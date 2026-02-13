7 Lengthy Anime That Are Genuinely Worth Your Time

Compelling anime come in all different lengths, but longer series can be daunting — particularly if you don’t know which ones are really worth your time. Sometimes, this means shorter anime are preferable for beginners, giving them the chance to wade in and figure out what they like. But even seasoned anime lovers can be burned by lengthy series, especially if the payoff isn’t there. Who among us hasn’t sat through a whole series, only to experience an ending that ruined the whole thing?

Fortunately, for those looking to immerse themselves in longer narratives, there are anime that meet that need and prove worth the time commitment. Most of them are series you’ve probably heard of. But if you’re wondering whether you should take the plunge on these extensive stories, this is your sign to. They’re all well worth the investment.

7) One Piece

Image via Toei Animation

One Piece is overwhelmingly long, but there’s a reason it’s still going: it really is as good as everyone claims. Monkey D. Luffy’s quest to find the titular treasure and become the King of Pirates maintains energy and momentum from its first season to its current one. More than 1,100 episodes later, it’s even better than when it started. The animation, action, and stakes are all improved, and the characters undergo compelling growth. The series makes use of its length, too, consistently expanding on plotlines introduced earlier. This makes it worth watching all the way through, though you may want to research and skip filler episodes. Without them holding up the pacing, the series isn’t as intimidating as it looks.

6) Naruto

Image via Studio Pierrot

Naruto is another classic anime that earns its reputation, and between the original series and Naruto: Shippuden, it spans 720 episodes in total. Like One Piece, the anime has filler that you can — and probably should — skip. And while some of the pacing and animation can be clunky early on, it’s a story worth investing in, if only to see how its characters evolve. Naruto’s pursuit of his dream, his rivalry with Sasuke, and his relationships with the other Shinobi all make this series worthwhile. The emotional beats are the reason the it holds up so well, even years later, but there are still incredible action, twists, and power systems that also make it worth sitting through.

5) Bleach

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

Surprising no one, all of anime’s “Big Three” series are on this list — because they all have lengthy runs and enough strengths to be given that distinction in the first place. Bleach wastes no time throwing Ichigo (and viewers) into its action-packed, supernatural world, and the majority of its early arcs make for gripping viewing experiences. There’s lots of action, unique world-building and powers, and compelling characters on both sides of every conflict. While the original anime loses some of its steam towards the end, it’s worth watching just to get to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, which is bringing the manga’s ending to life in stunning fashion. It’s another series you’ll probably want to skip filler for, but the parts that adapt the manga faithfully are unmissable.

4) Attack on Titan

Image via Wit Studio

Attack on Titan is on the shorter side of the anime on this list, nearing the 100-episode mark but not quite passing it. Still, it’s a lengthy watch, which is made more manageable by its fast pacing and epic action. Unlike many ’90s and 2000s anime, Attack on Titan tells a tight story with few lulls, allowing it to positively fly by. Eren’s mission to eradicate the Titans jumps from twist to twist and action sequence to action sequence, until it’s barely recognizable — but still massively engaging. And while many would say Attack on Titan‘s ending is controversial, it’s dark, thoughtful, and emotionally hard-hitting enough that I’d say it’s still worth investing in. Plus, it’s a journey that raises a lot of important conversations about humanity and the cycle of violence it so often repeats.

3) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Image via David Production

While I’ll admit the first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure can be a little dramatic and outdated, its later chapters improve enough to make it worth your time. (And after watching the first outing, you’ll at least understand a whole lot of memes!) The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime has six parts currently, each of them following a new member of the Joestar family and telling a new story. Despite this, it takes watching all of them to truly understand and appreciate the series. And there’s no reason to skip around, when the vast majority of the show benefits from great humor, intriguing characters, and an ever-evolving world that provides an interesting backdrop and incredible visuals.

2) My Hero Academia

Image via Studio Bones

My Hero Academia is genuinely a great anime from beginning to end, even if it takes a few episodes for Deku and Bakugo to show their appeal as characters. Once Deku gets to U.A. High, though, the anime’s world of Quirks and Pro Heroes really begins to shine — and there’s no looking back from there. Over My Hero Academia‘s eight seasons, there are a few slow points, but all of them contribute something to Deku’s journey. And the characters are lovable enough that you’ll hardly mind if the anime pauses its action-packed, high-stakes story for a festival or training session. And when the series does fully shift its focus to the fight against Shigaraki and All for One, it highlights why it’s worth the time investment. It’s emotional, suspenseful, and beautifully animated. There’s every reason to check it out.

1) InuYasha

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

An early 2000s anime that deserves far more recognition after two decades, InuYasha remains a worthy way to spend your time. Clocking in at 193 episodes for the main series and its later final act, InuYasha follows a Japanese teen as she’s dragged into the past and becomes wrapped up in a mission with the titular half-demon. The series is a fun time, even if it loses traction in places, and its lovable characters and emotional beats make it more than worthwhile. It’s certainly an investment, but it’s the sort of series you’ll grow more fond of after finishing it. And The Final Act is pretty incredible on its own. It’s not a perfect anime, but it’s one that you can feel assured in picking up.

