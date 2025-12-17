Top 10 Best Anime Fights of 2025 Ranked

2025 had old and new anime series and movies, helping the medium to hit new heights. Whether these anime worlds focused on the supernatural, Saiyans, or slayers of demons, there were more than a few battles to choose from when it came to the best and brightest. While it was no easy process, we here at ComicBook.com have gathered our top ten list of anime battles for the year and broken them down based on which we thought led the charge in the field. While you might see some familiar faces here, there are other slobberknockers that you might be surprised to see.

10.) Solo Leveling: Jinwoo Vs. Beru

A-1 Pictures

While it was easy for Solo Leveling’s biggest fight of season two to make our top ten, we also found it to be one of the most disappointing brawls of 2025, unfortunately. The fight between Jinwoo and the black ant king was teased since the anime’s first episode, with Jeju Island remaining a big part of the world in the background. Beru’s arrival was a terrifying one, carving his way through countless hunters and demonstrating just how powerful he was. While the fight between the insect warrior and Sung was a fantastic clash, it was far too short and once again saw Jinwoo taking the victory with what seemed like little to no resistance. This Solo Leveling fight is well worth making the top ten list, but we just wish it were a little higher on it.

9.) Dragon Ball Daima: Super Saiyan 4 Goku Vs. Gomah

Toei Animation

While we won’t say that the final big battle of Dragon Ball Daima would make this list thanks to its choreography, the fight between Son Goku and the Demon Lord Gomah had so much weight behind it, it easily made the list. Mimicking a pinnacle moment from Goku’s fight against Majin Buu in Dragon Ball Z, the Z-Fighter shows off his Super Saiyan 4 transformation in his adult form and kicks off the biggest battle to ever take place in the Demon Realm. Gomah certainly isn’t as scary as the likes of Frieza and Cell, but he made for an interesting “big bad” and certainly, this fight worked well in nailing the overall feel of Daima earlier this year.

8.) Clevatess – Alicia Glenfall Vs. Drel

Play video

Clevatess might often be overlooked when it comes to standing toe-to-toe with the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Demon Slayer, but the brutal anime series deserves its praise. The first season presents a dark world that sees the protagonist Alicia brought back from the dead by the very beast responsible for her death. Now in the service of Clevatess and fighting in its stead, Glenfall finds herself facing off against the nefarious Dorel, creating an amazing confrontation that might not have as many eyeballs on it as other fights on this list. All the same, it easily makes this list and goes to show how the dark anime has become an underappreciated part of the anime world.

7.) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Doma Vs. Shinobu

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had three major confrontations that helped the Ufotable production become the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars in theatres. It was difficult to narrow down which were the best, as they were all amazingly solid, so the confrontation of Shinobu and Doma being the lowest rated should not be seen as a knock against it. The Insect Hashira gives it her all throughout the emotional bout, with Shinobu looking to get revenge for the loss of her sister, but Doma’s nonchalant attitude made the affair seem quite one-sided. The battle also ended on quite a cliffhanger, which can be seen as a knock against it. It’s a tragic fight at the end of the day and it earned its place on this list.

6.) One Piece: Zoro Vs. Rob Lucci

Toei Animation

It should be no surprise to see that One Piece has made the list, with 2025 being a banner year for the Straw Hat Pirates in more ways than one. When it came to the fights that broke out on Future Island, Zoro facing down Cipher Pol’s Rob Lucci was one of the best. Toei Animation has been making serious waves when it comes to its animation in recent years, and this fight in particular was a prime example of how much the anime producer has improved recently. Oftentimes, this fight can almost be mistaken for a Dragon Ball fight, which is a fact that the Eiichiro Oda anime should see as a massive compliment. Zoro and Lucci trade blows that shake the very Earth itself, and as major as this battle is, it was tough to compete with the other One Piece battles that made this list.

5.) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Zenitsu Vs. Kaigaku

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arguably had the greatest moment for Zenitsu for the shonen franchise to date, with the often-cowardly swordsman putting his bravest face on to fight his former ally Kaigaku. On top of some wild animation and choreography used to bring this battle to the silver screen, the emotion between the two rivals, one of whom is now a demon, and the loss of Zenitsu’s master, really made the blows hit that much harder. There’s an argument to be made that in the face of some of the other battles, this one wraps a little too quickly but it went a far way in showing how much Zenitsu has changed throughout the anime.

4.) One Piece – Luffy And Friends Vs. Saturn

toei animation

It might be a bit of a cheat to list the World Government’s Elder fighting so many combatants as “one fight” on the list, but it would be difficult to just pick one encounter from this wild brawl. Saturn arriving on Egghead Island has been one of the biggest moments in One Piece history, with many of the heroes having quite the score to settle with the all-powerful government official. Seeing the evil deeds committed by the World Government given form in Saturn, the fights against the spider-legged monstrosity easily helped One Piece return to the list and gave Luffy a great excuse to show off more of his Gear Fifth abilities.

3.) One Piece: Luffy Vs. Kizaru

Toei Animation

While the fight against Saturn was a giant confrontation that shook Future Island to its foundation, there was only one One Piece battle that was the clear winner for 2025. After Kizaru had run laps around the Straw Hat Pirates for years, Luffy and his ultimate transformation finally had the chance to get some revenge. The Admiral’s powers help to make him one of the most dynamic villains of the shonen franchise, with his light-based offence and defence making for quite the spectacle whenever Kizaru is in a fight. Put this together with Luffy’s Gear Fifth, and you get one of the best battles of the year that spanned multiple episodes. It was more than easy enough to place this battle in the top three for best anime battles of 2025.

2.) Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – Tanjiro And Giyu Vs. Akaza

Image courtesy of Ufotable

It’s almost unbelievable that this didn’t take the top spot, though there certainly is an argument to be made that the biggest fight of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle should be number one. The rematch against Akaza has been one of the most heavily anticipated fights in all of the anime world since the Upper Moon killed the Flame Hashira Rengoku during Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Teaming up with the Water Hashira Giyu, Tanjiro gets his pound of flesh in a fight against Akaza that was well worth the price of admission for the Ufotable production. At the end of the day, however, there could be only one anime fight that could reign supreme, and fans shouldn’t be surprised to see what it is.

1.) Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc – Denji Vs. Reze

MAPPA

Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc is Studio MAPPA at its best, with the anime studio perfectly adapting the unbelievable storyline from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Following a love triangle between Denji, Reze, and Makima, Reze is revealed to be none other than the Bomb Devil, and in doing so, gives anime fans the biggest anime fight of 2025. It’s almost impossible to properly convey the wild moments that happen during this fight, which consumes entire city blocks and sees scores of victims thrown to the winds as a result, but every aspect of the encounter feels earned. Chainsaw Man The Movie doesn’t just have the best fight of the year; it is easily the best anime film of 2025, and it’s hard not to argue against that point.

