7 Most Powerful Apostles in Berserk, Ranked

In the world of Berserk, humanity is having some big problems thanks in part to the supernatural beings known as the Godhand. Spending untold years creating an army of followers known as Apostles, the demonic subjects of the Godhand were once human. While there have been countless nameless Apostles appearing over the years, the strongest examples of the Godhand’s subjects have had names and unique abilities to make them stand out. With the series continuing thanks to write Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga following the tragic passing of Berserk creator Kentaro Miura, now seems like the best time to examine the strongest Apostles made by Miura.

To preface this list, there’s no absolute way of knowing the power levels of these Apostles. Luckily, you can look at Berserk’s story and see which of these demons was defeated by Guts and which were able to either hold their own or prove victories against the Black Swordsman. There are some Apostles who weren’t able to make this top seven list, such as the Count and Rosine, thanks to losing to Guts. With all this being said, let’s get started.

7.) Rakshas

Rakshas was one of the more interesting Apostles, not just thanks to being one of the most effective assassins joining the new Band of the Hawk, but also due to his motivations. When he became one of Griffith’s lieutenants, the Apostle didn’t just want to revel in his evil, but he also was looking to eliminate the White Hawk at the same time. Ultimately, Rakshas was killed in a recent chapter, after being resurrected from a previous encounter with Guts and his allies. Still, the creepy assassin has shown that if he were in a fight against the likes of the Count and Rosine, he’d more than likely come out the victor thanks to his skills. That being said, the other Apostles on this list have an amount of power that puts Rakshas to shame.

6.) Wyald

Wyald is such a nefarious Apostle that the villain hasn’t appeared in any Berserk anime adaptation so far. The actions of this demon have given manga readers some of the most disturbing scenes in any story, and the fact that Wyald had the power to back this all up earns him a place on this list. When this Apostle appeared before the original Band of the Hawk, Guts was ultimately unable to defeat the demon, and the way he died was thanks to Nosferatu Zodd entering the fray. The fact that Wyald is so low on this list is a testament to just how powerful the Apostles are higher on this list.

5.) Irvine

It’s debatable which is the strongest between our fourth and fifth choices on this list, as both have become powerful members of Griffith’s new Band of the Hawk. However, while the fourth entry on our list is an all-around threat, Irvine is well-known for just his archery skills. Having one of the most eye-popping designs of any of the Apostles, we haven’t seen Irvine in action as much as other entries on this list, but his place in Griffith’s employ earns him a spot. What we have seen is that Irvine can deliver arrows that have such force that we imagine even Guts can’t defeat the Apostle at the moment.

4.) Locus

Edging out Irvine is Locus, the knight-like Apostle that appears to be covered in a metalic form that already gives him a leg-up over several follows of Griffith and the Godhand. Carving his way through countless demonic members of the Kushan Empire in the past, we have yet to see this antagonist take on Guts directly, though we aren’t sure if the Black Swordsman would claim victory. The Berserker Armor has given Guts a major power-up but he’s going to need much more in defeating Griffith and his current line-up.

3.) Grunbeld

Grunbeld is easily the biggest Apostle currently under Griffith’s employ, with the demon having a sense of honour that makes him quite the change from many of the Godhand’s followers. In his human form, he stands at close to nine feet tall and in his demonic form, he turns into a giant dragon that has yet to be defeated. Grunbeld was one of the last big Apostles to threaten Guts in the 2016 Berserk series, and he’s sure to appear in the future of the manga as the final saga looms large.

2.) Nosferatu Zodd

It’s quite unfortunate that the first Apostle that Guts and Griffith encounter is easily one of the strongest demons this side of the Godhand. Not only is Nosferatu Zodd one of the most visually impressive villains of the series, but his love of battle as both a human and as an Apostle has made him a force to be reckoned with. Guts has yet to defeat Zodd, and for the most part, every time they’ve fought, Nosferatu has effectively toyed with the Black Swordsman. Zodd is one of the most easily recognisable demons on this list, but there is one Apostle that needed Nosferatu to actually team up with Guts to defeat.

1.) Ganishka

It’s a true shame that Berserk’s strongest Apostle has yet to be animated in any adaptation for the dark franchise. Despite this fact, Ganishka easily takes the top spot on this list as the former head of the Kushan Empire was perhaps strong enough to rival the Godhand themselves. In becoming an Apostle by sacrificing his own son, Ganishka would go to any horrific lengths for power, forging his army in one of the most disturbing scenes in Berserk history. While his human form was terrifying enough, his demonic form effectively transformed him into a giant being of pure energy. Luckily, since Griffith and Guts had the same opponent in this Apostle, the Black Swordsman got an assist from Zodd to deliver a killing blow, something neither of them would have managed to accomplish on their own.

