7 Most Iconic Vegeta Moments in Dragon Ball Z

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball has left a permanent mark on the anime and manga industry as one of the most iconic franchises in the history of Shonen. The series isn’t just thrilling, it’s groundbreaking, as it has inspired countless mangakas and several popular shows. The series isn’t only famous for its breathtaking fights, but also for the memorable characters introduced throughout the years. When it comes to character development in Dragon Ball Z, or the entire franchise as a whole, the Saiyan Prince Vegeta is the first one who comes to mind. Introduced as a villain in DBZ, he gradually transformed into one of the best and most reliable heroes in the franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everything from his tragic past and his rocky path to becoming the person he is now has been nothing short of marvelous. Whether as a villain or a hero, Vegeta has had several iconic moments in DBZ, and here are seven of them that fans just can’t forget.

7) Vegeta Instilled Fear Among The Z Fighters By Killing Nappa

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta, in his villain era, was undeniably ruthless, not just to his enemies but to his allies as well. He gave Nappa the chance to demonstrate his powers against the Z Fighters. The muscle-headed Saiyan was crushing one Z Fighter after another until he was overpowered by Goku. Seeing his partner in such a sorry state after being defeated, Vegeta didn’t hesitate for a second before blasting him. This action not only solidified his role as the main villain of the Saiyan Saga but also shed light on his lack of empathy and cruelty, which made him all the more dangerous.

6) Vegeta Nearly Defeats Semi-Perfect Cell

Image Courtesy of Dragon Ball Z

This fight is just as impressive as it is frustrating because, after all, Vegeta was never supposed to defeat the main villain of any saga. However, his inflated ego after getting a boost in power fumbled the fight against Cell, Dr. Gero’s ultimate creation. Cell reached a semi-perfect state after consuming Android 17, and Vegeta almost defeated him. Although Cell’s state was far from his ultimate form, none of the Z Fighters were able to come this close to victory. However, when the Saiyan Prince learned that the villain could become even more powerful, he even allowed Cell to consume Android 18, a move that cost him heavily.

5) Vegeta Humiliated Pui Pui With The Difference in Their Power

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

After the Cell Saga, Vegeta spent seven years training relentlessly to become stronger than ever. He was finally able to have a real fight after this long, only to end up being disappointed with the unbelievable difference in their strength. Babidi sent his three strongest soldiers to stop Goku and his team from interfering in Majin Buu’s awakening. After Goku won against Yakon, it was Vegeta’s turn to clear the next hurdle placed by Pui Pui. The villain didn’t doubt for a second that he’d lose thanks to the ten times hike in gravity. However, that was just a walk in the park for the Saiyan Prince, who trained daily in multiple times higher gravity.

4) Vegeta Takes Revenge on Zarbon

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Even though Vegeta was a high-ranking member of the Frieza Force, he was outclassed by several powerful fighters, including Zarbon, the Ginyu Force, and more. After deciding to betray Frieza, he clashed with Zarbon, and the first fight between them ended in his defeat. However, Zarbon didn’t know that Saiyans get stronger after each battle. The second round between them went way differently than anyone anticipated, as the Saiyan Prince easily overpowered his enemy.

3) Vegeta Won His First Fight Against Goku

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Before Super Saiyan was even a thing, the most dangerous transformation in the series was the Great Ape form that Saiyans take under the full moon. Great Ape Vegeta technically won the first fight against Goku during the Saiyan Saga, rendering the protagonist unable to even move. However, his victory was limited to the one-on-one fight since Vegeta ultimately tasted defeat thanks to the help Goku got from his allies.

2) Super Saiyan Vegeta Destroyed Android 19

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Thanks to the warning by Future Trunks, the Z Fighters spent three years training to fight the Androids. However, despite all their efforts, even Androids 19 and 20 were far too powerful for any other Z Fighter, but Super Saiyans are a cut above the rest. Vegeta finally achieved the legendary transformation during the brutal training he put himself through. Although he easily overwhelmed Android 19 with his new powers, the true enemies were far more powerful than anyone ever imagined.

1) Vegeta’s Final Explosion Was the Ultimate Act of Atonement

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Vegeta’s most unforgettable moment is easily when he used the Final Explosion as an ultimate form of atonement. This moment further solidifies his long journey from a villain to one of the greatest heroes on the planet. Seeing that the powers of Majin Buu are beyond the capability of him or the Z Fighters, Vegeta decided to self-destructive by expending all his life force and ki in a massive blast, hoping to overcome Buu’s regenerative abilities. While his sacrifice didn’t really stop the villain, his selfless act paved the path to heroism and redemption.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!