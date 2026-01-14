7 Incredible Anime Fights Where the Main Character Loses

Some of the best anime fights end with the main character losing, driving home just how high the stakes really are. With so many Shonen anime focusing heavily on hard work, friendship, and going after one’s goals, many of the genre’s biggest conflicts end in victory. After all, a story needs to pay off its lead’s commitment to such values. However, such hard-earned wins tend to come after a series of losses. This makes them more powerful when they finally arrive.

And sometimes, the fights that take dark turns for the series’ heroes are the ones that stand out the most. Not only do they require greater effort on the main character’s part, but they have something more triumphant battles don’t: the element of surprise. Combining strong animation and emotional blows with a genuine shock is the best way for an anime to deliver a memorable fight sequence. These seven show how well that can work, delivering incredible spectacles before their main characters succumb to a stronger opponent.

7) Eren vs. the Female Titan (Attack on Titan)

Attack on Titan is no stranger to tragic losses, and one of the most memorable examples arrives as early as Season 1. Eren’s showdown with the Female Titan is fueled by grief and rage, as she slaughters Levi’s Squad mere moments earlier. And despite how effectively Eren uses both feelings to his advantage later on, he loses control of the situation here. After getting the upper hand, the Female Titan manages to collect herself enough to outmaneuver him — and enough to bite into the Attack Titan’s nape and tear Eren out.

Everything from the score to the choreography of this fight scene is incredible, and the flashes of the dead Scouts ramps up the emotion of it all. The anime does a good job of making it seem like Eren will win, too, which makes it all the more surprising when his opponent finally regains her footing. It’s a delight to watch, even as we’re rooting against the clear winner.

6) Luffy vs. Sir Crocodile Fight 1 (One Piece)

With One Piece spanning over 1,000 episodes, Monkey D. Luffy has many memorable fights to look back on. However, one that continues to stick out hails from the anime’s early arcs: his first fight against Crocodile in Alabasta. After Luffy saves Vivi from the villain’s clutches, he ends up in a one-on-one confrontation with him. And despite the endless optimism of One Piece‘s lead, it doesn’t exactly go according to plan.

Crocodile proves a formidable opponent, and their mismatch is made more anxiety-inducing by the Straw Hats’ leader being separated from his crew. Crocodile proves their concerns about Luffy facing him alone are warranted when he manages to impale One Piece‘s main character. The image will stick with fans of the anime for a long time. It’s one of the most shocking turns of the early outings, and it’s masterfully executed, from the animation and performances to the sudden silence. It’s a loss Luffy must work to come back from, but it’s a great means of introducing the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

5) Thorfinn vs. Askeladd (Vinland Saga)

Thorfinn’s quest for revenge in Vinland Saga leads him to challenge Askeladd on numerous occasions throughout Season 1. Unfortunately for him, he never manages to defeat his father’s killer. It doesn’t make his attempts any less compelling, though. And his showdown with Askeladd in Vinland Saga Season 1, Episode 8 is especially memorable, even though he walks away in defeat.

It’s the emotion that really drives this fight between Thorfinn and Askeladd, as the former’s anger and frustration are palpable. Of course, as Askeladd later notes, such feelings also the reason Thorfinn keeps losing. His emotions are balanced masterfully by Askeladd’s absolute nonchalance over the whole situation. He dodges Thorfinn’s blows so easily, it’s difficult to even hate him during this confrontation. And the animation, choreography, score, and voice acting make this one of Vinland Saga‘s best fights, even if it’s early in the anime.

4) Itadori vs. Choso (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Shibuya Incident arc is full of incredible action sequences, and despite it not going in his favor, Itadori’s encounter with Choso is one of the strongest. Seeking revenge for the deaths of his brothers, Choso lashes out at the anime’s unexpecting lead. What transpires after is beautifully animated, well scored, and a genuine nail-biter. The series doesn’t pull its punches, allowing Itadori to be in real danger. However, it also doesn’t make either character too overpowered, which keeps viewers on edge (well, if they haven’t read the manga).

The balanced back-and-forth between the characters makes it even more shocking when Choso uses his Blood Manipulation to get the upper hand. And Itadori choosing to go down fighting makes him an even more likable lead. Unfortunately for him, Choso still wins and leaves him for dead. The image is gutting, and the consequences of this fight are massive. It’s a great addition to the anime, and its devastating outcome only elevates it further.

3) Ichigo vs. Ulquiorra Fight 1 (Bleach)

Ichigo loses frequently throughout Bleach, though he typically makes up for it by defeating the same opponents later in the anime. Still, some of the character’s best confrontations are the ones he doesn’t come out on top of. They set high stakes for the series, and they prove that even a powerful main character like Ichigo isn’t untouchable. And this is true of Ichigo’s first one-on-one with Ulquiorra, which sets the villain up as a force to be reckoned with — and lays the groundwork for even worse villains to come.

With his unnerving calm and manipulation of Ichigo, Ulquiorra immediately declares himself as a worrisome threat. And he drives home how concerned we should be when he easily blocks powerful attacks and catches up to Ichigo with impressive speed. Perhaps the best part of this confrontation is when he reveals that he’s only the fourth Espada — meaning he’s not even the strongest foe Bleach‘s heroes have to contend with. That’s a devastating realization after his initial display of power. And ending this scene with him thrusting his arm into Ichigo’s chest keeps the surprises coming throughout.

2) Deku vs. Bakugo Fight 2 (My Hero Academia)

Image Courtesy of Studio BONES



Deku has many great fights against My Hero Academia‘s villains, but one of his best showdowns is actually with a fellow student. Deku fights Bakugo at the end of My Hero Academia Season 3, a rematch that showcases just how much he’s grown. It’s an emotional one-on-one, as Bakugo is grappling with the revelation that Deku is All Might’s successor — and battling the guilt he feels over All Might’s loss of power. The fight shows a new side of Bakugo while having Deku come into his own more clearly than ever. It’s not just the character work that’s impressive, though.

Bakugo and Deku’s rematch is also masterfully animated, with the choreography standing out among all eight seasons of My Hero Academia. Additionally, the fact that Deku nearly wins — only to have his headstrong rival one-up him at the very last moment — keeps things surprising from start to finish. The fact that this opens the door to a more civil relationship between Deku and Bakugo is also a benefit. It’s a fight fans will continue to look back fondly on.

1) Naruto vs. Sasuke Fight 1 (Naruto)

After all the work Naruto and his friends put into getting Sasuke back during the Sasuke Retrieval arc, the worst thing that can happen is Sasuke choosing to go to Orochimaru. Yet that’s exactly what he does. Naruto doesn’t let him leave without a fight, however, and it’s an emotional one that sets the anime on a totally new path. The confrontation changes Naruto and Sasuke’s friendship forever, with them seeing each other more clearly — but also developing a much clearer rift.

This fight also sees their powers evolving in new and interesting ways, which adds to the well-choreographed and gripping action. And the fact that Sasuke wins isn’t surprising, but his willingness to leave Naruto alive is. This choice proves there’s something in Sasuke worth rescuing, even if the group fails to do so. It’s an important revelation, especially as this is a turning point of the series, after which Sasuke becomes more of a villain.

What's your favorite anime fight that ends badly for the main character?