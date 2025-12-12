10 Timeless Classic Anime No One Should Skip

The world of anime has evolved over the many decades through genres, animation quality, storytelling, and artistic approach. The 2020s decade is the peak era for anime’s global popularity, and it’s only going to continue soaring higher. With major hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, more and more viewers are being drawn to this vast world of anime. However, most new anime fans limit their views to what’s trending at the moment instead of visiting some of the oldest classics the Japanese anime industry has seen. The older animation aesthetics are only appreciated by the avid anime fans who are still mesmerized by the visually striking world created during the era of lesser advanced technology.

While modern animation definitely has its advantages, the classic anime series had a different and more captivating charm that would draw anyone in. If you’re on the lookout to watch some of the most iconic anime series of all time, then this list of 10 timeless classics is for you.

10) Fist of the North Star

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Released in the 1980s, the story follows a brave warrior, Kenshiro, who wanders through the post-apocalyptic land to rescue his fiancée, Yuria, who has been kidnapped by his rival, Shin. Kenshiro’s journey is far from easy, especially after he was betrayed and left for dead. Throughout his journey, he continues to save others from dangerous ravagers with the use of his powerful fighting style, Hokuto Shinken. Unfortunately, Kenshiro finds himself in even more trouble as more and more powerful enemies begin to appear. The protagonist continues to face new challenges as he gradually becomes the savior of the broken world.

9) Sailor Moon

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

One of the most iconic and genre-defining Shojo series of all time, Sailor Moon celebrated femininity and friendship, and also played a crucial role in popularizing the Shojo demographic, which targeted a young female audience. As one of the biggest hits of the 1990s, the story follows Usagi Tsukino, an ordinary student who saves a mysterious cat from danger and learns that their encounter was not an accident. She learns about her destiny to become Sailor Moon, an honorable title granted to planetary guardians who protect the Earth from evil forces.

8) Legend of the Galactic Heroes

Image Courtesy of Sentai Filmworks

Another 1980s hit, this sci-fi drama is set in an era when the 150-year-long stalemate between the two powerful interstellar powerhouses, the Galactic Empire and the Free Planets Alliance, comes to an end. The end of the conflict gives rise to a new generation of leaders, including Reinhard von Lohengramm, a military genius, and Yang Wenli, the alliance’s historian. The fragile façade of peace begins to shatter as the opposing sides continue to clash due to their differences in ideologies. However, when tragedy occurs, both Reinhard and Yang must set aside their differences and ask the truth behind their battle.

7) Perfect Blue

Image courtesy of Madhouse

Released in 1998, this psychological horror film is the directorial debut of animator Satoshi Kon. The story follows Mima Kirigoe, a member of the famous J-pop idol group CHAM! However, the group goes through a drastic change when Mima leaves them in hopes of pursuing her acting career. As she works toward her goal amid the mixed response from her fans, she realizes her change in career is more demanding than she thought, especially after her role in a crime drama series. Things take a turn for the worse when an obsessed fan, unable to accept that Mima is no longer an idol, begins stalking her and impersonating her, until Mima finds herself unable to distinguish between dream and reality.

6) Dragon Ball

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Over four decades ago, the world of Shonen anime and manga changed forever as Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The franchise popularized several Shonen tropes, such as transformations, which are still famously used in many series. The original anime, released in 1986, introduces us to Bulma, a 16-year-old, is on a quest to find the magical Dragon Balls and meets Goku, a young orphan who has only ever been around his grandfather. Seeing that he possesses one of the seven Dragon Balls and refuses to give it up, the girl offers him the chance to tag along with her on a journey if he lets her borrow its power.

5) Ghost in the Shell

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

The story is set in the near future, the year 2029, where it’s common for citizens in the technologically advanced Niihama City to replace their limbs with robotic parts. Major Motoko Kusabagi is a cyborg agent in Japan’s elite Public Security Section 9, responsible for fighting dangerous threats such as corruption and terrorism. She is tasked with tracking down a mysterious hacker who goes by the name of Puppet Master and hijacks cyborg brains through the internet. However, as Motoko finds herself deeply involved with the case, she learns about the true horrors of the cybernetic world, which blurs the lines between humans and machines.

4) Cowboy Bebop

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

One of the most unforgettable series by Shinichirō Watanabe, the story is set in the year 2071, where humanity has settled all across the galaxy. As new societies are formed on other planets, the crime rate increases at an exponential rate as murder, drug use, and theft become common occurrences. To stop these dangerous criminals, bounty hunters are often on the move, including Spike Spiegel and Jet Black, as they make a living by handing over criminals to the authorities. As the team of misfits continues their quest to track down as many criminals as possible, Spike’s past comes back to haunt him, throwing everything into disarray.

3) Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Image Courtesy of Topcraft

One of Hayao Miyazaki’s earliest works, this film was released in 1984, just a year before Studio Ghibli was officially established. The story takes place over a thousand years after a catastrophic nuclear war, which destroyed nearly all life on Earth. Even though so much time has passed, humanity still lives in a constant struggle as the jungle has evolved into something extremely dangerous as a aftermath of the war. Nausicaä, the Valley’s young princess, notices a threat heading towards her kingdom and embarks on a journey across the toxic jungle in order to stop the invaders from reviving a dangerous weapon from the ancient war.

2) Samurai Champloo

Image Courtesy of Manglobe

Samurai Champloo is yet another incredible anime by Shinichirō Watanabe. It follows a largely episodic format, centering around the main trio of Mugen, Jin, and Fuu in an alternate version of Edo-period Japan. Fuu, a young waitress, calls upon the help of two samurai, Mugen and Jin, who couldn’t be more different from one another. Despite their unpleasant first meeting, the three of them set out on a mission to find the mysterious samurai from Fuu’s past, and the only lead they have is that he smells of sunflowers.

1) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Image Courtesy of Gainax

One of the darkest sci-fi anime of all time, the story takes place 15 years after the Second Impact, a cataclysmic event. As the world barely struggles to pick itself up, it faces a new threat known as Angels, dangerous celestial beings whose powers are too overwhelming for humanity. In order to combat the threat, a secret organization, NERV, develops giant biomechanical robots called Evangelions. The story centers around a 14-year-old boy, Shinji Ikari, who has been summoned by his estranged father to pilot Evangelion Unit-01. Despite his initial reluctance, he agrees to the arrangement, but before long, Shinji learns that fighting these monsters is more than what he bargained for.

