anything. Despite being outclassed by Saiyans, Krillin’s resourcefulness and bravery have made him a key player in battles far beyond Earth’s limits.

He continually trains to improve himself, even as the power gap between humans and Saiyans widens. His performance in the Tournament of Power, where he uses strategy and teamwork to stay in the fight, highlights his intelligence and combat prowess. Krillin’s blend of skill, heart, and determination secures his spot as one of the strongest humans in Dragon Ball.

4. Videl

The daughter of Hercule (Mr. Satan) and wife of Gohan, Videl represents the next generation of human fighters. Though she doesn’t possess the raw strength of Goku or Vegeta, Videl’s relentless training and natural talent make her a formidable martial artist. She trains under Gohan to learn how to fly and even participates in battles with villains like Spopovich during the Majin Buu Saga. Her drive to improve and protect others demonstrates her strong spirit and potential.

Videl’s greatest strength lies in her determination. Even as a human with no access to Saiyan power-ups, she holds her own in dangerous situations and refuses to back down. While her role in combat diminishes after the Buu Saga, Videl’s early contributions and her potential as a fighter solidify her place among the strongest humans in Dragon Ball.

3. Master Roshi

The legendary Turtle Hermit and creator of the Kamehameha technique, Master Roshi is a cornerstone of the Dragon Ball franchise. Despite his advanced age, Roshi remains an exceptionally skilled martial artist, capable of taking down opponents much younger and stronger than himself. His performance in the Tournament of Power proves that he’s far from past his prime, as he uses his decades of experience and cunning to outmaneuver stronger foes.

What makes Roshi unique is his balance of wisdom and power. While he's not the physically strongest human, his mastery of martial arts techniques and his deep understanding of combat strategy give him an edge. Roshi's ability to tap into his bulked-up "Max Power" form further demonstrates his versatility in battle.

2. Tien Shinhan

A disciplined and dedicated martial artist, Tien Shinhan is one of the most powerful humans in Dragon Ball. Originally introduced as a rival to Goku, Tien later joins the Z Fighters and becomes a key ally in battles against major threats. His signature techniques, like the Tri-Beam and Solar Flare, are devastatingly effective, and his sheer willpower allows him to face opponents far stronger than himself. Tien’s multi-form technique and mastery of ki make him a versatile and dangerous fighter. Unlike many other characters, Tien continues to train rigorously, even when the gap between humans and Saiyans becomes apparent. His ability to hold his own against foes like Semi-Perfect Cell (albeit briefly) highlights his incredible determination.

1. Uub

The reincarnation of Majin Buu, Uub is the strongest human in the Dragon Ball franchise. Introduced at the end of Dragon Ball Z, Uub is a young warrior with immense potential, as he inherits the raw power of Buu in a human form. Under Goku’s guidance, Uub begins to unlock his latent abilities, quickly becoming one of Earth’s most promising fighters. His strength, speed, and ki control surpass those of any other human, and his potential rivals even the Saiyans. As the reincarnation of Buu, he represents a bridge between mortal and godlike strength, giving him a nearly limitless ceiling for growth. While Uub is still young and inexperienced, his raw power and potential make him the most powerful human in Dragon Ball. With Goku as his mentor, Uub is poised to become one of the strongest fighters in the multiverse.

