7 Most Powerful My Hero Academia Heroes After Final War Ranked

Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved My Hero Academia manga reached its conclusion last year, and the anime followed suit this month. The anime debuted in 2016 and has been a major part of the industry, releasing new seasons and films each year. Fans bid farewell to the show as it reached a bittersweet conclusion following the brutal final war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. Japan faced devastating consequences due to the villains, resulting in countless casualties and widespread destruction across the country. The heroes stood tall despite the challenges they faced and defeated the villains, ensuring peace for the country.

Ever since the country fell apart during the first wave of the war, many heroes lost their lives or retired, leaving a major void in the world of heroes. After the final war, the students at U.A. and several other schools graduated and continued working to keep society safe. They even turned out to be some of the greatest heroes the country has ever seen.

7) Tamaki Amajiki (Suneater)

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Tamaki has one of the most versatile and impressive quirks in the series, and the only thing holding him back is his lack of confidence. Despite that, he became one of U.A.’s top three students since his quirk allows him to transform parts of his body to replicate the characteristics of anything he has eaten, as long as it remains in his system, granting him endless possibilities to use his powers.

6) Fumikage Tokoyami (Tsukuyomi)

Tokoyami is one of the best students in U.A.’s hero course, learning directly from Hawks during his internship and work studies. His unusual quirk is not only a power-up but also his trusted ally and partner that assists him with mobility and strength. His power varies depending on his location, as Dark Shadow is the weakest in bright places. However, Tokoyami is almost unmatched in a dark area, making him a force to be reckoned with.

5) Rumi Usagiyama (Mirko)

Mirko has always been one of the strongest heroes in Japan, and she chose to continue working as an active hero despite losing an arm and a leg during the final war. Thanks to the technologically advanced prosthetics, her overall strength wasn’t decreased at all. Unlike most top-ranking heroes who relied on flashy quirks, Mirko focused on brute strength and speed, doing everything a rabbit can but in a much better way.

4) Mirio Togata (Lemillion)

According to a special Ultra Age book released this year, Mirio rose through the ranks to become Japan’s top hero, fulfilling the future his mentor Sir Nighteye foresaw. However, Mirio’s success had nothing to do with his quirk but rather his unwavering dedication and years of relentless training. Although he temporarily lost his qurik in Season 4, he returned stronger than ever during the Paranormal Liberation War to back up his friends and the pros.

3) Katsuki Bakugo (Dynamite)

Bakugo and Shoto might even go neck and neck, but the latter would have an advantage in terms of raw power. On the other hand, Bakugo excels in speed and mobility, making his quirk more versatile than it seems at first glance. During the final war, he awakened his quirk when he was on the brink of death. He was able to fire off several condensed and powerful explosions at once while becoming much faster, even to the point of shaking Shigaraki to his very core.

2) Shoto Todoroki (Shoto)

Since the beginning, Shoto has shown far greater talent than his peers. Thanks to his years of training and being able to fully utilize his quirk, he became one of the best heroes in the country. His half-cold attribute not only negates the side effects of his firepower, but it also allows him to overwhelm his opponents by freezing them or everything around them. During the final war, he used a new technique called Phosphor that evenly used both his attributes, amplifying his abilities to an exponential rate. In terms of raw power, he gave even the strongest.

1) Izuku Midoriya (Deku)

The true extent of Deku’s powers after losing his quirk is still unknown, but since his special suit allows him to replicate all the quirks of the previous wielders of One For All, he shouldn’t be that far behind compared to his previous strength. He also became the first pro hero without a quirk, but that also speaks volumes of his innate talent, heroism, and his vast knowledge of quirks, which had nothing to do with One For All.

